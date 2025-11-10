Top 10 headphones with long battery life: Enjoy non-stop music all day

Battery life can make or break your listening experience, especially during long travels or work sessions. That’s why this list features the best headphones ranked by playback time, so you can pick exactly what suits your routine. From powerful noise-cancelling models to affordable options, each pair offers impressive longevity and excellent sound quality. Whether you love binge-listening to playlists or need reliable performance through busy days, these headphones deliver uninterrupted music wherever you go.
Battery life on the Marshall Major IV impresses with over 80 hours of playback on a single charge, setting a benchmark for longevity among wireless headphones. With quick charging giving 15 hours in just 15 minutes, they’re perfect for long listening sessions.
The classic Marshall design combines cushioned ear pads with soft leather and control knobs reminiscent of vintage amps. While the audio output delivers punchy bass and clear mids, they maintain portability, durability, and style for music lovers on the go.
Exceptional 80-hour battery life.
Stylish retro look and solid build.
May cause discomfort during long sessions.
Occasional Bluetooth pairing issues.
Buyers praise the sound quality, classic design, and long-lasting battery. However, comfort and Bluetooth stability receive mixed feedback.
You should choose this if you want vintage Marshall aesthetics, long battery life, punchy audio, and reliable performance.
With an impressive battery life of up to 70 hours with ANC off and hours with ANC on, the Marshall Monitor III ensures long listening sessions without interruption. The quick-charge feature delivers 5 hours of playtime from a 15-minute charge.
Designed for immersive sound, it features custom-tuned dynamic drivers and a foldable structure for convenience. The plush ear cushions offer comfort for extended wear, while Bluetooth 5.2 enhances connectivity stability across devices.
Excellent build and extended battery.
Clear, crisp sound output.
Noise cancellation performance inconsistent.
Slightly firm ear padding.
Buyers love the balanced audio and craftsmanship, with battery life standing out. Noise cancellation results vary across users.
Choose it for signature Marshall sound, long-lasting battery, and premium craftsmanship perfect for immersive listening.
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 delivers a massive 60-hour battery life, raising the bar for premium over-ear headphones. Quick-charge support adds another 6 hours from just 10 minutes of charging, making them perfect for lengthy use without power anxiety.
German-engineered design focuses on luxurious comfort with cushioned headbands, touch controls, and adaptive ANC for personalized listening. Its four digital microphones enable crystal-clear calls and customizable EQ through the Smart Control app.
Superb battery longevity and customization.
Premium build with superior comfort.
Occasional Bluetooth disconnects.
Hefty price tag.
Buyers love the rich sound, clear ANC, and stellar battery life, though some experience connection drops and inconsistent comfort.
Choose it for high-end battery performance, versatile ANC, and audiophile-grade sound refinement.
Battery life on the Sony ULT Wear stretches up to 50 hours with ANC off and 30 with it on—perfect for daily commutes and travel. Quick charging provides 5 hours of playback from 10 minutes of charge time.
These headphones deliver massive bass and clear treble, offering Sony’s signature sound tuning and build quality. They include adaptive noise cancellation, multipoint connectivity, and 360 Reality Audio for immersive experiences.
Long battery life and deep bass performance.
Comfortable and stylish for prolonged wear.
Reported hinge durability issues.
Mixed opinions on price.
Buyers love its immersive bass and noise-canceling capability. Some face durability concerns with hinges.
Choose for high-end sound, comfort, and Sony’s powerful bass-driven experience.
Battery life on the ACCENTUM Plus offers up to 50 hours on a single charge, complemented by a 10-minute top-up for 5 additional hours. It excels in endurance while maintaining light weight and comfort.
These headphones showcase sophisticated German design and adaptive ANC that adjusts dynamically. The sound personalization feature tailors your audio experience, and multipoint connectivity ensures continuity between devices.
Long battery and adaptive ANC.
Comfortable for long wear.
Touch controls occasionally unresponsive.
Pricing slightly premium.
Buyers commend its balance of performance, comfort, and huge battery life. However, touch controls and pairing could be smoother.
Choose for energy efficiency, custom audio tuning, and long battery reliability.
Battery life reaches 50 hours per charge, enabling powerful bass-heavy sound all day. With rapid charging, 10 minutes gives 4 hours of playback.
These headphones are known for Sensory Bass, letting users feel vibrations for immersive audio. They also support multipoint pairing and have built-in Alexa. Some users note comfort concerns and hinge fragility, but the sound depth remains unmatched at this price.
Immersive bass with adjustable tuning.
Long battery with fast charge.
Build durability issues.
May feel tight over long periods.
Buyers enjoy the powerful bass and battery life, though durability and comfort cause concerns.
Choose for bass intensity and marathon battery life, ideal for bass-loving listeners.
The Sony WH-CH720N gives users up to 35 hours of playback with ANC on, along with quick charging for 1 hour from 5 minutes—great for workdays or travel.
Featuring Adaptive Sound Control and customizable EQs via the Sony Headphones app, these headphones balance comfort, sound, and value. Lightweight construction and soft earcups make them comfortable even during long calls or listening sessions.
Comfortable and affordable.
Adaptive noise control versatile for daily use.
Inconsistent noise cancellation.
Moderate build quality.
Buyers highlight comfortable wear, reliable call performance, and decent sound, though noise cancellation splits opinions.
Choose for dependable ANC, long battery, and great comfort at a fair price.
With a 30-hour battery life and quick-charge giving 3 hours in 3 minutes, Sony WH-1000XM5 remains at the top for efficiency. Its high-speed charging ensures minimal downtime between listening sessions.
These over-ear headphones deliver best-in-class noise canceling with eight microphones and an integrated processor. The lightweight design and plush ear cushions provide luxurious comfort, while spatial audio adds depth to the experience.
Superior noise canceling technology.
Excellent call clarity and comfort.
High cost for casual listeners.
Non-foldable build.
Buyers adore the sound detail, top-tier ANC, and comfort, though some mention connection and price issues.
Choose for elite noise cancellation, refined sound, and professional build.
Battery life reaches up to 30 hours. The Ace supports fast charging for 3 hours of playtime in just 3 minutes, making it perfect for commuters.
Sonos Ace combines spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, and precision-tuned drivers to produce lifelike sound. Its metal build, soft cushioning, and head tracking enhance immersion, pairing luxury with technical brilliance.
Rich spatial sound experience.
Luxurious comfort and premium finish.
Pricey premium category.
Limited ecosystem integration outside Sonos devices.
Buyers appreciate its sleek look, comfort, and crystal audio. High-end performance costs a premium.
Choose it for theater-quality audio, Dolby Atmos clarity, and unmatched comfort.
Battery life stands at 24 hours and supports quick charging with 15 minutes giving 2.5 hours. Bose focuses on consistent sound and spatial audio delivery.
These headphones use Bose Immersive Audio and three noise canceling settings to balance performance and personalization. The premium build ensures comfort for long sessions, though performance and value feedback vary.
Legendary ANC performance.
Comfortable for extended use.
Expensive for limited battery.
Mixed feedback on sound quality.
Buyers value the ANC and comfort, though sound and price satisfaction vary.
Choose for reliable Bose quality, strong ANC, and plush comfort.
Long battery life ensures uninterrupted music, calls, or gaming without frequent charging. It’s especially useful for travellers, commuters, or professionals who rely on their headphones for hours of continuous use throughout the day.
Yes, active noise cancellation uses extra power, which slightly reduces total playback time. However, modern ANC headphones manage power efficiently, offering long battery life while maintaining immersive sound and strong noise reduction.
Keep the volume moderate, disable unnecessary features like ANC when not needed, and store them in a cool, dry place. Regularly charging before complete drainage also helps maintain battery health and performance.
|Headphones
|Battery Life
|Noise Cancellation
|Special Feature
|Marshall Major IV
|80 hrs
|Passive
|Classic design, wireless charging
|Marshall Monitor III
|70 hrs
|ANC
|Foldable, crisp sound
|Sennheiser Momentum 4
|60 hrs
|Adaptive ANC
|Custom EQ, 4 mics
|Sony ULT 900N
|50 hrs
|Adaptive ANC
|Massive Bass, 360 Audio
|Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus
|50 hrs
|Adaptive ANC
|Touch Control, multipoint
|Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2
|50 hrs
|ANC
|Sensory Bass, Alexa
|Sony WH-CH720N
|35 hrs
|ANC
|Adaptive Sound, Quick Charge
|Sony WH-1000XM5
|30 hrs
|Industry-Leading ANC
|Spatial Audio
|Sonos Ace
|30 hrs
|ANC + Head Tracking
|Dolby Atmos
|Bose QuietComfort Ultra
|24 hrs
|Adjustable ANC
|Spatial Audio
FAQs
What is considered good battery life for headphones?
Anything above 30 hours is excellent for wireless headphones, while some premium models offer up to 70 hours of playback.
Do over-ear headphones last longer than earbuds?
Yes, over-ear headphones usually have larger batteries, offering longer playtime compared to compact true wireless earbuds.
How long do headphones take to charge fully?
Most models charge completely within 1 to 3 hours, depending on the battery size and charging technology used.
Can I use headphones while charging?
Some models allow it, but it’s best to check the manufacturer’s specifications to avoid damaging the battery.
Does Bluetooth version affect battery life?
Yes, newer Bluetooth versions like 5.2 and 5.3 are more power-efficient, helping your headphones last longer on a single charge.