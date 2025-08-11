Top 10 lightening deals on washing machines that you should not miss: Choose from the top brands

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your washing machine, now’s the time. These lightning deals bring you big savings on top brands like LG, Samsung, and Bosch. Whether you want a compact front-loader, a high-capacity top-loader, or a feature-packed smart model, there’s something here for every home.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)View Details
₹29,990
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black)View Details
₹19,490
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)View Details
₹38,900
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY)View Details
₹29,990
LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater)View Details
Known for their durability, energy efficiency, and advanced wash programs, these brands deliver both performance and reliability. But the discounts won’t last long, so acting quickly is key. We’ve rounded up the top 10 deals you shouldn’t miss, making it easier to pick the perfect washing machine at the best possible price today.
This fully automatic front-load washing machine combines LG’s 6 Motion DD and Direct Drive Technology for gentle yet powerful cleaning. Steam Wash and Allergy Care help remove allergens, while the in-built heater ensures better stain removal. The sleek touch panel and Middle Black finish give it a premium look. Energy-efficient and quiet, it’s ideal for small to medium households seeking performance and reliability.
Built for durability and convenience, this LG top-load washing machine uses Smart Inverter Technology to optimize energy use. The TurboDrum offers thorough cleaning while Auto Prewash tackles tough stains with ease. Stainless steel drum enhances hygiene, and Smart Diagnosis quickly detects issues. The LED display adds a modern touch. Perfect for medium-sized families looking for efficient washing with minimal noise.
This Bosch front-load washing machine is designed for large households, featuring AI Active Water Plus for efficient water usage. The Anti Stain system removes stubborn marks with precision, while steam and antibacterial features ensure deep cleaning. The inverter motor delivers quiet operation and energy savings. Built-in heater boosts wash performance, making it suitable for families prioritizing hygiene and fabric care.
Compact yet powerful, this Samsung front-load washing machine uses EcoBubble technology to create fine bubbles that penetrate fabrics better, even at low temperatures. Hygiene Steam and an inbuilt heater ensure allergen removal, while the Digital Inverter motor offers durability and energy savings. INOX Gray finish adds elegance. Ideal for smaller families needing an efficient, modern washer.
This LG top-load washer uses AI Direct Drive to detect fabric types and adjust washing for better care. Steam Wash removes allergens, while the in-built heater improves stain removal. Large capacity suits big families, and the Middle Black finish adds sophistication. It offers convenience-focused features without compromising on energy efficiency.
Premium and connected, this Samsung front-load machine brings AI Ecobubble for superior fabric care and AI Control for optimized cycles. Super Speed shortens wash time, while Wi-Fi lets you control and monitor remotely. Hygiene Steam and an inbuilt heater enhance cleaning. Navy finish makes it stand out in any laundry space.
Godrej’s AI-powered front-load washing machine brings intelligent cleaning with features like Steam Wash for deep hygiene and an inbuilt heater for enhanced stain removal. The Fabrisafe Drum protects clothes, while an unbalanced load sensor ensures stability. Designed for modern households seeking Indian brand reliability with premium performance.
This Haier front-load washer offers a large 525mm Super Drum for better fabric movement and thorough cleaning. AI-DBT optimizes performance, while PuriSteam tackles allergens and bacteria. Inverter technology ensures quiet and efficient operation, with a sleek black stainless steel drum adding durability and style.
Ideal for those wanting both washing and drying in one, this Bosch model offers 14 wash programs and a powerful 1400 RPM spin. Wash & Dry in 60 minutes mode saves time, while the cast iron grey finish adds sophistication. The inverter motor is both energy-efficient and quiet, making it perfect for busy households.
Budget-friendly and reliable, this Voltas Beko semi-automatic washing machine uses a special pulsator wash method for effective cleaning. Twin tubs allow washing and drying simultaneously, while the 5-star rating ensures energy efficiency. Black finish and large capacity make it suitable for big families looking for an affordable option.
Similar articles for you
Biggest price drop on best front load washing machines in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2025 with up to 54% off - Top deals
Check out these best AI powered washing machine for efficient laundry care: Top 8 picks from with the latest technology
Amazon Great Freedom Festival ends tonight: Unlock best deals on top 10 washing machines with up to 50% off
Top 10 8kg washing machines in June 2025 worth checking if you want a balance of space, speed, and value
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.