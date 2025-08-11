Top 10 lightening deals on washing machines that you should not miss: Choose from the top brands

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your washing machine, now’s the time. These lightning deals bring you big savings on top brands like LG, Samsung, and Bosch. Whether you want a compact front-loader, a high-capacity top-loader, or a feature-packed smart model, there’s something here for every home.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details ₹29,990 Get This LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details ₹19,490 Get This Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details ₹38,900 Get This Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY) View Details ₹29,990 Get This LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater) View Details Get Price View More

Known for their durability, energy efficiency, and advanced wash programs, these brands deliver both performance and reliability. But the discounts won’t last long, so acting quickly is key. We’ve rounded up the top 10 deals you shouldn’t miss, making it easier to pick the perfect washing machine at the best possible price today.

This fully automatic front-load washing machine combines LG’s 6 Motion DD and Direct Drive Technology for gentle yet powerful cleaning. Steam Wash and Allergy Care help remove allergens, while the in-built heater ensures better stain removal. The sleek touch panel and Middle Black finish give it a premium look. Energy-efficient and quiet, it’s ideal for small to medium households seeking performance and reliability.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star RPM 1200 Technology Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD Features Steam Wash, Allergy Care, In-built Heater, Touch Panel

Built for durability and convenience, this LG top-load washing machine uses Smart Inverter Technology to optimize energy use. The TurboDrum offers thorough cleaning while Auto Prewash tackles tough stains with ease. Stainless steel drum enhances hygiene, and Smart Diagnosis quickly detects issues. The LED display adds a modern touch. Perfect for medium-sized families looking for efficient washing with minimal noise.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star RPM 780 Technology Smart Inverter, TurboDrum Features Auto Prewash, Smart Diagnosis, LED Display

This Bosch front-load washing machine is designed for large households, featuring AI Active Water Plus for efficient water usage. The Anti Stain system removes stubborn marks with precision, while steam and antibacterial features ensure deep cleaning. The inverter motor delivers quiet operation and energy savings. Built-in heater boosts wash performance, making it suitable for families prioritizing hygiene and fabric care.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star RPM 1400 Technology AI Active Water Plus, Anti Stain Features Steam Wash, Anti-Bacteria, In-Built Heater

Compact yet powerful, this Samsung front-load washing machine uses EcoBubble technology to create fine bubbles that penetrate fabrics better, even at low temperatures. Hygiene Steam and an inbuilt heater ensure allergen removal, while the Digital Inverter motor offers durability and energy savings. INOX Gray finish adds elegance. Ideal for smaller families needing an efficient, modern washer.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star RPM 1200 Technology EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam Features In-Built Heater, Digital Inverter

This LG top-load washer uses AI Direct Drive to detect fabric types and adjust washing for better care. Steam Wash removes allergens, while the in-built heater improves stain removal. Large capacity suits big families, and the Middle Black finish adds sophistication. It offers convenience-focused features without compromising on energy efficiency.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star RPM 780 Technology AI Direct Drive Features Steam Wash, Allergy Removal, In-Built Heater

Premium and connected, this Samsung front-load machine brings AI Ecobubble for superior fabric care and AI Control for optimized cycles. Super Speed shortens wash time, while Wi-Fi lets you control and monitor remotely. Hygiene Steam and an inbuilt heater enhance cleaning. Navy finish makes it stand out in any laundry space.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star RPM 1400 Technology AI Ecobubble, AI Control Features Wi-Fi, Super Speed, Hygiene Steam, In-Built Heater

Godrej’s AI-powered front-load washing machine brings intelligent cleaning with features like Steam Wash for deep hygiene and an inbuilt heater for enhanced stain removal. The Fabrisafe Drum protects clothes, while an unbalanced load sensor ensures stability. Designed for modern households seeking Indian brand reliability with premium performance.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star RPM 1200 Technology AI Powered Features Steam Wash, In-Built Heater, Child Lock, Unbalanced Load Sensor

This Haier front-load washer offers a large 525mm Super Drum for better fabric movement and thorough cleaning. AI-DBT optimizes performance, while PuriSteam tackles allergens and bacteria. Inverter technology ensures quiet and efficient operation, with a sleek black stainless steel drum adding durability and style.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star RPM 1200 Technology AI-DBT, PuriSteam Features In-Built Heater, Stainless Steel Drum

Ideal for those wanting both washing and drying in one, this Bosch model offers 14 wash programs and a powerful 1400 RPM spin. Wash & Dry in 60 minutes mode saves time, while the cast iron grey finish adds sophistication. The inverter motor is both energy-efficient and quiet, making it perfect for busy households.

Specifications Capacity 10.5 Kg Wash / 6 Kg Dry RPM 1400 Technology Inverter Features 14 Wash Programs, LED Touch Display, Washer Dryer Combo

Budget-friendly and reliable, this Voltas Beko semi-automatic washing machine uses a special pulsator wash method for effective cleaning. Twin tubs allow washing and drying simultaneously, while the 5-star rating ensures energy efficiency. Black finish and large capacity make it suitable for big families looking for an affordable option.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Type Semi-Automatic Twin Tub Features Special Pulsator Wash, 2023 Model

Similar articles for you