Top 10 security cameras with audio that bring clear communication, real time updates and smart security into one device

Clear sound matters when it comes to home security. These top 10 security cameras with audio do more than just record as they let you talk, hear, and stay updated in real time. We’ve picked models that actually work when you need them most.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published31 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Stay connected and in control with security cameras that let you hear and speak in real time.
Stay connected and in control with security cameras that let you hear and speak in real time.

Securing your home isn’t just about locks and alarms anymore. With unpredictable schedules, deliveries at odd hours, and long hours away from home, knowing what’s happening when you’re not there has become a basic need, not a luxury. Families want peace of mind and remote awareness is now part of everyday life.

Our Picks

That’s where smart cameras step in, especially those with built in audio. Being able to see is useful but being able to hear and respond adds a layer of control most don’t realise they need until it’s too late. Here are the top 10 security cameras with audio worth considering.

AI MOTION DETECTION

This camera brings solid clarity with its 2K QHD lens and a full 360 degree pan and tilt view. With IP66 weatherproofing, it’s ready for any season outdoors. The built in starlight sensor gives you coloured night vision even in low light, and AI detection helps catch movement smarter by reducing false alerts.

Alexa and Google Home support make it easy to check the feed with a quick voice command. Two-way talk is included for those seeking security cameras with audio.

Specifications

Resolution
2K QHD (4MP)
Pan/Tilt
360° horizontal, 130° vertical
Night Vision
Full colour with starlight sensor
Audio
Two-way talk with noise cancellation
AI Detection
Person, motion, line crossing
App Support
Tapo App, Alexa, Google Home

Reason to buy

Clear night vision in full colour

Smart alerts and full area coverage

Reason to avoid

No onboard battery for backup

Requires wired power connection

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Setup is easy and video quality is sharp, even at night.

Why choose this product?

You get a reliable outdoor eye that also talks back thanks to audio support.

DUAL LENS CCTV CAM

Keeping an eye on more than one angle gets easier with the Camate Arc Duo. With two 3MP lenses built into one unit, it captures a wider field without you needing multiple cameras. The dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz) keeps the stream steady, while coloured night vision gives a clear picture after sunset.

It supports two-way talk through a built in mic and speaker, making it part of the growing range of security cameras with audio.

Specifications

Resolution
Dual 3MP lenses
Connectivity
Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4/5GHz)
Storage
Up to 256GB microSD
Audio
Built-in mic and speaker
Night Vision
Coloured night mode
Alerts
Motion detection with app push

Reason to buy

Covers more space with one camera

Supports faster 5GHz Wi-Fi

Reason to avoid

Not designed for rough outdoor weather

App interface could be smoother

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Setup is quick and voice clarity through the app is decent.

Why choose this product?

Adding audio support makes it more helpful for remote interaction.

TWO WAY AUDIO MIC

Made for indoor use, this Qubo camera offers a full 360 degree view with crisp 2K resolution. It rotates smoothly to follow movement, and the built-in NightPulse Vision helps keep visuals clear even in low light. The app alerts are instant, and AI person detection helps reduce random triggers from pets or shadows.

It stores recordings both locally and on the cloud. Two way talk is built in, making it part of today’s must-have security cameras with audio.

Specifications

Resolution
3MP (2K)
View
360° horizontal rotation
Audio
Two-way communication
Detection
AI-based person alerts
Alarm
Auto siren and app notifications
Vision
Night Pulse low-light capture

Reason to buy

Built-in siren adds extra security

AI alerts cut down false motion warnings

Reason to avoid

Limited to indoor use only

Requires stable Wi-Fi for smooth feed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The app is responsive and the voice quality during live talk is clear.

Why choose this product?

Voice feedback makes it part of the smarter range of security cameras with audio.

1080P HD LIVE CAMERA

For outdoor coverage that moves with what matters, the Tapo C500 offers smooth pan and tilt controls with 360 degree visual reach. It streams in 1080p Full HD and supports night vision for clarity round the clock. Weather-resistant build makes it suitable for year-round installation, and app access keeps everything close from wherever you are.

Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility make it easy to control by voice. It also belongs to the class of security cameras with audio support.

Specifications

Resolution
2MP (1080p Full HD)
View
360° pan and 130° tilt
Audio
Two-way talk built-in
Night Vision
Infrared up to 30 feet
Weatherproof
Outdoor rated
Connectivity
Wi-Fi enabled, app control

Reason to buy

Full 360° coverage for open spaces

Voice assistant support adds convenience

Reason to avoid

No cloud storage option out of the box

Mounting bracket may need extra support in windy areas

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Video is sharp and the mic picks up sound well even with outdoor noise.

Why choose this product?

It’s a strong match for outdoor use with wide viewing control.

360 WI-FI CCTV CAMERA

When you want wide-angle coverage and strong clarity, the Imou DK7 steps in with its 5MP lens and 360 degree field view. Full-colour night vision gives visibility up to 30 metres, even in low light conditions.

The camera is IP66 rated, making it ready for the outdoors. It also features human detection and a siren alarm that responds in real time when movement is detected. Two way talk is built in, keeping it among the most reliable security cameras with audio.

Specifications

Resolution
5MP
Coverage
360° horizontal rotation
Night Vision
Full-colour, up to 30 metres
Audio
Two-way talk with speaker and mic
Special Features
Local Recording, 2 Way Audio, Night Vision, PTZ Technology, Motion Sensor

Reason to buy

Long-range coloured night view

Built-in siren with accurate human detection

Reason to avoid

SD card not included

App can lag slightly with high-res playback

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Audio is clear and night video looks sharp even from a distance.

Why choose this product?

With clear audio and voice features, it meets the expectations from security cameras with audio.

ACTIVE PIXEL 4G CAM

The Active Pixel 4+4MP PT Camera is a dual lens wireless CCTV system designed for both outdoor and indoor use. With support for 4G SIM connectivity, it’s ideal for locations without Wi-Fi. The camera offers two-way audio, night vision, and motion detection, giving you control and peace of mind from anywhere.

Built to handle rough weather with its IP waterproof rating, it’s perfect for remote areas or moving sites. Smart alerts and real time monitoring make this a solid pick for security needs.

Specifications

Camera
Dual 4MP lenses
Connectivity
4G SIM-based (no Wi-Fi needed)
Audio
Two-way talk support
Night Vision
Infrared night mode
Detection
Motion alerts via mobile app
Special Features
PTZ Technology

Reason to buy

Works without Wi-Fi using 4G SIM

Wide-angle dual lens captures more detail

Reason to avoid

SIM data charges may apply

Setup process takes more time for beginners

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Works well in areas without broadband and audio quality is fine.

Why choose this product?

It’s useful for locations with no Wi-Fi or power lines nearby.

If you want fewer wires and constant outdoor visibility, this solar powered Wi-Fi camera fits right in. It captures 2K video, lights up with a spotlight during motion events, and handles bad weather without issue. With motion detection and app alerts, you’ll know when something moves near your space, day or night.

It also lets you speak and listen through the app, placing it confidently among the more capable security cameras with audio.

Specifications

Resolution
3MP (2K)
Power
Solar-powered, wireless
Audio
Built-in two-way talk
Lighting
Spotlight with motion trigger
Vision
Full-colour night view
Special Features
2 Way Audio, Night Vision, Noise Reduction, Cry Detection, Motion Sensor

Reason to buy

Runs on solar, no wiring needed

Built-in spotlight improves visibility at night

Reason to avoid

Needs strong sunlight for stable power

May not support all third-party apps

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Clear image and easy to install with solar keeping it charged daily.

Why choose this product?

Solar charging makes it ideal for remote walls or outdoor gates.

QHD 2K HOME CAMERA

When it comes to indoor coverage that needs extra detail, the Tapo C225 steps in with 2K QHD clarity and full pan/tilt control. The starlight sensor helps brighten dim scenes without switching to black and white, and AI support adds smarter object detection for tracking movement.

You can talk and listen through the app with the built-in mic and speaker. It stands tall among today’s better choices for security cameras with audio.

Specifications

Resolution
4MP (2K QHD 1440p)
Pan/Tilt
Full-range rotation
Audio
Two-way talk with noise filter
Detection
Smart AI for people and motion
Voice Control
Works with Alexa and Google Home
Special Features
HD Resolution, 2 Way Audio, Night Vision, Barking Detection, Cry Detection

Reason to buy

Starlight sensor gives clearer night views indoors

Smart detection helps reduce irrelevant alerts

Reason to avoid

Only supports local storage, no cloud included

Requires constant power via adapter

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Video quality is sharp and two-way audio works smoothly in rooms with noise.

Why choose this product?

It adds sharp indoor coverage with smooth app navigation.

The ieGeek 4MP camera is made for outdoor setups where wide movement and voice connection matter. It pans and tilts to follow motion across a 360 degree range, while the spotlight night vision adds colour even when it's dark. Human detection filters out false triggers so you’re not overloaded with alerts.

The two way audio works well for real-time talk, and that’s what places it in the category of reliable security cameras with audio.

Specifications

Resolution
4MP Full HD
View
360° Pan and Tilt
Night Vision
Colour night view with spotlight
Audio
Two-way talk
Smart Features
Siren and real-time notifications
Voice Support
Alexa compatible

Reason to buy

Wide movement tracking with coloured night view

Two-way talk makes remote interaction easier

Reason to avoid

No SD card included for storage

Needs solid Wi-Fi strength outdoors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Clear video with fast motion tracking and the voice function works well.

Why choose this product?

It covers wide angles and keeps night feeds sharp.

This Made in India camera gives you full room coverage with its 360 degree pan view and 4MP Ultra 2K clarity. The built in AI person detection makes alerts smarter and more relevant, while the automatic alarm triggers when unexpected movement is caught. It also works with both SD and cloud storage, depending on your setup.

Its mic and speaker allow for clear two way talk, putting it in the growing group of indoor security cameras with audio.

Specifications

Resolution
4MP Ultra 2K
View
360° rotation
Audio
Two-way talk via built-in mic and speaker
Detection
AI-powered person alerts
Alarm
Automatic sound alert on movement
Special Features
2 Way Audio, HD Resolution, Night Vision, PTZ Technology, Motion Sensor

Reason to buy

360 degree coverage for full-room visibility

Smart alerts reduce false motion notifications

Reason to avoid

Cloud storage may require subscription

Works only with Qubo ecosystem

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

App setup is smooth and sound quality is usable for room-level talk.

Why choose this product?

It’s ideal for indoor corners where full view and auto alerts are needed.

Can I talk and listen through the camera in real time?

Yes, most security cameras with audio offer real-time two-way communication via mobile apps. You can talk to visitors, delivery agents, or check in on family from anywhere. Response time depends on your internet speed.

Is the audio clear enough to hear voices or just background noise?

Good-quality cameras can pick up voices clearly, especially indoors. Outdoor units might catch background sounds like wind or traffic, but many come with basic noise filtering. Clarity improves with distance and mic quality.

Does the camera support two-way talk or just one way audio?

Most modern Wi-Fi cameras now offer full two way audio, letting you both speak and listen. Some budget models only have one-way sound or just record audio. Always check the product specs for confirmation.

Can I control audio through the app when I’m not home?

Yes, the built-in mic and speaker are accessible through most companion apps. You can have real-time conversations or even use pre-set voice responses. The feature works over mobile data or Wi-Fi.

Is the audio recording stored locally or on the cloud?

It varies. Some cameras store audio clips on a microSD card, while others offer cloud storage via subscription. A few let you choose between both, depending on how much access and backup you want.

Factors to consider while choosing the best security camera with audio:

  • Two Way Audio Quality: Clear mic and speaker for real-time talk
  • Video Resolution: At least 1080p for sharp visuals
  • Night Vision: Colour or infrared for low-light clarity
  • Wi-Fi Stability: Dual-band support for better streaming
  • Storage Options: SD card, cloud, or both
  • Mobile App Features: Easy access to audio controls
  • Motion Detection: Smart alerts with reduced false triggers
  • Weatherproof Rating: IP65/IP66 for outdoor use
  • Voice Assistant Support: Works with Alexa or Google Home

Top 3 features of the top 10 security cameras with audio:

Top 10 Security Cameras with AudioAudio FeaturesDetectionSpecial Features
Tapo C520WS 2K QHD 4MP Outdoor Pan/Tilt Wi-Fi CameraTwo-Way AudioMotion, Person DetectionPan/Tilt, Colour Night Vision, IP66 Weatherproof
Camate Arc Duo 3+3MP Dual-Lens Wireless CCTV CameraTwo-Way AudioMotion DetectionDual Lens, Wireless, Night Vision, Wide-Angle
Qubo Smart 360° 3MP [2K] CCTV CameraTwo-Way AudioMotion, Person Detection360° Pan, Infrared Night Vision, Smart Home Support
TP-Link Tapo C500 Outdoor Pan/Tilt WiFi Smart CameraTwo-Way AudioMotion, Person DetectionPan/Tilt, IP65, Patrol Mode, Night Vision
Imou 5MP Outdoor 360° Security WiFi CameraTwo-Way AudioMotion, Human Detection360° View, Spotlight, IP67, Colour Night Vision
Active Pixel 4+4MP 4G SIM Dual Lens PT CameraTwo-Way AudioMotion DetectionDual Lens, 4G SIM, PTZ, Remote Access
HOSAFE.COM Outdoor CCTV CameraOne-Way AudioMotion DetectionWiFi, Waterproof, Remote Viewing, Night Vision
TP-Link Tapo C225 Wi-Fi Smart CameraTwo-Way AudioMotion, Person, Baby Cry DetectionPan/Tilt, AI Alerts, Privacy Mode, Night Vision
ieGeek 4MP Outdoor WiFi Security CameraTwo-Way AudioMotion, Human DetectionSpotlight, Colour Night Vision, Siren, IP66
Qubo Smart 360° 4MP Ultra 2K CCTV CameraTwo-Way AudioMotion, Person, Baby Cry Detection360° Pan, AI Alerts, Cloud Storage, Infrared Night Vision

FAQs

What is a security camera with audio?

It’s a camera that lets you listen and often speak through a built-in mic and speaker.

Can I mute the audio on my camera?

Yes, most apps allow you to mute the mic or speaker whenever needed.

Is audio recording legal on security cameras?

It depends on local laws; in some places, you need consent to record sound.

How far can security camera audio reach?

Most mics pick up clear sound within 10–15 feet, depending on surroundings.

Does two way audio work on mobile apps?

Yes, audio features are typically available on both iOS and Android apps.

