Top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers with up to 80% off on Aquaguard, Kent, and more now on Amazon

Many homes still rely on unsafe water. Amazon now offers up to 80% off on purifiers from Aquaguard, Kent, and more with RO, UV, and smart filters. A safer switch is within reach.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published28 Aug 2025, 02:51 PM IST
Top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers with RO, UV, and advanced filter tech for every household.

Every household faces water quality doubts at some point, whether it is the odd taste from a borewell source or the silent risk of contaminants invisible to the eye. Many daily health complaints like digestion trouble or recurring fatigue often trace back to untreated or over chlorinated water, especially in mixed source homes.

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supplyView Details...

₹4,945

...
Check Details

Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | 2-year filter life | With Mega Sediment filter | 2 Free cleaning service | 60% Higher Water Recovery | 9-Stage Purification | India’s No.1 Purifier*View Details...

₹12,499

...
Check Details

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service NetworkView Details...

₹11,998

...
Check Details

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details...

₹8,099

...
Check Details

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | BlackView Details...

₹8,499

...
Check Details
That is where these top 10 shortlisted water purifiers step in. Designed with modern purification and mineral retention, they go beyond just filtering. Right now, several leading models are part of limited time deals with up to 80% off. It is a fitting moment to choose better water before the health impact feels permanent.

Top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers:

Clean drinking water matters more than ever, especially when your home gets mixed or has a hard supply. As part of the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 80% off, this Aqua D Pure purifier brings a complete 10 stage process to the table.

It includes RO, UV, UF, a TDS controller, and copper filtration with a 12 litre tank built for everyday use.

Specifications

Purification
10 stage process
Technology
RO, UV, UF, TDS controller
Storage
12 liter capacity
Filtration
Copper layer included
Special Feature
Automatic Shut Off

Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver is featured in the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 58% off. Known for its 9 stage purification and water saving tech, it delivers clean, safe water while reducing wastage by 60 percent.

The mega sediment filter ensures longer filter life and consistent performance. It comes with RO, UV, UF, MC Tech, two free cleaning services, and a two year filter life for worry free use.

Specifications

Purification
9 stage process
Technology
RO, UV, UF, MC Tech
Filter Life
2 years
Extras
Mega sediment filter, 2 free services
Claim
India’s number one purifier*
Special Features
Automatic Shut-Off, Change Filter Indicator, Double Life Filters

Now available at 38% off, the Kent Grand joins the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers. Designed for Indian water conditions, it uses RO, UF, TDS control, and a UV LED tank to purify water from borewells, tankers, or municipal lines with ease.

It features an 8 litre storage tank, a 20 litre per hour flow rate, and is backed by India's largest service network.

Specifications

Purification
RO, UF, TDS control, UV LED
Tank Capacity
8 litres
Flow Rate
20 litres per hour
Water Type
Suitable for all sources
Special Features
RO, UF, UV

For homes dealing with unpredictable water quality, the Havells Aquas makes a strong case. Now listed under the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 54% off, it combines RO and UF filtration with added copper, zinc, and minerals to support daily health.

Its five stage system and 7 litre tank handle borewell, tanker or municipal water with ease, all inside a clean compact build.

Specifications

Purification
RO and UF system
Mineral Enrichment
Copper, zinc, essential minerals
Stages
Five stage purification
Tank Size
7 litres
Water Compatibility
Borewell, tanker, municipal

Livpure brings a trusted pick for homes in mixed water zones. With RO, UV, and UF triple-layer purification, it ensures clean drinking water regardless of the source.

Now among the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 45% off, this 7 litre model suits small to mid sized households. Its compact black design fits neatly into kitchens and comes with free standard installation included.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + UF
Storage
7 litres
Source Compatibility
Borewell, tanker, municipal
Special Features
LED Indications, Taste Enhancer
Purification Method
Reverse Osmosis

For homes that want more than just clean water, the Havells Gracia FAB offers an 8 stage purification system with RO, UV and Alkaline filtration. Its stainless steel tank holds 6.5 litre and dispenses hot, warm, and ambient water on demand.

Included in the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 48% discount, this model fits well into compact kitchens. It also adds copper, zinc and minerals for better daily hydration.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + Alkaline
Dispensing
Hot, warm, ambient
Tank
6.5L stainless steel
Enrichment
Copper + Zinc + Minerals
Special Features
Alkaline, RO, UV

Pureit Eco Water Saver blends high capacity storage with a 7 stage filtration setup, including RO, UV, MF, and mineral enhancement. With up to 44% off in the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers, this model suits homes using borewell, tanker, or municipal supply.

Its standout feature is the water recovery rate, saving up to 60% more water than regular purifiers while maintaining a clean mineral profile for daily drinking.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + MF + Mineral
Stages
7 stage system
Capacity
10 litres
Mounting
Wall/tabletop
Water Saving
Up to 60% recovery
Special Features
RO, RO+

Aquaguard Ritz Pro brings together smart features and a stainless steel tank in a refined build that fits modern homes. With RO, UV and copper purification, it adds essential minerals while tracking filter life, water intake and displaying TDS. This is part of the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 38% off.

Its smart purifier system helps households stay on top of maintenance without guesswork. The added mega sediment filter ensures consistent clarity and taste.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + Copper
Tank Material
Stainless steel
Smart Features
TDS display, filter life and intake tracking
Filtration Support
Mega sediment filter
Special Features
Built In TDS Meter, Change Filter Indicator

AO Smith Z9 Pro takes a bold step with instant hot water delivery straight from its stainless steel tank. The 8 stage process includes SCMT, copper, alkaline and Mintech filtration that suits high demand kitchens.

It features in the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 24% off. Its hot and ambient options make it more than just a purifier. Designed for those who prefer comfort and purity in every pour.

Specifications

Purification
RO + SCMT + Copper + Alkaline + Mintech
Tank Type
Stainless steel
Storage Capacity
10 litres
Water Options
Instant hot and ambient
Stages
8 stage purification
Special Features
500-1999ppm, RO

Pureit’s 7 stage copper enriched purification balances minerals with effective removal of impurities. Built to suit borewell, tanker and municipal supply, this wall mountable model sits among the top 10 shortlisted offers on best selling water purifiers at up to 25% off.

The black and copper finish adds a sharp contrast to any kitchen. With UV, MF and mineral boost in one system, it simplifies clean drinking water for daily use.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + MF + Copper + Mineral
Storage Capacity
8 litres
Water Source Compatibility
Borewell, tanker, municipal
Purification Stages
7 stage system
Build Type
Table top and wall mountable

FAQs
Look for a multi stage system combining RO, UV and UF, especially if your water source includes borewell or tanker supply. It helps remove TDS, bacteria and suspended particles effectively.
Yes, copper and mineral boosters are increasingly popular. They restore essential nutrients often lost during RO purification and may support better taste and digestion.
They’re quite useful. Hot and warm water functions help with making beverages, baby food, or cleaning, especially in colder seasons or health-sensitive households.
TDS control lets you balance the mineral content in water. If you’re using municipal supply or mixed sources, it helps avoid over-purification and maintains natural taste.
A long filter life is typically around 6000 litres or about 1 year. Some newer purifiers include smart indicators to show filter usage and remaining life.

Meet your Guide

Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’....Read more

