Top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers with up to 80% off on Aquaguard, Kent, and more now on Amazon

Every household faces water quality doubts at some point, whether it is the odd taste from a borewell source or the silent risk of contaminants invisible to the eye. Many daily health complaints like digestion trouble or recurring fatigue often trace back to untreated or over chlorinated water, especially in mixed source homes.
Top Discount OfferAQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supplyView Details
₹4,945
Nine Stage PurifierAquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | 2-year filter life | With Mega Sediment filter | 2 Free cleaning service | 60% Higher Water Recovery | 9-Stage Purification | India’s No.1 Purifier*View Details
₹12,499
RO UF UV TDS ControlKENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service NetworkView Details
₹11,998
Copper Mineral PurifierHavells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details
₹8,099
Triple Filter PurifierLivpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | BlackView Details
₹8,499
That is where these top 10 shortlisted water purifiers step in. Designed with modern purification and mineral retention, they go beyond just filtering. Right now, several leading models are part of limited time deals with up to 80% off. It is a fitting moment to choose better water before the health impact feels permanent.
Clean drinking water matters more than ever, especially when your home gets mixed or has a hard supply. As part of the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 80% off, this Aqua D Pure purifier brings a complete 10 stage process to the table.
It includes RO, UV, UF, a TDS controller, and copper filtration with a 12 litre tank built for everyday use.
Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver is featured in the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 58% off. Known for its 9 stage purification and water saving tech, it delivers clean, safe water while reducing wastage by 60 percent.
The mega sediment filter ensures longer filter life and consistent performance. It comes with RO, UV, UF, MC Tech, two free cleaning services, and a two year filter life for worry free use.
Now available at 38% off, the Kent Grand joins the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers. Designed for Indian water conditions, it uses RO, UF, TDS control, and a UV LED tank to purify water from borewells, tankers, or municipal lines with ease.
It features an 8 litre storage tank, a 20 litre per hour flow rate, and is backed by India's largest service network.
For homes dealing with unpredictable water quality, the Havells Aquas makes a strong case. Now listed under the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 54% off, it combines RO and UF filtration with added copper, zinc, and minerals to support daily health.
Its five stage system and 7 litre tank handle borewell, tanker or municipal water with ease, all inside a clean compact build.
Livpure brings a trusted pick for homes in mixed water zones. With RO, UV, and UF triple-layer purification, it ensures clean drinking water regardless of the source.
Now among the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 45% off, this 7 litre model suits small to mid sized households. Its compact black design fits neatly into kitchens and comes with free standard installation included.
For homes that want more than just clean water, the Havells Gracia FAB offers an 8 stage purification system with RO, UV and Alkaline filtration. Its stainless steel tank holds 6.5 litre and dispenses hot, warm, and ambient water on demand.
Included in the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 48% discount, this model fits well into compact kitchens. It also adds copper, zinc and minerals for better daily hydration.
Pureit Eco Water Saver blends high capacity storage with a 7 stage filtration setup, including RO, UV, MF, and mineral enhancement. With up to 44% off in the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers, this model suits homes using borewell, tanker, or municipal supply.
Its standout feature is the water recovery rate, saving up to 60% more water than regular purifiers while maintaining a clean mineral profile for daily drinking.
Aquaguard Ritz Pro brings together smart features and a stainless steel tank in a refined build that fits modern homes. With RO, UV and copper purification, it adds essential minerals while tracking filter life, water intake and displaying TDS. This is part of the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 38% off.
Its smart purifier system helps households stay on top of maintenance without guesswork. The added mega sediment filter ensures consistent clarity and taste.
AO Smith Z9 Pro takes a bold step with instant hot water delivery straight from its stainless steel tank. The 8 stage process includes SCMT, copper, alkaline and Mintech filtration that suits high demand kitchens.
It features in the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 24% off. Its hot and ambient options make it more than just a purifier. Designed for those who prefer comfort and purity in every pour.
Pureit’s 7 stage copper enriched purification balances minerals with effective removal of impurities. Built to suit borewell, tanker and municipal supply, this wall mountable model sits among the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 25% off.
The black and copper finish adds a sharp contrast to any kitchen. With UV, MF and mineral boost in one system, it simplifies clean drinking water for daily use.
