Top 10 juicer mixer grinders from Prestige, Sujata and more for smooth blends

Cooking today is not just about saving time, it’s about convenience, efficiency, and versatility. A good juicer mixer grinder can take the stress out of food preparation, helping you enjoy juices, chutneys, purees, and spices without hassle.
In 2025, the latest models are designed with stronger motors, smarter features, and sleeker looks, making them essential for modern homes. Whether you want a refreshing juice in the morning, perfectly ground masala for dinner, or a quick smoothie post-workout, these appliances are built to keep up with your lifestyle.
The Prestige Iris mixer grinder features a powerful 750-watt motor designed to grind tough ingredients swiftly and efficiently. It comes with four multipurpose stainless steel jars, including a transparent juicer jar that enhances juicing experiences. The ergonomic handles ensure a comfortable grip and durability. This model supports three speed settings suitable for a variety of kitchen uses.
Its blend of functional design and heavy-duty performance empowers home cooks to handle diverse grinding tasks. The compact size and sturdy construction make it a practical tool for everyday use in Indian kitchens.
Powerful motor for tough grinding
Ergonomic, sturdy handles
High noise level
Durability concerns over long-term use
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers find the mixer easy to use and good value but note motor and blade issues, noise, and durability concerns.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for a robust motor and multiple versatile jars that cover most kitchen grinding and juicing needs.
The Sujata Powermatic Plus is a reliable juicer mixer grinder that features a robust 900-watt motor with double ball bearing Technology for long-lasting performance. It operates at an impressive 22,000 rotations per minute, ensuring excellent juice extraction and fast grinding. The unit comes with two jars—a large liquidizer jar and a rust-free stainless steel jar for tough grinding tasks.
This kitchen essential can run continuously for 90 minutes, supporting heavy-duty household use. Its efficient motor and easy assembly make it an ideal choice for frequent juicing and grinding activities.
Powerful motor with efficient juice extraction
Long continuous run time
Mixed feedback on noise levels
Assembly complexity for some users
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the powerful motor and juice extraction, though cleaning and noise receive mixed comments.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this appliance if you desire powerhouse performance with prolonged continuous operation.
Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus packs a 550-watt motor into a compact body designed for quick grinding and juicing. It comes with three versatile jars, including a large blending jar with a fruit filter for fresh juice extraction. The grinder’s anti-drip spout and durable stainless steel blades add convenience and longevity.
It offers up to 30 minutes of continuous grinding, ideal for daily household needs. The sturdy build paired with functional design makes it suitable for multitasking in a busy kitchen.
Efficient motor and fruit filter jar
Detachable anti-drip spout
Limited durability
Noisy operation
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users report ease of use but mixed feedback on durability and noise levels.
Why choose this product?
Choose if you want a compact, versatile grinder with juicing capabilities for daily use.
The Atomberg Zenova model is a modern mixer grinder featuring an intelligent BLDC motor capable of performing tough grinding tasks typically expected from higher wattage motors. It includes a unique coarse mode to replicate silbatta-style grinding for authentic chutneys and masalas. The set comes with four multifunctional jars, including a chopper and spice grinder.
Designed with advanced safety features and a ventless body to protect against dust and moisture, this mixer grinder emphasizes durability and quiet operation. It offers three years of warranty, making it a reliable long-term kitchen companion.
Quiet and energy-efficient motor
Coarse grinding mode for authentic textures
Higher price point
Some plastic parts receive mixed quality reviews
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise quiet motor and premium build but report varied noise perceptions.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for those wanting modern technology with versatile grinding and safety modes.
This Philips mixer grinder doubles as a food processor with a 750-watt motor and Gear Drive technology for superior chopping and grinding. Included are four jars with varying capacities to handle wet and dry grinding, chutneys, and more. It comes with multiple attachments such as fine shredding and slicing tools for diverse culinary needs.
Its compact design fits most kitchens and the motor warranty of 5 years assures quality and performance. This model offers a versatile kitchen solution with convenience and precision.
Multi-functional with food processing capability
Long motor warranty
Slightly noisy motor
Learning curve with attachments
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users are positive about multifunctionality and warranty; noise is a noted downside.
Why choose this product?
Choose this if you want combined mixer grinder and food processing features with reliability.
Bajaj Neo JX4 is a compact and lightweight mixer grinder featuring a 450-watt motor suitable for juicing, grinding, and mixing small quantities. It includes two jars—a 1.25-liter liquidizing jar and a 0.6-liter dry grind jar. Operating at 18,000 RPM, it retains flavor and aroma during food preparation.
Its small footprint is perfect for modest kitchens, and the power suffices for regular household tasks where heavy grinding is not frequent.
Compact and lightweight
Efficient for light kitchen use
Not suitable for heavy grinding
Limited jar options
Why choose this product?
Pick this for a small, budget-friendly mixer grinder suited to light juicing and grinding.
Havells Vitonica mixer grinder boasts a 500-watt motor with 21,000 RPM to swiftly tackle grinding, blending, and juicing. It includes three leak-resistant stainless steel jars in various sizes and a large pulp container. The design incorporates shock-proof features and dual exhausts to extend motor life.
The set caters to intensive kitchen duties with sharp 304 grade stainless steel blades for smooth results, supporting various Indian culinary tasks efficiently.
Powerful motor and sharp blades
Durable stainless steel jars
High noise during operation
Mixed durability reviews on plastic parts
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Clients praise power and design but mention noise and some durability concerns.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for those wanting a powerful mixer grinder with safety and durability features.
The Longway Super Dlx mixer grinder features a 750-watt motor with high energy efficiency, equipped with a set of four wide jars to accommodate all types of grinding, mixing, and juicing needs. Its ABS plastic rust-proof body makes cleaning and maintenance easier.
The appliance operates at 22,000 RPM with three speed settings, ensuring excellent performance for everyday kitchen tasks. The product comes with a one-year warranty.
Energy efficient motor
Rust-proof body design
Short warranty period
Durability concerns reported by some users
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers like its value but express worry about short lifespan and noise.
Why choose this product?
Pick it for a well-performing and energy-efficient mixer grinder with multiple jars.
Havells Hexo features a powerful 950-watt copper motor with double ball bearing technology for enhanced durability and fast grinding. It offers a high 22,000 RPM operation and a 100-minute continuous runtime perfect for big households. The set includes two impact-resistant polycarbonate jars.
The modern compact design combines performance and style. Backed by a five-year motor warranty, it brings peace of mind and excellent kitchen efficiency.
Heavy-duty copper motor
Long continuous run time
Higher price bracket
Limited jar variety
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users praise daily usability and ease of cleaning.
Why choose this product?
Perfect for heavy-use kitchens that demand powerful, long-lasting mixers.
Atomberg Yulia mixer grinder features an intelligent motor capable of grinding tough ingredients easily. It includes four multifunctional stainless steel jars and a unique coarse grinding mode mimicking traditional silbatta textures. Safety features include jar lock detection and fault LED indication.
Designed for energy efficiency and quiet operation, this mixer grinder is a modern kitchen essential backed by a 3-year warranty, offering a combination of sleek design and advanced functionality.
Versatile grinding modes including coarse
Advanced safety features
Mixed feedback on noise levels
Some plastic parts less sturdy
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users like safety features and performance; noise opinions vary.
Why choose this product?
Choose it for intelligent technology, safety, and authentic coarse grinding.
An ideal motor power is between 500W and 750W for most home needs, offering smooth blending and efficient grinding. Heavy-duty usage may require models with higher power for faster performance.
Yes, stainless steel jars are more durable, hygienic, and resistant to odours compared to plastic jars. They also handle hot ingredients better, ensuring longer life and safer usage.
No, most models are energy-efficient and designed to consume minimal electricity even with daily use. Choosing a star-rated appliance further helps in reducing your energy bills.
|Juicer mixer grinder
|Power (Watts)
|Number of Jars (Type)
|Special Features
|Prestige Iris
750
|4 (3 Stainless Steel + 1 Juicer Jar)
|Ergonomic Handle, Transparent Juicer Jar
|Sujata Powermatic Plus
900
|2 (Liquidizer Jar + Stainless Steel Jar)
|Double Ball Bearing, 22000 RPM, 90 min run time
|Maharaja Whiteline Odacio
550
|3 (1.5L Blender Jar, 1L Jar, 0.4L Chutney Jar)
|Juicer Mesh, Anti-drip Spout
|Atomberg Zenova
550 (BLDC)
|4 Multifunctional Jars (Including Chopper)
|Coarse Mode, Intelligent Motor, Safety Features
|Philips HL7707/01
750
|4 (ChefPro, Wet, Multipurpose, Chutney Jars)
|Food Processor Attachments, Gear Drive Tech
|Bajaj Neo JX4
450
|2 (Liquidising, Dry Grind)
|Powerful Motor
|Havells Vitonica
500
|3 Stainless Steel Jars + Pulp Container
|Foldable Juicing Spout, Shockproof Design
|Longway Super Dlx
750
|4 Wide Jars
|Super-Energy Efficient Motor
|Havells Hexo
950
|2 Impact-Resistant Polycarbonate Jars
|Copper Motor, 5-yr Motor Warranty
|Atomberg Yulia
750
|4 Stainless Steel + Chopper Jar
|Intelligent Motor, Fault Indication, Safety
FAQs
Which is the best brand for juicer mixer grinders?
Prestige, Philips, Bajaj, and Sujata are among the most trusted brands in India, offering reliable models.
How many jars should a good juicer mixer grinder have?
At least three jars are recommended—one for juices, one for wet grinding, and one for dry grinding or chutneys.
Can I use a juicer mixer grinder for making nut butter?
Yes, high-powered models can grind nuts into butter, though you may need to run the machine in intervals.
Is it safe to run a juicer mixer grinder for long durations?
It is safe if used within the recommended run time mentioned by the manufacturer. Continuous overuse may cause overheating.
What is the average warranty period for juicer mixer grinders?
Most come with a warranty of 2 to 5 years on the motor, ensuring durability and peace of mind.