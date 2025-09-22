Top 10 wall-mounted chimney picks Sep 2025 for smoke-free modern kitchens

A modern kitchen is incomplete without a reliable wall mounted chimney. Designed to handle heavy-duty cooking, these chimneys not only eliminate smoke and odours but also add a touch of style to your space. With advanced suction power and user-friendly features, they make cooking more enjoyable.

In this list, we cover the best wall mounted chimneys of Sep 2025 that bring the perfect blend of efficiency, elegance, and durability. Whether you’re a frequent home chef or someone who cooks occasionally, these options cater to every kitchen’s needs.

This sleek Faber chimney is designed for Indian kitchens, combining 1200 m³/hr suction capacity with filterless technology, ensuring effective cleaning of oil, smoke, and grease particles. Its compact 60 cm size is suitable for 2–4 burner stoves, making it ideal for mid-sized families.

Equipped with auto-clean technology and dual suction vents, this chimney ensures hassle-free maintenance and high performance. Gesture and touch controls add convenience, while the LED lamp enhances visibility. The glossy black finish makes it a stylish fit for modern modular kitchens.

Specifications Size 60 cm (2–4 burner stove) Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless with dual suction vents Control Type Touch + Gesture Control Noise Level 58 dB Reasons to buy Modern controls with motion sensors. Efficient dual suction vents. Reason to avoid Noise level varies by unit. Limited to medium-sized kitchens.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the stylish look, quick installation, strong suction, and overall value. However, opinions are divided on noise levels, with some finding it quiet and others loud.

Why choose this product? Choose this product for its dual suction system, filterless design, and stylish look—perfect for Indian cooking requirements.

INALSA EKON 60cm is a budget-friendly wall-mounted chimney with pyramid design, excellent for compact to mid-sized kitchens. With 1100 m³/hr suction power, it effectively clears smoke, oil, and fumes, maintaining a fresh kitchen environment.

The filterless technology with oil collector tray ensures low maintenance, while dual LED lamps provide clear lighting for cooking. Push button controls make it simple to use, reinforcing its practicality. Its glossy black finish adds to its affordability-segment appeal while delivering reliable performance.

Specifications Size 60 cm (2–4 burner stove) Suction Power 1100 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless with oil collector Control Type Push Button Noise Level Low-noise design (varies in practice) Reasons to buy Affordable with good performance. Easy installation and maintenance. Reason to avoid Mixed noise level reviews. Basic controls (no touch/gesture).

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its value under ₹6,000, good design, and suction efficiency. Installation is easy, but noise levels are sometimes higher than expected.

Why choose this product? Choose it if you want a budget chimney with power, stylish design, and ease of use.

This Hindware Amyra chimney is powered by a BLDC motor, providing energy-efficient operation along with massive suction power of 1400 m³/hr. The curved glass design and classy LED lighting enhance aesthetics while ensuring functionality.

Equipped with filterless tech and thermal auto clean, it minimizes maintenance and ensures longer durability. Gesture and touch controls add added ease of use. Ideal for heavy Indian-style cooking, it combines style with high efficiency, backed by an impressive motor warranty.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1400 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless with oil collector Control Type Touch + Gesture + Motion Sensor Warranty 12 years on motor, 3 years on product Reasons to buy Very powerful suction. Energy-efficient BLDC motor. Reason to avoid Mixed installation experiences. Some users report suction inconsistencies.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find it stylish with smooth LED lamps, powerful in many cases, but mixed reviews on suction and installation. Noise levels vary user to user.

Why choose this product? Choose this for powerful suction, energy savings, and touchless operation in busy kitchens.

The Glen Hood Senza 90cm is a premium large-size chimney with 1200 m³/hr suction power, crafted for 3–5 burner stoves. Its curved glass design and motion sensor controls add elegance and smooth operation.

Filterless technology and auto-clean function simplify maintenance. With a quiet motor, energy-efficient LED lighting, and elegant finish, this chimney is ideal for modern modular kitchens that need both performance and design appeal.

Specifications Size 90 cm (3–5 burner stoves) Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless with oil collector Control Type Touch & Gesture Control Noise Level 58 dB Reasons to buy Large coverage area. Stylish with modern controls. Reason to avoid Installation can be difficult. Some reports of high noise.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers like its stylish design, suction efficiency, and easy handling, but installation experiences vary, and noise level reviews are mixed.

Why choose this product? Choose it for larger kitchens with modern interiors, supported by auto-clean convenience.

5. Glen Hood Aqua 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Chimney

The Glen Aqua 60 cm chimney sports a pyramid-shaped wall mount design with a 1000 m³/hr suction motor. Ideal for medium kitchens, it’s equipped with a durable baffle filter for effective grease and smoke absorption.

This budget-friendly chimney is easy to use with push-button controls and comes in a glossy black finish. Energy-efficient and practical, it fulfills daily cooking needs with reliable suction at an affordable price.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Filter Type Baffle Filter Control Type Push Button Noise Level 58 dB Reasons to buy Value for money. Efficient baffle filter for Indian cooking. Reason to avoid Regular filter cleaning required. Mixed noise reviews.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the suction efficiency and simple design but note noisy operation and some uneven installation services.

Why choose this product? Choose it for budget-friendly effective Indian kitchen use.

6. Faber Hood Trendy 90cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Chimney

The Faber Hood Trendy 90cm is designed with a powerful 1500 m³/hr BLDC motor for intense suction. Its slant shape and modern controls make it both stylish and highly functional.

The built-in oil collector and auto-clean feature simplify maintenance, while 9-speed options let you customize performance. Ideal for large kitchens, it balances efficiency with premium technology.

Specifications Size 90 cm Suction Power 1500 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless + Oil collector Control Type Touch + Gesture Noise Level 58 dB Reasons to buy BLDC motor for energy efficiency. Strong suction fits heavy cooking. Reason to avoid Glass flap issues reported. Suction consistency varies.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its design, powerful suction, and professional installation but mention varying noise levels and occasional flap malfunctions.

Why choose this product? Choose it for high-powered premium performance with advanced control features.

This 90cm Faber model is meant for large kitchens with 4–6 burner setups. With 1200 m³/hr suction, dual vents, and filterless tech, it effectively eliminates smoke and oil.

The auto-clean function minimizes effort while maintaining high efficiency. Gesture and touch controls bring advanced usability, while LED lighting boosts practicality. Elegant in design, this chimney is a solid choice for Indian households.

Specifications Size 90 cm Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Filter Type Filterless + dual suction Control Type Touch + Gesture Noise Level 58 dB Reasons to buy Reliable for large kitchens. Easy auto-clean maintenance. Reason to avoid Reports of noisy operation. Limited speed options.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers value smooth installation, sleek design, and effective suction; however, opinions on noise remain mixed.

Why choose this product? Choose this large-format chimney for efficient smoke cleanup and modern features.

Wonderchef Ruby Curve Flora brings Italian-inspired design fused with German quality. With 1200 CMH suction, baffle filter, and curved glass design, it adds elegance and functionality to modern kitchens.

Touch controls, energy-efficient LED lamps, and a durable motor ensure practical usability. It excels at removing heat, odors, and fumes while looking stylish in modular setups.

Specifications Size 90 cm Suction Power 1200 m³/hr Filter Type Baffle Filter Control Type Feather-Touch Noise Level Low Reasons to buy Elegant Italian design. Sensor and touch features. Reason to avoid Installation inconsistencies. Requires frequent cleaning.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate its stylish look, quiet sensor support, and good suction capacity. Installation feedback is mixed.

Why choose this product? Choose if aesthetics matter along with strong suction power.

This Faber Primus Plus model has heavy-duty suction at 1500 m³/hr, ideal for tandoor and heavy cooking. It offers gesture and touch controls with baffle filter design for easy cleaning.

Mood lighting and auto-clean alarm improve usability further, while a glossy finish adds elegance. Suited for professional or heavy Indian kitchens, this chimney is both powerful and stylish.

Specifications Size 90 cm Suction 1500 m³/hr Filter Baffle Filter + Auto Clean Control Touch & Gesture + Mood light Noise Level 59 dB Reasons to buy Extremely powerful suction. Stylish with mood lighting. Reason to avoid Slightly noisier. Bigger size not suitable for small kitchens.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers acknowledge its professional suction, premium styling, and quick service. Opinions on noise are divided.

Why choose this product? Choose for maximum suction performance with premium styling.

10. Kutchina Cella Excel 60cm 1000 CMH Chimney

The Kutchina Cella Excel 60cm chimney blends dry auto-clean technology with classic baffle filtering at 1000 CMH suction power. With push-button operation, it’s simple to use and maintain.

An oil collector aids in easy cleaning while LED lighting adds practicality. Compact in design, it’s functional for mid-sized households and is covered by a solid lifetime motor warranty.

Specifications Size 60 cm Suction Power 1000 m³/hr Filter Type Baffle Filter with oil collector Control Type Push Button Warranty Lifetime motor warranty, 1 year product Reasons to buy Lifetime motor support. Dry auto-clean technology. Reason to avoid Installation is chargeable. Basic design, fewer features.

Why choose this product? Choose it for long-run reliability with simple controls and solid warranty coverage.

Reasons to consider when buying a wall mounted chimney Powerful suction ensures smoke-free cooking even with heavy frying and grilling.

Modern designs complement stylish modular kitchens.

Energy-efficient operation lowers electricity bills.

Easy-to-clean filters save time and effort.

Durable build quality ensures long-term reliability. How do I choose the right wall mounted chimney size? Choose a chimney based on your hob size—60 cm is ideal for two to four burners, while 90 cm suits larger cooking ranges. Correct sizing ensures maximum efficiency.

Do wall mounted chimneys require regular maintenance? Yes, most chimneys need periodic filter cleaning or servicing. Auto-clean models reduce manual effort, making maintenance easier and extending the appliance’s life.

Are wall mounted chimneys noisy? Noise depends on the motor and suction power. Premium models often feature silent motors, offering strong suction while keeping noise levels minimal.

Top 3 features of best wall-mounted kitchen chimneys

Wall-mounted chimney Size Suction Filter Type Faber Mojito 60 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless, dual vent Inalsa EKON 60 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Filterless + tray Hindware Amyra 60 60 cm 1400 m³/hr Filterless Glen Senza 90 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless + tray Glen Aqua 60 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Faber Trendy 90 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Filterless Faber Mojito 90 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless, dual vent Wonderchef Ruby 90 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Baffle Filter Faber Primus Plus 90 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Baffle Filter Kutchina Cella Excel 60 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter + Oil Collector

