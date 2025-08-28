Subscribe

Top 10 juicer mixer grinders from Prestige, Sujata and more for smooth blends

Upgrade your kitchen with the best juicer mixer grinders of 2025, offering powerful motors, multipurpose jars, and effortless blending for your daily meals.

Amit Rahi
Published28 Aug 2025, 05:25 PM IST
Blend, grind and juice with top juicer mixer grinders
Blend, grind and juice with top juicer mixer grinders

Cooking today is not just about saving time, it’s about convenience, efficiency, and versatility. A good juicer mixer grinder can take the stress out of food preparation, helping you enjoy juices, chutneys, purees, and spices without hassle.

In 2025, the latest models are designed with stronger motors, smarter features, and sleeker looks, making them essential for modern homes. Whether you want a refreshing juice in the morning, perfectly ground masala for dinner, or a quick smoothie post-workout, these appliances are built to keep up with your lifestyle.

The Prestige Iris mixer grinder features a powerful 750-watt motor designed to grind tough ingredients swiftly and efficiently. It comes with four multipurpose stainless steel jars, including a transparent juicer jar that enhances juicing experiences. The ergonomic handles ensure a comfortable grip and durability. This model supports three speed settings suitable for a variety of kitchen uses.

Its blend of functional design and heavy-duty performance empowers home cooks to handle diverse grinding tasks. The compact size and sturdy construction make it a practical tool for everyday use in Indian kitchens.

Specifications

Power
750 Watts
Jars
3 stainless steel + 1 juicer jar
Capacity
1.5 liters (wet jar)
Speed
3 speeds
Weight
5.5 kg

Reason to buy

Powerful motor for tough grinding

Ergonomic, sturdy handles

Reason to avoid

High noise level

Durability concerns over long-term use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find the mixer easy to use and good value but note motor and blade issues, noise, and durability concerns.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for a robust motor and multiple versatile jars that cover most kitchen grinding and juicing needs.

The Sujata Powermatic Plus is a reliable juicer mixer grinder that features a robust 900-watt motor with double ball bearing Technology for long-lasting performance. It operates at an impressive 22,000 rotations per minute, ensuring excellent juice extraction and fast grinding. The unit comes with two jars—a large liquidizer jar and a rust-free stainless steel jar for tough grinding tasks.

This kitchen essential can run continuously for 90 minutes, supporting heavy-duty household use. Its efficient motor and easy assembly make it an ideal choice for frequent juicing and grinding activities.

Specifications

Power
900 Watts
Rotation Speed
22,000 RPM
Jars
1.75L (liquidizer), 1L (stainless steel grinding)
Continuous Running
90 minutes
Weight
6.2 kg

Reason to buy

Powerful motor with efficient juice extraction

Long continuous run time

Reason to avoid

Mixed feedback on noise levels

Assembly complexity for some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the powerful motor and juice extraction, though cleaning and noise receive mixed comments.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this appliance if you desire powerhouse performance with prolonged continuous operation.

Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus packs a 550-watt motor into a compact body designed for quick grinding and juicing. It comes with three versatile jars, including a large blending jar with a fruit filter for fresh juice extraction. The grinder’s anti-drip spout and durable stainless steel blades add convenience and longevity.

It offers up to 30 minutes of continuous grinding, ideal for daily household needs. The sturdy build paired with functional design makes it suitable for multitasking in a busy kitchen.

Specifications

Power
550 Watts
Jars
3 (1.5L blender, 1L grinding, 0.4L chutney)
Continuous Use
30 minutes
Material
Plastic body, stainless steel blades
Weight
4.3 kg

Reason to buy

Efficient motor and fruit filter jar

Detachable anti-drip spout

Reason to avoid

Limited durability

Noisy operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users report ease of use but mixed feedback on durability and noise levels.

Why choose this product?

Choose if you want a compact, versatile grinder with juicing capabilities for daily use.

The Atomberg Zenova model is a modern mixer grinder featuring an intelligent BLDC motor capable of performing tough grinding tasks typically expected from higher wattage motors. It includes a unique coarse mode to replicate silbatta-style grinding for authentic chutneys and masalas. The set comes with four multifunctional jars, including a chopper and spice grinder.

Designed with advanced safety features and a ventless body to protect against dust and moisture, this mixer grinder emphasizes durability and quiet operation. It offers three years of warranty, making it a reliable long-term kitchen companion.

Specifications

Power
550 Watts (BLDC motor)
Jars
4 multifunctional jars
Speeds
4-speed control
Safety Features
Jar lock detection, fault indication
Weight
5.8 kg

Reason to buy

Quiet and energy-efficient motor

Coarse grinding mode for authentic textures

Reason to avoid

Higher price point

Some plastic parts receive mixed quality reviews

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise quiet motor and premium build but report varied noise perceptions.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those wanting modern technology with versatile grinding and safety modes.

This Philips mixer grinder doubles as a food processor with a 750-watt motor and Gear Drive technology for superior chopping and grinding. Included are four jars with varying capacities to handle wet and dry grinding, chutneys, and more. It comes with multiple attachments such as fine shredding and slicing tools for diverse culinary needs.

Its compact design fits most kitchens and the motor warranty of 5 years assures quality and performance. This model offers a versatile kitchen solution with convenience and precision.

Specifications

Power
750 Watts
Jars
4 (sizes up to 2.2L)
Speeds
3-speed + pulse
Material
Stainless steel jars, ABS body
Warranty
5 years (motor), 2 years product

Reason to buy

Multi-functional with food processing capability

Long motor warranty

Reason to avoid

Slightly noisy motor

Learning curve with attachments

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users are positive about multifunctionality and warranty; noise is a noted downside.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want combined mixer grinder and food processing features with reliability.

Bajaj Neo JX4 is a compact and lightweight mixer grinder featuring a 450-watt motor suitable for juicing, grinding, and mixing small quantities. It includes two jars—a 1.25-liter liquidizing jar and a 0.6-liter dry grind jar. Operating at 18,000 RPM, it retains flavor and aroma during food preparation.

Its small footprint is perfect for modest kitchens, and the power suffices for regular household tasks where heavy grinding is not frequent.

Specifications

Power
450 Watts
Jars
2 (1.25L liquidizing, 0.6L dry grinding)
Speed
3 settings
RPM
18,000
Weight
0.5 kg

Reason to buy

Compact and lightweight

Efficient for light kitchen use

Reason to avoid

Not suitable for heavy grinding

Limited jar options

Why choose this product?

Pick this for a small, budget-friendly mixer grinder suited to light juicing and grinding.

Havells Vitonica mixer grinder boasts a 500-watt motor with 21,000 RPM to swiftly tackle grinding, blending, and juicing. It includes three leak-resistant stainless steel jars in various sizes and a large pulp container. The design incorporates shock-proof features and dual exhausts to extend motor life.

The set caters to intensive kitchen duties with sharp 304 grade stainless steel blades for smooth results, supporting various Indian culinary tasks efficiently.

Specifications

Power
500 Watts
Jars
3 stainless steel jars + pulp container
RPM
21,000
Safety
Shock-proof design, dual exhausts
Weight
4.88 kg

Reason to buy

Powerful motor and sharp blades

Durable stainless steel jars

Reason to avoid

High noise during operation

Mixed durability reviews on plastic parts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Clients praise power and design but mention noise and some durability concerns.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those wanting a powerful mixer grinder with safety and durability features.

The Longway Super Dlx mixer grinder features a 750-watt motor with high energy efficiency, equipped with a set of four wide jars to accommodate all types of grinding, mixing, and juicing needs. Its ABS plastic rust-proof body makes cleaning and maintenance easier.

The appliance operates at 22,000 RPM with three speed settings, ensuring excellent performance for everyday kitchen tasks. The product comes with a one-year warranty.

Specifications

Power
750 Watts
Jars
4 wide jars
Speed Settings
3
RPM
22,000
Warranty
1 year

Reason to buy

Energy efficient motor

Rust-proof body design

Reason to avoid

Short warranty period

Durability concerns reported by some users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like its value but express worry about short lifespan and noise.

Why choose this product?

Pick it for a well-performing and energy-efficient mixer grinder with multiple jars.

Havells Hexo features a powerful 950-watt copper motor with double ball bearing technology for enhanced durability and fast grinding. It offers a high 22,000 RPM operation and a 100-minute continuous runtime perfect for big households. The set includes two impact-resistant polycarbonate jars.

The modern compact design combines performance and style. Backed by a five-year motor warranty, it brings peace of mind and excellent kitchen efficiency.

Specifications

Power
950 Watts (Copper motor)
Jars
2 polycarbonate jars (800ml, 1.2L)
RPM
22,000
Runtime
100 minutes continuous
Warranty
5 years motor

Reason to buy

Heavy-duty copper motor

Long continuous run time

Reason to avoid

Higher price bracket

Limited jar variety

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise daily usability and ease of cleaning.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for heavy-use kitchens that demand powerful, long-lasting mixers.

Atomberg Yulia mixer grinder features an intelligent motor capable of grinding tough ingredients easily. It includes four multifunctional stainless steel jars and a unique coarse grinding mode mimicking traditional silbatta textures. Safety features include jar lock detection and fault LED indication.

Designed for energy efficiency and quiet operation, this mixer grinder is a modern kitchen essential backed by a 3-year warranty, offering a combination of sleek design and advanced functionality.

Specifications

Power
750 Watts
Jars
4 stainless steel jars + chopper
Speeds
4-speed push buttons
Safety
Jar lock detection, fault LED
Weight
6 kg

Reason to buy

Versatile grinding modes including coarse

Advanced safety features

Reason to avoid

Mixed feedback on noise levels

Some plastic parts less sturdy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users like safety features and performance; noise opinions vary.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for intelligent technology, safety, and authentic coarse grinding.

Reasons to consider when buying a juicer mixer grinder

  • Multi-functionality: Juicer mixer grinders combine blending, grinding, and juicing in one appliance.
  • Motor power: Modern models feature powerful motors for faster results and better efficiency.
  • Versatile jars: Multiple jar sizes support different uses, from smoothies to spice grinding.
  • Easy cleaning: Removable parts and dishwasher-safe jars save time in maintenance.
  • Value for money: A single machine can replace three appliances, making it cost-effective.

What should be the ideal motor power for a juicer mixer grinder?

An ideal motor power is between 500W and 750W for most home needs, offering smooth blending and efficient grinding. Heavy-duty usage may require models with higher power for faster performance.

Are stainless steel jars better than plastic ones?

Yes, stainless steel jars are more durable, hygienic, and resistant to odours compared to plastic jars. They also handle hot ingredients better, ensuring longer life and safer usage.

Do juicer mixer grinders consume a lot of electricity?

No, most models are energy-efficient and designed to consume minimal electricity even with daily use. Choosing a star-rated appliance further helps in reducing your energy bills.

Top 3 features of best juicer mixer grinders

Juicer mixer grinderPower (Watts)Number of Jars (Type)Special Features
Prestige Iris

750

4 (3 Stainless Steel + 1 Juicer Jar)Ergonomic Handle, Transparent Juicer Jar
Sujata Powermatic Plus

900

2 (Liquidizer Jar + Stainless Steel Jar)Double Ball Bearing, 22000 RPM, 90 min run time
Maharaja Whiteline Odacio

550

3 (1.5L Blender Jar, 1L Jar, 0.4L Chutney Jar)Juicer Mesh, Anti-drip Spout
Atomberg Zenova

550 (BLDC)

4 Multifunctional Jars (Including Chopper)Coarse Mode, Intelligent Motor, Safety Features
Philips HL7707/01

750

4 (ChefPro, Wet, Multipurpose, Chutney Jars)Food Processor Attachments, Gear Drive Tech
Bajaj Neo JX4

450

2 (Liquidising, Dry Grind)Powerful Motor
Havells Vitonica

500

3 Stainless Steel Jars + Pulp ContainerFoldable Juicing Spout, Shockproof Design
Longway Super Dlx

750

4 Wide JarsSuper-Energy Efficient Motor
Havells Hexo

950

2 Impact-Resistant Polycarbonate JarsCopper Motor, 5-yr Motor Warranty
Atomberg Yulia

750

4 Stainless Steel + Chopper JarIntelligent Motor, Fault Indication, Safety

FAQs

Which is the best brand for juicer mixer grinders?

Prestige, Philips, Bajaj, and Sujata are among the most trusted brands in India, offering reliable models.

How many jars should a good juicer mixer grinder have?

At least three jars are recommended—one for juices, one for wet grinding, and one for dry grinding or chutneys.

Can I use a juicer mixer grinder for making nut butter?

Yes, high-powered models can grind nuts into butter, though you may need to run the machine in intervals.

Is it safe to run a juicer mixer grinder for long durations?

It is safe if used within the recommended run time mentioned by the manufacturer. Continuous overuse may cause overheating.

What is the average warranty period for juicer mixer grinders?

Most come with a warranty of 2 to 5 years on the motor, ensuring durability and peace of mind.

