Top 10 projectors for home theatre setup that turn any room into a cinema

Setting up a home theatre has never been easier, thanks to modern projectors that offer exceptional image clarity and powerful performance. Whether you enjoy binge-watching series, movie nights, or gaming on a grand scale, the right projector can completely change your entertainment experience.
Best overallXGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K Projector - 100" + Dolby Vision, Dual Light, ISA 3.0, 2300 ISO Lumens, Android TV 11, 2x12w Harman Kardon, Optical Zoom - Home Theater Projector with WiFi and BluetoothView Details
₹1.10L
Short throw projectorViewsonic X1000-4K (3840x2160) Resolution, HDR Ultra Short Throw Smart LED Projector, 2nd Generation,4 LED Light Source+Harman Kardon+Inbuilt 40w+Smart bluettoth & WiFi, HDMI-2, USB Type A-3View Details
₹2.91L
E Gate Zen 12X | Official Google TV & Netflix Inside | 100% Dust Proof | Brightest 1200 ISO | Native 1080p Projector 4K Ultra HD | Auto Keystone & Focus | ScreenFree | Dolby Audio-20W Speaker, EGATEView Details
₹30,980
Portable projectorXGIMI 2025 New Launch MoGo 3 Pro Portable Projector with PowerBase Stand, 2.5hrs Battery, Google TV with Licensed Netflix, Build-in Adjustable Stand, 450 ISO Lumens, ISA 2.0, 2 x 5W Harman KardonView Details
₹51,999
budget friendlyXGIMI MoGo 2 Pro 1080P Full HD Portable Projector, Mini Projector with WiFi and Bluetooth, Android TV 11.0, 400 ISO Lumens, 2X8W Speakers, Supports 4K, Auto Focus, Object Avoidance & Screen AdaptionView Details
₹34,999
From trusted brands like Epson, BenQ, and ViewSonic, these projectors deliver crisp visuals, vivid colours, and easy connectivity with your favourite streaming devices. In this list, we’ve rounded up the best projectors for home theatre setups that offer a perfect mix of features, value, and reliability to suit every home entertainment need.
Battery life is not built-in since it’s a high-performance home projector, meant for continuous plug-in use. However, its efficient energy design ensures steady performance and low heat emission even during extended movie sessions.
The Horizon Ultra brings Dolby Vision and Dual Light technology together, delivering stunning 4K clarity with vibrant colors and strong contrast. At 2300 ISO Lumens, it remains crystal-clear even in moderately lit rooms. Smart features like ISA 3.0, eye protection, and Android TV 11 make it an exceptional all-in-one cinematic experience.
Excellent 4K Dolby Vision visuals.
Auto keystone and obstacle avoidance.
No portable battery option.
Limited brightness in daylight compared to laser-only models.
Buyers like the vivid picture quality, color depth, and Dolby Vision experience. Most praise the ease of setup and sound clarity but mention mixed speed reviews.
Choose it for an immersive 4K home theater with Dolby Vision, premium build, and automatic screen adaptation for effortless watching.
Battery life is not included as it’s a stationary short-throw home model made for constant power use. Still, its LED engine with a 30,000-hour lifespan ensures remarkable efficiency and reliability.
This projector delivers 4K resolution and cinematic richness using HDR and 4-LED technology, offering strong brightness and contrast. Integrated Harman Kardon speakers produce deep, room-filling sound. It supports robust connectivity with multiple HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth ports, plus a strong warranty—making it an easy favorite among smart home cinema enthusiasts.
Crisp 4K HDR and broad compatibility.
Strong built-in audio and long light life.
Large and heavy for a short-throw model.
No internal battery operation.
Choose it for a cinematic 4K setup with brilliant LED life, HDR performance, and powerful built-in audio, ideal for home theaters.
This projector does not rely on battery power but ensures energy-efficient operation for extended periods. It’s designed for long sessions without overheating and features a sealed dust-proof optical engine.
With Google TV fully integrated, Dolby Audio, and superior 1200 ISO Lumens brightness, it’s one of the brightest in its class. Voice control, Netflix certification, and automatic keystone correction make viewing seamless and engaging. It’s a blend of AI-powered technology and versatile performance for modern connected homes.
Official Google TV with certified apps.
Fully automatic focus and keystone correction.
Slightly bulky compared to pocket projectors.
Mixed user reviews on long-term performance.
Choose this for its user-friendly Google TV interface, Dolby audio sound, and bright, dust-proof visuals perfect for binge streaming.
It features a built-in 2.5-hour rechargeable battery, providing freedom to watch movies or presentations anywhere. You can extend usage with a USB-C power bank for outdoor setups.
MoGo 3 Pro blends portability with performance. It supports 1080p resolution, 450 ISO lumens brightness, and dual Harman Kardon speakers. Its built-in adjustable stand and ISA 2.0 ensure smooth setup on any surface. Compact yet powerful, it also includes licensed Google TV and Netflix, making travel projection more entertaining than ever.
Great portability and built-in stand.
High-quality sound and Netflix certified.
Limited brightness under strong light.
Slightly expensive for portable projectors.
Buyers praise its clear, bright image quality, strong sound, and ease of setup. Many highlight its quiet performance and true portability.
Choose it for portability that doesn’t sacrifice quality, combining great battery life, Full HD visuals, and rich audio.
This projector does not include a built-in battery but supports continuous power use for longer sessions. Lightweight and compact, it’s ideal for portability with external power.
MoGo 2 Pro projects lifelike visuals with 400 ISO lumens, Dolby-powered 8W speakers, and ISA 2.0 for autofocus and adaptation. Android TV 11 integration enables access to thousands of apps. Practical, travel-ready, and performance-driven, it provides professional clarity in a pocket-sized build.
Premium build and clear Full HD image.
Smart automatic screen adaptation.
No internal battery.
Low brightness in daylight settings.
Buyers love its picture clarity, color depth, and premium sound. While low brightness divides opinion, most appreciate its portability and price-to-quality balance.
Choose it for convenience, sharp visuals, and reliable Android integration in a travel-friendly design.
Battery-powered operation is not included, but the lamp provides long duration and power efficiency for extended viewing sessions. It’s built for smart home entertainment that runs comfortably for hours.
Designed for native 1080p projection, HDR10 support, and Dolby Audio, it delivers detailed visuals and robust sound. With official Google TV and Netflix certification, it’s streaming-ready. The ArcLight engine ensures dust-proof clarity, while Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi strengthen connectivity—a complete plug-and-play entertainment solution.
Official Google TV and HDR experience.
Dust-proof optical engine protection.
Brightness could be higher.
Slightly heavy for portability.
Buyers value its color accuracy, Dolby sound, and easy streaming setup. Some find brightness modest but reliability and quality excellent.
Choose it for certified streaming quality, Dolby sound, and long-term clarity in mid-range projection.
This model runs on continuous power but consumes minimal energy. The efficient RGB laser engine delivers vibrant results for long hours, making it low-maintenance and cost-effective.
Boasting 4K UHD resolution and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, it projects 120-inch visuals with perfect sharpness and natural tone. Its 360° handle design increases portability, while auto adjustment ensures quick setup. Eye-friendly, compact, and efficient, it redefines home cinema with style and performance.
Razor-sharp 4K detail and color accuracy.
Sleek, portable, and lightweight design.
Not battery-powered.
Limited brightness in daylight.
Buyers appreciate its precision, 4K sharpness, and portability. Many note effortless setup and vivid natural images ideal for rooms or travel.
Choose it for laser-sharp 4K projection in a compact, beautifully designed build.
This projector doesn’t include a built-in battery but operates efficiently with bright visuals. It excels in continuous streaming and presentations without overheating.
Offering 1080p Full HD resolution, up to 14,000 lumens brightness, and auto keystone focus, it excels in dynamic detail. With Android OS, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4, connectivity is simple. Its 270° rotation makes it flexible enough for ceiling projection, while audio meets expectations for home use.
Extremely bright with easy setup.
Rotatable projection flexibility.
Large footprint for smaller rooms.
Average speaker quality.
Buyers love the bright picture, precise focus, and short-throw design. Many praise the Bluetooth remote and app support but note mild sound distortion.
Choose it for impressive brightness, flexibility, and Smart TV features under a value-friendly range.
This home-theater-grade projector lacks an internal battery but offers outstanding power efficiency for continuous use. Its advanced light engine maintains clarity even in daylight.
Featuring IMAX Enhanced certification and Dolby Vision technology, the Horizon S Max brings 3100 ISO Lumens brilliance and cinematic audio with Harman Kardon speakers. Smart ISA 5.0 includes wall adaptation and color balance improvements. It’s built for superior visuals and intelligent automation that requires minimal manual tuning.
Exceptional brightness and build quality.
IMAX and Dolby-certified visuals.
Lacks native Netflix support.
Premium price range.
Buyers love its lifelike visuals, strong color accuracy, and dynamic sound. Some miss Netflix support, but most call it ideal for luxury home cinemas.
Choose it for theater-grade picture quality and impressive sound that redefines your viewing experience.
This projector functions via direct power and features long-lasting lamp efficiency with up to 50,000 hours life. It’s built for extended streaming sessions while staying cool.
Offering native 1080p resolution with 4K HDR playback and 2000 ANSI lumens brightness, it produces sharp, colorful images. Fully certified for Netflix and powered by Wi-Fi 6 and Dolby Atmos support, it ensures smooth playback. The dual speakers and sealed optics bring premium visual clarity, ideal for cinema lovers.
High brightness and excellent audio.
Netflix certified with Dolby Atmos.
Slightly bulky case design.
Requires stable Wi-Fi for streaming.
Buyers like the bright visuals, sound quality, and stable connectivity. Most praise its clarity, durability, and easy link to smart devices.
Choose it for brilliant brightness, Dolby support, and certified streaming in a durable, care-free design.
A projector gives a much larger screen size for less money and replicates the cinematic experience. It’s ideal for immersive movie nights or sports viewing on a grand scale.
For a typical home theatre, a projector with 2,500 to 3,500 lumens works well, providing bright and vivid visuals even in rooms with some ambient light.
Yes, many modern projectors are designed with low input lag and HDMI support, making them excellent for gaming and streaming with consoles or smart devices.
|Projectors for home theatre
|Resolution
|Audio
|Special Feature
|XGIMI Horizon Ultra
|4K
|2x12W Harman Kardon
|Dolby Vision, Dual Light
|ViewSonic X1000-4K
|4K
|40W Harman Kardon
|HDR, Short Throw
|E Gate Zen 12X
|1080p
|20W Dolby
|Dust-Proof, Fully Auto
|XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro
|1080p
|2x5W Harman Kardon
|Battery 2.5h, Portable
|XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro
|1080p
|2x8W
|ISA 2.0 Autofocus
|Lumio Arc 7
|1080p
|16W Dolby
|HDR10, Dual Wi-Fi
|LG CineBeam Q
|4K
|Built-in
|RGB Laser, Auto Adjust
|Krisons Razor-005
|1080p
|10W
|Wi-Fi 6, Short Throw
|XGIMI Horizon S Max
|4K
|2x12W Harman Kardon
|Dolby Vision, IMAX
|WZATCO Legend Optimus
|1080p / 4K HDR
|Hi-Fi Dual
|Netflix, Dolby Atmos
