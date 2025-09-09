Top 10 washing machines for monsoon with exclusive discounts up to 62% off from Samsung, LG, Voltas, Godrej, and more

The Amazon monsoon season sale brings substantial discounts on top load and front load washing machines, making it the ideal time to buy. Offering a variety of reliable models from top brands like Samsung, LG, and Bosch, there’s something for every household’s needs.
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)View Details
₹29,990
Best Washer DealVoltas Beko, A Tata Product 10 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL1006UEAH/OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater)View Details
₹19,990
Bosch 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Active Water+, Anti-Tangle, Steam Anti Bacterial, Anti-Wrinkle Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, In-Built Heater, Shiny Silver)View Details
₹33,990
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)View Details
₹38,900
TurbodrumWashing MachineLG 9 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology, Turbodrum, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T90AJMB1Z, Jetspray+, Turbowash, Auto Tub Clean after every wash cycle, Middle Black)View Details
₹24,990
If you're in search of a machine that handles large loads or one suited for faster washes, these options are built to tackle the monsoon season. With features like rust resistant coatings and advanced moisture control, these washing machines are designed to perform well in humid conditions. Best time to grab a new washing machine.
The LG 7 kg front load washing machine brings a reliable solution for all your laundry needs. Equipped with direct drive technology and 6 Motion DD, it delivers a thorough clean while being gentle on clothes. Get this now at 33% off.
The steam wash feature helps eliminate allergens, making it a good option for sensitive skin. With an in-built heater, the washing machine ensures that clothes are washed at the right temperature, while the touch panel provides easy operation.
The Voltas Beko top loading washing machine offers a great solution for large families. With a 5 star rating and an in-built heater, it ensures effective washing while using less power.
The top loading design makes it easy to load and unload clothes, and its dark grey colour adds a touch of sophistication. The machine is designed to handle heavy laundry loads with ease, providing great results every time. Now it's at a whopping 62% off.
The Bosch 8 kg fully automatic front loading washing machine offers reliable cleaning with its AI Active Water+ technology. The 5 star rating ensures water and energy savings, while features like anti tangle, steam anti bacterial, and anti wrinkle provide a deep clean while protecting your clothes.
With an in-built heater, this washing machine adjusts water temperature to suit different laundry needs, making it a versatile addition to your home.
The Bosch 9 kg washing machine offers a comprehensive cleaning solution with anti stain and AI active water plus technology. Now it's at a 35% discount on Amazon.
The built-in heater adjusts water temperature for different fabrics, while features like pretreatment, steam with anti bacteria, and 5 star inverter ensure your clothes come out clean and fresh.
The LG 9 kg fully automatic top load washing machine offers advanced features like smart inverter technology, turbo drum, and jet spray plus for effective cleaning. The auto tub clean feature keeps your machine clean after every wash cycle.
Available now at 27% off, this machine offers a reliable and efficient laundry solution for any household. LG is a trusted brand from so many years if you are keen in buying a new washer consider this one.
The Voltas Beko 9 kg top load washer offers an effective washing solution at 56% off. Featuring anti bacterial wash technology, it ensures deep cleaning while keeping your clothes fresh.
The built-in heater adjusts the water temperature to suit different laundry needs, providing a thorough wash every time. A practical choice for large families, it efficiently handles heavy loads.
The Haier 11 kg wash / 7 kg dry front load washer dryer is now available at 28% discount. Powered by AI-DBT and direct drive technology, it ensures a thorough wash and dry cycle with minimal noise.
The puristeam and I-refresh features help remove bacteria and odours, while the in-built heater adjusts water temperature for better cleaning results. Wifi connectivity adds convenience to your laundry routine.
The Godrej 7 kg fully automatic top load washing machine is now available at 48% off. Powered by AI, it uses zero pressure tech to fill the tub even at low water pressure, ensuring consistent performance.
The auto balance system keeps the load stable, and the steel drum provides durability. Available in graphite grey, this washing machine is designed to meet all your laundry needs.
The Samsung 7 kg washing machine is now available at 40% off. Powered by eco bubble technology and hygiene steam with an inbuilt heater, it provides deep cleaning while caring for your clothes.
The digital inverter technology reduces noise and energy consumption, ensuring quiet operation. Ideal for smaller households, this washing machine delivers reliable results every time.
The Samsung 10 kg fully automatic washing machine is now available at 24% off. Featuring AI wash, eco bubble, and AI energy mode, it offers efficient cleaning with reduced energy consumption.
The AI VRT+ technology ensures quiet operation, while the soft closing door and Wi-Fi connectivity add convenience. The digital inverter technology helps maintain a longer lifespan and quieter performance.
