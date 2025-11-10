Top 10 headphones with long battery life: Enjoy non-stop music all day

Battery life can make or break your listening experience, especially during long travels or work sessions. That’s why this list features the best headphones ranked by playback time, so you can pick exactly what suits your routine. From powerful noise-cancelling models to affordable options, each pair offers impressive longevity and excellent sound quality. Whether you love binge-listening to playlists or need reliable performance through busy days, these headphones deliver uninterrupted music wherever you go.

LONGEST BATTERY LIFE

Battery life on the Marshall Major IV impresses with over 80 hours of playback on a single charge, setting a benchmark for longevity among wireless headphones. With quick charging giving 15 hours in just 15 minutes, they’re perfect for long listening sessions.

The classic Marshall design combines cushioned ear pads with soft leather and control knobs reminiscent of vintage amps. While the audio output delivers punchy bass and clear mids, they maintain portability, durability, and style for music lovers on the go.

Specifications Playback Time Over 80 hours Driver Size 40mm Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Charging Port USB-C & Wireless Charging Weight 165g Reason to buy Exceptional 80-hour battery life. Stylish retro look and solid build. Reason to avoid May cause discomfort during long sessions. Occasional Bluetooth pairing issues.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the sound quality, classic design, and long-lasting battery. However, comfort and Bluetooth stability receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product? You should choose this if you want vintage Marshall aesthetics, long battery life, punchy audio, and reliable performance.

With an impressive battery life of up to 70 hours with ANC off and hours with ANC on, the Marshall Monitor III ensures long listening sessions without interruption. The quick-charge feature delivers 5 hours of playtime from a 15-minute charge.

Designed for immersive sound, it features custom-tuned dynamic drivers and a foldable structure for convenience. The plush ear cushions offer comfort for extended wear, while Bluetooth 5.2 enhances connectivity stability across devices.

Specifications Playback Time Up to 70 hours Driver Size 40mm Noise Control Active Noise Cancellation Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Charging Port USB-C Reason to buy Excellent build and extended battery. Clear, crisp sound output. Reason to avoid Noise cancellation performance inconsistent. Slightly firm ear padding.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the balanced audio and craftsmanship, with battery life standing out. Noise cancellation results vary across users.

Why choose this product? Choose it for signature Marshall sound, long-lasting battery, and premium craftsmanship perfect for immersive listening.

BEST OVERALL

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 delivers a massive 60-hour battery life, raising the bar for premium over-ear headphones. Quick-charge support adds another 6 hours from just 10 minutes of charging, making them perfect for lengthy use without power anxiety.

German-engineered design focuses on luxurious comfort with cushioned headbands, touch controls, and adaptive ANC for personalized listening. Its four digital microphones enable crystal-clear calls and customizable EQ through the Smart Control app.

Specifications Playback Time Up to 60 hours Noise Control Adaptive ANC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint Charging Port USB-C Weight 293g Reason to buy Superb battery longevity and customization. Premium build with superior comfort. Reason to avoid Occasional Bluetooth disconnects. Hefty price tag.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the rich sound, clear ANC, and stellar battery life, though some experience connection drops and inconsistent comfort.

Why choose this product? Choose it for high-end battery performance, versatile ANC, and audiophile-grade sound refinement.

VALUE FOR MONEY

Battery life on the Sony ULT Wear stretches up to 50 hours with ANC off and 30 with it on—perfect for daily commutes and travel. Quick charging provides 5 hours of playback from 10 minutes of charge time.

These headphones deliver massive bass and clear treble, offering Sony’s signature sound tuning and build quality. They include adaptive noise cancellation, multipoint connectivity, and 360 Reality Audio for immersive experiences.

Specifications Playback Time Up to 50 hours Noise Control Adaptive ANC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Charging Port USB-C Extra Feature 360 Audio Support Reason to buy Long battery life and deep bass performance. Comfortable and stylish for prolonged wear. Reason to avoid Reported hinge durability issues. Mixed opinions on price.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love its immersive bass and noise-canceling capability. Some face durability concerns with hinges.

Why choose this product? Choose for high-end sound, comfort, and Sony’s powerful bass-driven experience.

Battery life on the ACCENTUM Plus offers up to 50 hours on a single charge, complemented by a 10-minute top-up for 5 additional hours. It excels in endurance while maintaining light weight and comfort.

These headphones showcase sophisticated German design and adaptive ANC that adjusts dynamically. The sound personalization feature tailors your audio experience, and multipoint connectivity ensures continuity between devices.

Specifications Playback Time 50 hours Noise Control Adaptive ANC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Charging Port USB-C Extra Feature Sound Personalization Reason to buy Long battery and adaptive ANC. Comfortable for long wear. Reason to avoid Touch controls occasionally unresponsive. Pricing slightly premium.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers commend its balance of performance, comfort, and huge battery life. However, touch controls and pairing could be smoother.

Why choose this product? Choose for energy efficiency, custom audio tuning, and long battery reliability.

Battery life reaches 50 hours per charge, enabling powerful bass-heavy sound all day. With rapid charging, 10 minutes gives 4 hours of playback.

These headphones are known for Sensory Bass, letting users feel vibrations for immersive audio. They also support multipoint pairing and have built-in Alexa. Some users note comfort concerns and hinge fragility, but the sound depth remains unmatched at this price.

Specifications Playback Time 50 hours Driver Size 40mm Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Extra Feature Adjustable Sensory Bass Voice Assistant Alexa Built-In Reason to buy Immersive bass with adjustable tuning. Long battery with fast charge. Reason to avoid Build durability issues. May feel tight over long periods.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers enjoy the powerful bass and battery life, though durability and comfort cause concerns.

Why choose this product? Choose for bass intensity and marathon battery life, ideal for bass-loving listeners.

The Sony WH-CH720N gives users up to 35 hours of playback with ANC on, along with quick charging for 1 hour from 5 minutes—great for workdays or travel.

Featuring Adaptive Sound Control and customizable EQs via the Sony Headphones app, these headphones balance comfort, sound, and value. Lightweight construction and soft earcups make them comfortable even during long calls or listening sessions.

Specifications Playback Time 35 hours Noise Control Adaptive Noise Cancelling Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Charging Port USB-C Special Feature Quick Charge Reason to buy Comfortable and affordable. Adaptive noise control versatile for daily use. Reason to avoid Inconsistent noise cancellation. Moderate build quality.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers highlight comfortable wear, reliable call performance, and decent sound, though noise cancellation splits opinions.

Why choose this product? Choose for dependable ANC, long battery, and great comfort at a fair price.

With a 30-hour battery life and quick-charge giving 3 hours in 3 minutes, Sony WH-1000XM5 remains at the top for efficiency. Its high-speed charging ensures minimal downtime between listening sessions.

These over-ear headphones deliver best-in-class noise canceling with eight microphones and an integrated processor. The lightweight design and plush ear cushions provide luxurious comfort, while spatial audio adds depth to the experience.

Specifications Playback Time 30 hours Noise Control Industry-Leading ANC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Drivers 30mm Precision Special Feature Multi-Device Connection Reason to buy Superior noise canceling technology. Excellent call clarity and comfort. Reason to avoid High cost for casual listeners. Non-foldable build.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers adore the sound detail, top-tier ANC, and comfort, though some mention connection and price issues.

Why choose this product? Choose for elite noise cancellation, refined sound, and professional build.

Battery life reaches up to 30 hours. The Ace supports fast charging for 3 hours of playtime in just 3 minutes, making it perfect for commuters.

Sonos Ace combines spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, and precision-tuned drivers to produce lifelike sound. Its metal build, soft cushioning, and head tracking enhance immersion, pairing luxury with technical brilliance.

Specifications Playback Time 30 hours Noise Control ANC with Head Tracking Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Extra Feature Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio Weight 312g Reason to buy Rich spatial sound experience. Luxurious comfort and premium finish. Reason to avoid Pricey premium category. Limited ecosystem integration outside Sonos devices.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its sleek look, comfort, and crystal audio. High-end performance costs a premium.

Why choose this product? Choose it for theater-quality audio, Dolby Atmos clarity, and unmatched comfort.

Battery life stands at 24 hours and supports quick charging with 15 minutes giving 2.5 hours. Bose focuses on consistent sound and spatial audio delivery.

These headphones use Bose Immersive Audio and three noise canceling settings to balance performance and personalization. The premium build ensures comfort for long sessions, though performance and value feedback vary.

Specifications Playback Time 24 hours Noise Control Adjustable ANC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Extra Feature Spatial Audio Color Black Reason to buy Legendary ANC performance. Comfortable for extended use. Reason to avoid Expensive for limited battery. Mixed feedback on sound quality.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers value the ANC and comfort, though sound and price satisfaction vary.

Why choose this product? Choose for reliable Bose quality, strong ANC, and plush comfort.

Factors to consider when buying a headphone with long battery life Battery Capacity : Check playback time on a single charge; premium models often offer 40–70 hours.

: Check playback time on a single charge; premium models often offer 40–70 hours. Charging Speed : Look for fast-charging or quick-charge support for hours of play in minutes.

: Look for fast-charging or quick-charge support for hours of play in minutes. Connectivity Type : Wireless Bluetooth models drain faster than wired ones; newer versions like Bluetooth 5.3 are more efficient.

: Wireless Bluetooth models drain faster than wired ones; newer versions like Bluetooth 5.3 are more efficient. Usage Purpose : Choose based on activity, commuting, workouts, or gaming, as features affect battery consumption.

: Choose based on activity, commuting, workouts, or gaming, as features affect battery consumption. Extra Features: Noise cancellation, transparency mode, or touch controls may reduce overall battery life but enhance convenience. Why is battery life important in headphones? Long battery life ensures uninterrupted music, calls, or gaming without frequent charging. It’s especially useful for travellers, commuters, or professionals who rely on their headphones for hours of continuous use throughout the day.

Do noise-cancelling headphones drain battery faster? Yes, active noise cancellation uses extra power, which slightly reduces total playback time. However, modern ANC headphones manage power efficiently, offering long battery life while maintaining immersive sound and strong noise reduction.

How can I extend my headphones’ battery life? Keep the volume moderate, disable unnecessary features like ANC when not needed, and store them in a cool, dry place. Regularly charging before complete drainage also helps maintain battery health and performance.

Top 3 features of best headphones with long battery life

Headphones Battery Life Noise Cancellation Special Feature Marshall Major IV 80 hrs Passive Classic design, wireless charging Marshall Monitor III 70 hrs ANC Foldable, crisp sound Sennheiser Momentum 4 60 hrs Adaptive ANC Custom EQ, 4 mics Sony ULT 900N 50 hrs Adaptive ANC Massive Bass, 360 Audio Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus 50 hrs Adaptive ANC Touch Control, multipoint Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 50 hrs ANC Sensory Bass, Alexa Sony WH-CH720N 35 hrs ANC Adaptive Sound, Quick Charge Sony WH-1000XM5 30 hrs Industry-Leading ANC Spatial Audio Sonos Ace 30 hrs ANC + Head Tracking Dolby Atmos Bose QuietComfort Ultra 24 hrs Adjustable ANC Spatial Audio

Similar articles for you Level up your sound: 5 premium gaming headphones you can buy in India in 2025

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.