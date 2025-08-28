Top 10 juicer mixer grinders from Prestige, Sujata and more for smooth blends

Cooking today is not just about saving time, it’s about convenience, efficiency, and versatility. A good juicer mixer grinder can take the stress out of food preparation, helping you enjoy juices, chutneys, purees, and spices without hassle.

In 2025, the latest models are designed with stronger motors, smarter features, and sleeker looks, making them essential for modern homes. Whether you want a refreshing juice in the morning, perfectly ground masala for dinner, or a quick smoothie post-workout, these appliances are built to keep up with your lifestyle.

The Prestige Iris mixer grinder features a powerful 750-watt motor designed to grind tough ingredients swiftly and efficiently. It comes with four multipurpose stainless steel jars, including a transparent juicer jar that enhances juicing experiences. The ergonomic handles ensure a comfortable grip and durability. This model supports three speed settings suitable for a variety of kitchen uses.

Its blend of functional design and heavy-duty performance empowers home cooks to handle diverse grinding tasks. The compact size and sturdy construction make it a practical tool for everyday use in Indian kitchens.

Specifications Power 750 Watts Jars 3 stainless steel + 1 juicer jar Capacity 1.5 liters (wet jar) Speed 3 speeds Weight 5.5 kg Reason to buy Powerful motor for tough grinding Ergonomic, sturdy handles Reason to avoid High noise level Durability concerns over long-term use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find the mixer easy to use and good value but note motor and blade issues, noise, and durability concerns.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for a robust motor and multiple versatile jars that cover most kitchen grinding and juicing needs.

POWERFUL MOTOR

The Sujata Powermatic Plus is a reliable juicer mixer grinder that features a robust 900-watt motor with double ball bearing Technology for long-lasting performance. It operates at an impressive 22,000 rotations per minute, ensuring excellent juice extraction and fast grinding. The unit comes with two jars—a large liquidizer jar and a rust-free stainless steel jar for tough grinding tasks.

This kitchen essential can run continuously for 90 minutes, supporting heavy-duty household use. Its efficient motor and easy assembly make it an ideal choice for frequent juicing and grinding activities.

Specifications Power 900 Watts Rotation Speed 22,000 RPM Jars 1.75L (liquidizer), 1L (stainless steel grinding) Continuous Running 90 minutes Weight 6.2 kg Reason to buy Powerful motor with efficient juice extraction Long continuous run time Reason to avoid Mixed feedback on noise levels Assembly complexity for some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the powerful motor and juice extraction, though cleaning and noise receive mixed comments.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this appliance if you desire powerhouse performance with prolonged continuous operation.

Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus packs a 550-watt motor into a compact body designed for quick grinding and juicing. It comes with three versatile jars, including a large blending jar with a fruit filter for fresh juice extraction. The grinder’s anti-drip spout and durable stainless steel blades add convenience and longevity.

It offers up to 30 minutes of continuous grinding, ideal for daily household needs. The sturdy build paired with functional design makes it suitable for multitasking in a busy kitchen.

Specifications Power 550 Watts Jars 3 (1.5L blender, 1L grinding, 0.4L chutney) Continuous Use 30 minutes Material Plastic body, stainless steel blades Weight 4.3 kg Reason to buy Efficient motor and fruit filter jar Detachable anti-drip spout Reason to avoid Limited durability Noisy operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users report ease of use but mixed feedback on durability and noise levels.

Why choose this product?

Choose if you want a compact, versatile grinder with juicing capabilities for daily use.

The Atomberg Zenova model is a modern mixer grinder featuring an intelligent BLDC motor capable of performing tough grinding tasks typically expected from higher wattage motors. It includes a unique coarse mode to replicate silbatta-style grinding for authentic chutneys and masalas. The set comes with four multifunctional jars, including a chopper and spice grinder.

Designed with advanced safety features and a ventless body to protect against dust and moisture, this mixer grinder emphasizes durability and quiet operation. It offers three years of warranty, making it a reliable long-term kitchen companion.

Specifications Power 550 Watts (BLDC motor) Jars 4 multifunctional jars Speeds 4-speed control Safety Features Jar lock detection, fault indication Weight 5.8 kg Reason to buy Quiet and energy-efficient motor Coarse grinding mode for authentic textures Reason to avoid Higher price point Some plastic parts receive mixed quality reviews

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise quiet motor and premium build but report varied noise perceptions.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those wanting modern technology with versatile grinding and safety modes.

MUST TRUSTED BRAND

This Philips mixer grinder doubles as a food processor with a 750-watt motor and Gear Drive technology for superior chopping and grinding. Included are four jars with varying capacities to handle wet and dry grinding, chutneys, and more. It comes with multiple attachments such as fine shredding and slicing tools for diverse culinary needs.

Its compact design fits most kitchens and the motor warranty of 5 years assures quality and performance. This model offers a versatile kitchen solution with convenience and precision.

Specifications Power 750 Watts Jars 4 (sizes up to 2.2L) Speeds 3-speed + pulse Material Stainless steel jars, ABS body Warranty 5 years (motor), 2 years product Reason to buy Multi-functional with food processing capability Long motor warranty Reason to avoid Slightly noisy motor Learning curve with attachments

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users are positive about multifunctionality and warranty; noise is a noted downside.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want combined mixer grinder and food processing features with reliability.

Bajaj Neo JX4 is a compact and lightweight mixer grinder featuring a 450-watt motor suitable for juicing, grinding, and mixing small quantities. It includes two jars—a 1.25-liter liquidizing jar and a 0.6-liter dry grind jar. Operating at 18,000 RPM, it retains flavor and aroma during food preparation.

Its small footprint is perfect for modest kitchens, and the power suffices for regular household tasks where heavy grinding is not frequent.

Specifications Power 450 Watts Jars 2 (1.25L liquidizing, 0.6L dry grinding) Speed 3 settings RPM 18,000 Weight 0.5 kg Reason to buy Compact and lightweight Efficient for light kitchen use Reason to avoid Not suitable for heavy grinding Limited jar options

Why choose this product?

Pick this for a small, budget-friendly mixer grinder suited to light juicing and grinding.

Havells Vitonica mixer grinder boasts a 500-watt motor with 21,000 RPM to swiftly tackle grinding, blending, and juicing. It includes three leak-resistant stainless steel jars in various sizes and a large pulp container. The design incorporates shock-proof features and dual exhausts to extend motor life.

The set caters to intensive kitchen duties with sharp 304 grade stainless steel blades for smooth results, supporting various Indian culinary tasks efficiently.

Specifications Power 500 Watts Jars 3 stainless steel jars + pulp container RPM 21,000 Safety Shock-proof design, dual exhausts Weight 4.88 kg Reason to buy Powerful motor and sharp blades Durable stainless steel jars Reason to avoid High noise during operation Mixed durability reviews on plastic parts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Clients praise power and design but mention noise and some durability concerns.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those wanting a powerful mixer grinder with safety and durability features.

The Longway Super Dlx mixer grinder features a 750-watt motor with high energy efficiency, equipped with a set of four wide jars to accommodate all types of grinding, mixing, and juicing needs. Its ABS plastic rust-proof body makes cleaning and maintenance easier.

The appliance operates at 22,000 RPM with three speed settings, ensuring excellent performance for everyday kitchen tasks. The product comes with a one-year warranty.

Specifications Power 750 Watts Jars 4 wide jars Speed Settings 3 RPM 22,000 Warranty 1 year Reason to buy Energy efficient motor Rust-proof body design Reason to avoid Short warranty period Durability concerns reported by some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like its value but express worry about short lifespan and noise.

Why choose this product?

Pick it for a well-performing and energy-efficient mixer grinder with multiple jars.

Havells Hexo features a powerful 950-watt copper motor with double ball bearing technology for enhanced durability and fast grinding. It offers a high 22,000 RPM operation and a 100-minute continuous runtime perfect for big households. The set includes two impact-resistant polycarbonate jars.

The modern compact design combines performance and style. Backed by a five-year motor warranty, it brings peace of mind and excellent kitchen efficiency.

Specifications Power 950 Watts (Copper motor) Jars 2 polycarbonate jars (800ml, 1.2L) RPM 22,000 Runtime 100 minutes continuous Warranty 5 years motor Reason to buy Heavy-duty copper motor Long continuous run time Reason to avoid Higher price bracket Limited jar variety

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise daily usability and ease of cleaning.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for heavy-use kitchens that demand powerful, long-lasting mixers.

Atomberg Yulia mixer grinder features an intelligent motor capable of grinding tough ingredients easily. It includes four multifunctional stainless steel jars and a unique coarse grinding mode mimicking traditional silbatta textures. Safety features include jar lock detection and fault LED indication.

Designed for energy efficiency and quiet operation, this mixer grinder is a modern kitchen essential backed by a 3-year warranty, offering a combination of sleek design and advanced functionality.

Specifications Power 750 Watts Jars 4 stainless steel jars + chopper Speeds 4-speed push buttons Safety Jar lock detection, fault LED Weight 6 kg Reason to buy Versatile grinding modes including coarse Advanced safety features Reason to avoid Mixed feedback on noise levels Some plastic parts less sturdy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like safety features and performance; noise opinions vary.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for intelligent technology, safety, and authentic coarse grinding.

Reasons to consider when buying a juicer mixer grinder Multi-functionality : Juicer mixer grinders combine blending, grinding, and juicing in one appliance.

: Juicer mixer grinders combine blending, grinding, and juicing in one appliance. Motor power : Modern models feature powerful motors for faster results and better efficiency.

: Modern models feature powerful motors for faster results and better efficiency. Versatile jars : Multiple jar sizes support different uses, from smoothies to spice grinding.

: Multiple jar sizes support different uses, from smoothies to spice grinding. Easy cleaning : Removable parts and dishwasher-safe jars save time in maintenance.

: Removable parts and dishwasher-safe jars save time in maintenance. Value for money: A single machine can replace three appliances, making it cost-effective. What should be the ideal motor power for a juicer mixer grinder? An ideal motor power is between 500W and 750W for most home needs, offering smooth blending and efficient grinding. Heavy-duty usage may require models with higher power for faster performance.

Are stainless steel jars better than plastic ones? Yes, stainless steel jars are more durable, hygienic, and resistant to odours compared to plastic jars. They also handle hot ingredients better, ensuring longer life and safer usage.

Do juicer mixer grinders consume a lot of electricity? No, most models are energy-efficient and designed to consume minimal electricity even with daily use. Choosing a star-rated appliance further helps in reducing your energy bills.

Top 3 features of best juicer mixer grinders

Juicer mixer grinder Power (Watts) Number of Jars (Type) Special Features Prestige Iris 750 4 (3 Stainless Steel + 1 Juicer Jar) Ergonomic Handle, Transparent Juicer Jar Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 2 (Liquidizer Jar + Stainless Steel Jar) Double Ball Bearing, 22000 RPM, 90 min run time Maharaja Whiteline Odacio 550 3 (1.5L Blender Jar, 1L Jar, 0.4L Chutney Jar) Juicer Mesh, Anti-drip Spout Atomberg Zenova 550 (BLDC) 4 Multifunctional Jars (Including Chopper) Coarse Mode, Intelligent Motor, Safety Features Philips HL7707/01 750 4 (ChefPro, Wet, Multipurpose, Chutney Jars) Food Processor Attachments, Gear Drive Tech Bajaj Neo JX4 450 2 (Liquidising, Dry Grind) Powerful Motor Havells Vitonica 500 3 Stainless Steel Jars + Pulp Container Foldable Juicing Spout, Shockproof Design Longway Super Dlx 750 4 Wide Jars Super-Energy Efficient Motor Havells Hexo 950 2 Impact-Resistant Polycarbonate Jars Copper Motor, 5-yr Motor Warranty Atomberg Yulia 750 4 Stainless Steel + Chopper Jar Intelligent Motor, Fault Indication, Safety

Similar articles for you SAVE big on Amazon offers on the best kitchen appliances: Up to 80% off on the best mixer grinders, gas stoves and more

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.