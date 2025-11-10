Top 10 headphones with long battery life: Enjoy non-stop music all day

Find the best headphones with exceptional battery life, arranged by playback time. Choose the perfect pair that matches your listening style and keeps your music going for hours.

Amit Rahi
Published10 Nov 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Powerful sound that lasts longer than your playlist.
Powerful sound that lasts longer than your playlist.

Battery life can make or break your listening experience, especially during long travels or work sessions. That’s why this list features the best headphones ranked by playback time, so you can pick exactly what suits your routine. From powerful noise-cancelling models to affordable options, each pair offers impressive longevity and excellent sound quality. Whether you love binge-listening to playlists or need reliable performance through busy days, these headphones deliver uninterrupted music wherever you go.

Our Picks

Longest battery life

Best overall

Value for money

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Longest battery life

Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)View Details...

₹9,999

...
Check Details

Marshall Monitor III Active Noise Canceling Over Ear Bluetooth HeadphonesView Details...

₹29,999

...
Check Details

Best overall

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones, German Design, ANC, 60h Battery, Customizable Sound, 4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls, Multipoint Connectivity, 2 Yr Warranty, WhiteView Details...

₹25,989

...
Check Details

Value for money

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-BlackView Details...

₹14,813

...
Check Details

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Over Ear Headphones,German Design,Adaptive ANC,50H Battery,Sound Personalization,Touch Control,Multipoint Connectivity,Clear Calls,10Min Charge = 5H,2Y Warranty,BlackView Details...

₹15,989

...
Check Details
View More...

Battery life on the Marshall Major IV impresses with over 80 hours of playback on a single charge, setting a benchmark for longevity among wireless headphones. With quick charging giving 15 hours in just 15 minutes, they’re perfect for long listening sessions.

The classic Marshall design combines cushioned ear pads with soft leather and control knobs reminiscent of vintage amps. While the audio output delivers punchy bass and clear mids, they maintain portability, durability, and style for music lovers on the go.

Specifications

Playback Time
Over 80 hours
Driver Size
40mm
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0
Charging Port
USB-C & Wireless Charging
Weight
165g

Reasons to buy

...

Exceptional 80-hour battery life.

...

Stylish retro look and solid build.

Reason to avoid

...

May cause discomfort during long sessions.

...

Occasional Bluetooth pairing issues.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sound quality, classic design, and long-lasting battery. However, comfort and Bluetooth stability receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this if you want vintage Marshall aesthetics, long battery life, punchy audio, and reliable performance.

With an impressive battery life of up to 70 hours with ANC off and hours with ANC on, the Marshall Monitor III ensures long listening sessions without interruption. The quick-charge feature delivers 5 hours of playtime from a 15-minute charge.

Designed for immersive sound, it features custom-tuned dynamic drivers and a foldable structure for convenience. The plush ear cushions offer comfort for extended wear, while Bluetooth 5.2 enhances connectivity stability across devices.

Specifications

Playback Time
Up to 70 hours
Driver Size
40mm
Noise Control
Active Noise Cancellation
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2
Charging Port
USB-C

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent build and extended battery.

...

Clear, crisp sound output.

Reason to avoid

...

Noise cancellation performance inconsistent.

...

Slightly firm ear padding.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the balanced audio and craftsmanship, with battery life standing out. Noise cancellation results vary across users.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for signature Marshall sound, long-lasting battery, and premium craftsmanship perfect for immersive listening.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 delivers a massive 60-hour battery life, raising the bar for premium over-ear headphones. Quick-charge support adds another 6 hours from just 10 minutes of charging, making them perfect for lengthy use without power anxiety.

German-engineered design focuses on luxurious comfort with cushioned headbands, touch controls, and adaptive ANC for personalized listening. Its four digital microphones enable crystal-clear calls and customizable EQ through the Smart Control app.

Specifications

Playback Time
Up to 60 hours
Noise Control
Adaptive ANC
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint
Charging Port
USB-C
Weight
293g

Reasons to buy

...

Superb battery longevity and customization.

...

Premium build with superior comfort.

Reason to avoid

...

Occasional Bluetooth disconnects.

...

Hefty price tag.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the rich sound, clear ANC, and stellar battery life, though some experience connection drops and inconsistent comfort.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for high-end battery performance, versatile ANC, and audiophile-grade sound refinement.

Battery life on the Sony ULT Wear stretches up to 50 hours with ANC off and 30 with it on—perfect for daily commutes and travel. Quick charging provides 5 hours of playback from 10 minutes of charge time.

These headphones deliver massive bass and clear treble, offering Sony’s signature sound tuning and build quality. They include adaptive noise cancellation, multipoint connectivity, and 360 Reality Audio for immersive experiences.

Specifications

Playback Time
Up to 50 hours
Noise Control
Adaptive ANC
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3
Charging Port
USB-C
Extra Feature
360 Audio Support

Reasons to buy

...

Long battery life and deep bass performance.

...

Comfortable and stylish for prolonged wear.

Reason to avoid

...

Reported hinge durability issues.

...

Mixed opinions on price.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its immersive bass and noise-canceling capability. Some face durability concerns with hinges.

Why choose this product?

Choose for high-end sound, comfort, and Sony’s powerful bass-driven experience.

Battery life on the ACCENTUM Plus offers up to 50 hours on a single charge, complemented by a 10-minute top-up for 5 additional hours. It excels in endurance while maintaining light weight and comfort.

These headphones showcase sophisticated German design and adaptive ANC that adjusts dynamically. The sound personalization feature tailors your audio experience, and multipoint connectivity ensures continuity between devices.

Specifications

Playback Time
50 hours
Noise Control
Adaptive ANC
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2
Charging Port
USB-C
Extra Feature
Sound Personalization

Reasons to buy

...

Long battery and adaptive ANC.

...

Comfortable for long wear.

Reason to avoid

...

Touch controls occasionally unresponsive.

...

Pricing slightly premium.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend its balance of performance, comfort, and huge battery life. However, touch controls and pairing could be smoother.

Why choose this product?

Choose for energy efficiency, custom audio tuning, and long battery reliability.

Battery life reaches 50 hours per charge, enabling powerful bass-heavy sound all day. With rapid charging, 10 minutes gives 4 hours of playback.

These headphones are known for Sensory Bass, letting users feel vibrations for immersive audio. They also support multipoint pairing and have built-in Alexa. Some users note comfort concerns and hinge fragility, but the sound depth remains unmatched at this price.

Specifications

Playback Time
50 hours
Driver Size
40mm
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2
Extra Feature
Adjustable Sensory Bass
Voice Assistant
Alexa Built-In

Reasons to buy

...

Immersive bass with adjustable tuning.

...

Long battery with fast charge.

Reason to avoid

...

Build durability issues.

...

May feel tight over long periods.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy the powerful bass and battery life, though durability and comfort cause concerns.

Why choose this product?

Choose for bass intensity and marathon battery life, ideal for bass-loving listeners.

The Sony WH-CH720N gives users up to 35 hours of playback with ANC on, along with quick charging for 1 hour from 5 minutes—great for workdays or travel.

Featuring Adaptive Sound Control and customizable EQs via the Sony Headphones app, these headphones balance comfort, sound, and value. Lightweight construction and soft earcups make them comfortable even during long calls or listening sessions.

Specifications

Playback Time
35 hours
Noise Control
Adaptive Noise Cancelling
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.2
Charging Port
USB-C
Special Feature
Quick Charge

Reasons to buy

...

Comfortable and affordable.

...

Adaptive noise control versatile for daily use.

Reason to avoid

...

Inconsistent noise cancellation.

...

Moderate build quality.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight comfortable wear, reliable call performance, and decent sound, though noise cancellation splits opinions.

Why choose this product?

Choose for dependable ANC, long battery, and great comfort at a fair price.

With a 30-hour battery life and quick-charge giving 3 hours in 3 minutes, Sony WH-1000XM5 remains at the top for efficiency. Its high-speed charging ensures minimal downtime between listening sessions.

These over-ear headphones deliver best-in-class noise canceling with eight microphones and an integrated processor. The lightweight design and plush ear cushions provide luxurious comfort, while spatial audio adds depth to the experience.

Specifications

Playback Time
30 hours
Noise Control
Industry-Leading ANC
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3
Drivers
30mm Precision
Special Feature
Multi-Device Connection

Reasons to buy

...

Superior noise canceling technology.

...

Excellent call clarity and comfort.

Reason to avoid

...

High cost for casual listeners.

...

Non-foldable build.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers adore the sound detail, top-tier ANC, and comfort, though some mention connection and price issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose for elite noise cancellation, refined sound, and professional build.

Battery life reaches up to 30 hours. The Ace supports fast charging for 3 hours of playtime in just 3 minutes, making it perfect for commuters.

Sonos Ace combines spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, and precision-tuned drivers to produce lifelike sound. Its metal build, soft cushioning, and head tracking enhance immersion, pairing luxury with technical brilliance.

Specifications

Playback Time
30 hours
Noise Control
ANC with Head Tracking
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3
Extra Feature
Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio
Weight
312g

Reasons to buy

...

Rich spatial sound experience.

...

Luxurious comfort and premium finish.

Reason to avoid

...

Pricey premium category.

...

Limited ecosystem integration outside Sonos devices.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its sleek look, comfort, and crystal audio. High-end performance costs a premium.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for theater-quality audio, Dolby Atmos clarity, and unmatched comfort.

Battery life stands at 24 hours and supports quick charging with 15 minutes giving 2.5 hours. Bose focuses on consistent sound and spatial audio delivery.

These headphones use Bose Immersive Audio and three noise canceling settings to balance performance and personalization. The premium build ensures comfort for long sessions, though performance and value feedback vary.

Specifications

Playback Time
24 hours
Noise Control
Adjustable ANC
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3
Extra Feature
Spatial Audio
Color
Black

Reasons to buy

...

Legendary ANC performance.

...

Comfortable for extended use.

Reason to avoid

...

Expensive for limited battery.

...

Mixed feedback on sound quality.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the ANC and comfort, though sound and price satisfaction vary.

Why choose this product?

Choose for reliable Bose quality, strong ANC, and plush comfort.

Factors to consider when buying a headphone with long battery life

  • Battery Capacity: Check playback time on a single charge; premium models often offer 40–70 hours.
  • Charging Speed: Look for fast-charging or quick-charge support for hours of play in minutes.
  • Connectivity Type: Wireless Bluetooth models drain faster than wired ones; newer versions like Bluetooth 5.3 are more efficient.
  • Usage Purpose: Choose based on activity, commuting, workouts, or gaming, as features affect battery consumption.
  • Extra Features: Noise cancellation, transparency mode, or touch controls may reduce overall battery life but enhance convenience.

Why is battery life important in headphones?

Long battery life ensures uninterrupted music, calls, or gaming without frequent charging. It’s especially useful for travellers, commuters, or professionals who rely on their headphones for hours of continuous use throughout the day.

Do noise-cancelling headphones drain battery faster?

Yes, active noise cancellation uses extra power, which slightly reduces total playback time. However, modern ANC headphones manage power efficiently, offering long battery life while maintaining immersive sound and strong noise reduction.

How can I extend my headphones’ battery life?

Keep the volume moderate, disable unnecessary features like ANC when not needed, and store them in a cool, dry place. Regularly charging before complete drainage also helps maintain battery health and performance.

Top 3 features of best headphones with long battery life

HeadphonesBattery LifeNoise CancellationSpecial Feature
Marshall Major IV80 hrsPassiveClassic design, wireless charging
Marshall Monitor III70 hrsANCFoldable, crisp sound
Sennheiser Momentum 460 hrsAdaptive ANCCustom EQ, 4 mics
Sony ULT 900N50 hrsAdaptive ANCMassive Bass, 360 Audio
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus50 hrsAdaptive ANCTouch Control, multipoint
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 250 hrsANCSensory Bass, Alexa
Sony WH-CH720N35 hrsANCAdaptive Sound, Quick Charge
Sony WH-1000XM530 hrsIndustry-Leading ANCSpatial Audio
Sonos Ace30 hrsANC + Head TrackingDolby Atmos
Bose QuietComfort Ultra24 hrsAdjustable ANCSpatial Audio

Similar articles for you

Level up your sound: 5 premium gaming headphones you can buy in India in 2025

Top 7 reliable wireless headphones with mic in 2025 for meetings, podcasts, voice calls, and daily use

Best gaming headphones with mic in June 2025: Top picks for the ultimate gaming session

Best wired headphones with mic in 2025: Top 10 options from leading brands like boAt, Sony, Logitech, Zebronics, Hammer

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesTop 10 headphones with long battery life: Enjoy non-stop music all day
More
FAQs
Anything above 30 hours is excellent for wireless headphones, while some premium models offer up to 70 hours of playback.
Yes, over-ear headphones usually have larger batteries, offering longer playtime compared to compact true wireless earbuds.
Most models charge completely within 1 to 3 hours, depending on the battery size and charging technology used.
Some models allow it, but it’s best to check the manufacturer’s specifications to avoid damaging the battery.
Yes, newer Bluetooth versions like 5.2 and 5.3 are more power-efficient, helping your headphones last longer on a single charge.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.