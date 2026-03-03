Top 10 noise-cancelling earbuds to consider for travel, work and daily use

Daily routines often unfold in crowded streets, public transport, offices and gyms. In such spaces, staying focused during a call or while listening to music can be difficult. Noise-cancelling earphones aim to reduce background sound so users can hear clearly without raising the volume or holding a phone all the time. Most models also support hands-free calls and voice commands, making them suitable for travel and work.

What is Active Noise Cancellation? Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) uses small microphones placed on the earbuds to detect surrounding sound. The system then creates sound waves that are opposite to the unwanted noise. When these waves meet, they reduce the external sound before it reaches the ear. This method works alongside passive isolation from the ear tips to limit disturbance. Many earbuds also include a transparency mode that lets users hear nearby voices or traffic when needed.

Here are 10 noise-cancelling earphones that offer a range of features across price segments.

Apple includes heart rate tracking using a PPG sensor that works with motion data and GPS. The earbuds support workout tracking through the Fitness app and offer live translation on iPhone. Audio features include adaptive ANC, transparency mode and Adaptive EQ. They support Bluetooth 5.3 and offer up to eight hours of playback, extending to 24 hours with the case. The case charges via USB Type-C and Qi2 wireless charging.

2. JBL Tour Pro 3

This model uses a dual-driver system with a dynamic driver and a balanced armature driver. It supports the LDAC codec and Bluetooth 5.3. The earbuds include six microphones and adaptive noise cancellation. A touchscreen charging case allows users to control playback and view notifications. Battery life extends up to 44 hours with the case, and fast charging provides hours of playback in minutes.

Sony equips these earbuds with the Integrated Processor V2 and QN2e chip for noise control. They support LDAC, AAC and SBC codecs. Features include ambient sound mode, multipoint pairing and head tracking. Battery life reaches up to eight hours with ANC on and up to 24 hours with the case. Wireless charging is supported.

Running on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform, this model supports aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless. It offers adaptive ANC and transparency mode. The Smart Control app allows sound customisation with a five-band equaliser. Playback lasts up to 7.5 hours per charge and up to 30 hours with the case. Fast charging adds about one hour of listening in minutes.

Samsung uses a dual-driver setup and adaptive ANC that adjusts to surroundings. Features such as Voice Detect reduce volume during conversation. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4 and 24-bit/96kHz audio on select Samsung devices. Total battery life reaches up to 30 hours without ANC.

Designed for daily use and workouts, this model features dual noise sensors and an auto optimiser. The ambient sound adjusts based on your surroundings. The earbuds provide up to 5.5 hours of playback per charge, with additional power from the case.

These earbuds offer adjustable ANC modes and built-in Tile tracking. Users can customise sound profiles through the app. Total battery life reaches up to 38 hours, and rapid charging delivers two hours of playback in 10 minutes.

The Noise Master Buds support the LHDC codec with bitrates up to 900 kbps and include 12.4 mm drivers. It provides consistent noise cancellation across environments. Its design features a disc-style case and an in-ear fit.

The OnePlus Buds 4 have dual drivers and dual DACs. These earbuds support the LHDC 5.0 codec and dynamic ANC of up to 55 dB. They feature a transparency mode and sliding stem controls for adjusting the volume. Fast charging and a low-latency mode support gaming and streaming.

The realme Buds Air 7 supports smart ANC up to 52dB and features a 12.4mm driver. It offers dual-device connectivity and six microphones for calls. Battery life extends up to 52 hours with the case, and it carries an IP55 rating.

Factors to Consider Before Buying Noise-Cancelling Earphones 1. Type of Noise Cancellation: Check whether the earbuds offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or only passive noise isolation. ANC uses microphones and software to reduce background sound, while passive isolation depends on ear tip fit.

2. Sound Quality and Drivers: Look at the driver size and audio tuning. Some models use dynamic drivers, while others combine dynamic and balanced armature drivers. Codec support, such as AAC, LDAC, or aptX, can also affect streaming quality.

3. Battery Life: Review playback time with ANC on and off. Also, check the total battery backup with the charging case and whether fast charging is available.

4. Call Performance: If you take frequent calls, check the number of microphones and whether the earbuds offer environmental noise reduction for voice clarity.

5. Comfort and Fit: Ear tip sizes and in-ear design matter for long listening sessions. A secure fit also improves passive noise isolation and stability during workouts.

6. Connectivity and Compatibility: Confirm Bluetooth version and features like multipoint pairing. Make sure the earbuds work smoothly with your smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

7. Durability Rating: Look for IP ratings such as IPX4, IP55, or IP57 for resistance against sweat and light rain, especially if you plan to use them outdoors.

8. App Support and Controls: Many brands offer companion apps for equaliser settings, firmware updates, and touch control customisation. This adds flexibility to the listening experience.