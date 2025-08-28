Top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers with up to 80% off on Aquaguard, Kent, and more now on Amazon

Every household faces water quality doubts at some point, whether it is the odd taste from a borewell source or the silent risk of contaminants invisible to the eye. Many daily health complaints like digestion trouble or recurring fatigue often trace back to untreated or over chlorinated water, especially in mixed source homes.

That is where these top 10 shortlisted water purifiers step in. Designed with modern purification and mineral retention, they go beyond just filtering. Right now, several leading models are part of limited time deals with up to 80% off. It is a fitting moment to choose better water before the health impact feels permanent.

Top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers:

Clean drinking water matters more than ever, especially when your home gets mixed or has a hard supply. As part of the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 80% off, this Aqua D Pure purifier brings a complete 10 stage process to the table.

It includes RO, UV, UF, a TDS controller, and copper filtration with a 12 litre tank built for everyday use.

Specifications Purification 10 stage process Technology RO, UV, UF, TDS controller Storage 12 liter capacity Filtration Copper layer included Special Feature Automatic Shut Off

Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver is featured in the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 58% off. Known for its 9 stage purification and water saving tech, it delivers clean, safe water while reducing wastage by 60 percent.

The mega sediment filter ensures longer filter life and consistent performance. It comes with RO, UV, UF, MC Tech, two free cleaning services, and a two year filter life for worry free use.

Specifications Purification 9 stage process Technology RO, UV, UF, MC Tech Filter Life 2 years Extras Mega sediment filter, 2 free services Claim India’s number one purifier* Special Features Automatic Shut-Off, Change Filter Indicator, Double Life Filters

Now available at 38% off, the Kent Grand joins the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers. Designed for Indian water conditions, it uses RO, UF, TDS control, and a UV LED tank to purify water from borewells, tankers, or municipal lines with ease.

It features an 8 litre storage tank, a 20 litre per hour flow rate, and is backed by India's largest service network.

Specifications Purification RO, UF, TDS control, UV LED Tank Capacity 8 litres Flow Rate 20 litres per hour Water Type Suitable for all sources Special Features RO, UF, UV

For homes dealing with unpredictable water quality, the Havells Aquas makes a strong case. Now listed under the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 54% off, it combines RO and UF filtration with added copper, zinc, and minerals to support daily health.

Its five stage system and 7 litre tank handle borewell, tanker or municipal water with ease, all inside a clean compact build.

Specifications Purification RO and UF system Mineral Enrichment Copper, zinc, essential minerals Stages Five stage purification Tank Size 7 litres Water Compatibility Borewell, tanker, municipal

Livpure brings a trusted pick for homes in mixed water zones. With RO, UV, and UF triple-layer purification, it ensures clean drinking water regardless of the source.

Now among the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 45% off, this 7 litre model suits small to mid sized households. Its compact black design fits neatly into kitchens and comes with free standard installation included.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF Storage 7 litres Source Compatibility Borewell, tanker, municipal Special Features LED Indications, Taste Enhancer Purification Method Reverse Osmosis

For homes that want more than just clean water, the Havells Gracia FAB offers an 8 stage purification system with RO, UV and Alkaline filtration. Its stainless steel tank holds 6.5 litre and dispenses hot, warm, and ambient water on demand.

Included in the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 48% discount, this model fits well into compact kitchens. It also adds copper, zinc and minerals for better daily hydration.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + Alkaline Dispensing Hot, warm, ambient Tank 6.5L stainless steel Enrichment Copper + Zinc + Minerals Special Features Alkaline, RO, UV

Pureit Eco Water Saver blends high capacity storage with a 7 stage filtration setup, including RO, UV, MF, and mineral enhancement. With up to 44% off in the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers, this model suits homes using borewell, tanker, or municipal supply.

Its standout feature is the water recovery rate, saving up to 60% more water than regular purifiers while maintaining a clean mineral profile for daily drinking.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + MF + Mineral Stages 7 stage system Capacity 10 litres Mounting Wall/tabletop Water Saving Up to 60% recovery Special Features RO, RO+

Aquaguard Ritz Pro brings together smart features and a stainless steel tank in a refined build that fits modern homes. With RO, UV and copper purification, it adds essential minerals while tracking filter life, water intake and displaying TDS. This is part of the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 38% off.

Its smart purifier system helps households stay on top of maintenance without guesswork. The added mega sediment filter ensures consistent clarity and taste.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + Copper Tank Material Stainless steel Smart Features TDS display, filter life and intake tracking Filtration Support Mega sediment filter Special Features Built In TDS Meter, Change Filter Indicator

AO Smith Z9 Pro takes a bold step with instant hot water delivery straight from its stainless steel tank. The 8 stage process includes SCMT, copper, alkaline and Mintech filtration that suits high demand kitchens.

It features in the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 24% off. Its hot and ambient options make it more than just a purifier. Designed for those who prefer comfort and purity in every pour.

Specifications Purification RO + SCMT + Copper + Alkaline + Mintech Tank Type Stainless steel Storage Capacity 10 litres Water Options Instant hot and ambient Stages 8 stage purification Special Features 500-1999ppm, RO

Pureit’s 7 stage copper enriched purification balances minerals with effective removal of impurities. Built to suit borewell, tanker and municipal supply, this wall mountable model sits among the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 25% off.

The black and copper finish adds a sharp contrast to any kitchen. With UV, MF and mineral boost in one system, it simplifies clean drinking water for daily use.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + MF + Copper + Mineral Storage Capacity 8 litres Water Source Compatibility Borewell, tanker, municipal Purification Stages 7 stage system Build Type Table top and wall mountable

