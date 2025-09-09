Top 10 washing machines for monsoon with exclusive discounts up to 62% off from Samsung, LG, Voltas, Godrej, and more

The Amazon monsoon season sale brings substantial discounts on top load and front load washing machines, making it the ideal time to buy. Offering a variety of reliable models from top brands like Samsung, LG, and Bosch, there’s something for every household’s needs.

If you're in search of a machine that handles large loads or one suited for faster washes, these options are built to tackle the monsoon season. With features like rust resistant coatings and advanced moisture control, these washing machines are designed to perform well in humid conditions. Best time to grab a new washing machine.

Top 10 washing machines for monsoon with exclusive discount:

The LG 7 kg front load washing machine brings a reliable solution for all your laundry needs. Equipped with direct drive technology and 6 Motion DD, it delivers a thorough clean while being gentle on clothes. Get this now at 33% off.

The steam wash feature helps eliminate allergens, making it a good option for sensitive skin. With an in-built heater, the washing machine ensures that clothes are washed at the right temperature, while the touch panel provides easy operation.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Type Fully-Automatic Front Load Technology Direct Drive, 6 Motion DD Special Features Steam Wash, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel

The Voltas Beko top loading washing machine offers a great solution for large families. With a 5 star rating and an in-built heater, it ensures effective washing while using less power.

The top loading design makes it easy to load and unload clothes, and its dark grey colour adds a touch of sophistication. The machine is designed to handle heavy laundry loads with ease, providing great results every time. Now it's at a whopping 62% off.

Specifications Capacity 10 Kg Type Fully-Automatic Top Load Technology In-Built Heater Special Features Delay Start, Drum Clean, LED Display, Protective Rat Mesh

The Bosch 8 kg fully automatic front loading washing machine offers reliable cleaning with its AI Active Water+ technology. The 5 star rating ensures water and energy savings, while features like anti tangle, steam anti bacterial, and anti wrinkle provide a deep clean while protecting your clothes.

With an in-built heater, this washing machine adjusts water temperature to suit different laundry needs, making it a versatile addition to your home.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Type Fully-Automatic Front Load Technology AI Active Water+, Anti-Tangle Special Features Steam Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Wrinkle, In-Built Heater Cycle Options Extra Rinse, Heavy Duty, Quick Wash, Speed Dry, Water Plus

The Bosch 9 kg washing machine offers a comprehensive cleaning solution with anti stain and AI active water plus technology. Now it's at a 35% discount on Amazon.

The built-in heater adjusts water temperature for different fabrics, while features like pretreatment, steam with anti bacteria, and 5 star inverter ensure your clothes come out clean and fresh.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Type Fully-Automatic Front Load Technology AI Active Water+, Anti-Stain Special Features Pretreatment, Steam with Anti-Bacteria, In-Built Heater, Child Lock, Delay Start, Drum Clean, Hygiene Steam

The LG 9 kg fully automatic top load washing machine offers advanced features like smart inverter technology, turbo drum, and jet spray plus for effective cleaning. The auto tub clean feature keeps your machine clean after every wash cycle.

Available now at 27% off, this machine offers a reliable and efficient laundry solution for any household. LG is a trusted brand from so many years if you are keen in buying a new washer consider this one.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Type Fully-Automatic Top Load Technology Smart Inverter, Turbodrum, Jetspray+ Special Features Auto Tub Clean, Turbowash, Auto Restart, Child Lock, Inverter, LED Display, Protective Rat Mesh

The Voltas Beko 9 kg top load washer offers an effective washing solution at 56% off. Featuring anti bacterial wash technology, it ensures deep cleaning while keeping your clothes fresh.

The built-in heater adjusts the water temperature to suit different laundry needs, providing a thorough wash every time. A practical choice for large families, it efficiently handles heavy loads.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Type Fully-Automatic Top Load Technology Anti-Bacterial Wash Special Features In-Built Heater, Delay Start, Drum Clean, Time Remaining Display

The Haier 11 kg wash / 7 kg dry front load washer dryer is now available at 28% discount. Powered by AI-DBT and direct drive technology, it ensures a thorough wash and dry cycle with minimal noise.

The puristeam and I-refresh features help remove bacteria and odours, while the in-built heater adjusts water temperature for better cleaning results. Wifi connectivity adds convenience to your laundry routine.

Specifications Wash Capacity 11 Kg Dry Capacity 7 Kg Type Fully Automatic Washer Dryer Technology AI-DBT, Direct Drive Special Features PuriSteam, I-Refresh, In-Built Heater

The Godrej 7 kg fully automatic top load washing machine is now available at 48% off. Powered by AI, it uses zero pressure tech to fill the tub even at low water pressure, ensuring consistent performance.

The auto balance system keeps the load stable, and the steel drum provides durability. Available in graphite grey, this washing machine is designed to meet all your laundry needs.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Type Fully-Automatic Top Load Technology AI, Zero Pressure Tech Special Features Auto Balance, Steel Drum

The Samsung 7 kg washing machine is now available at 40% off. Powered by eco bubble technology and hygiene steam with an inbuilt heater, it provides deep cleaning while caring for your clothes.

The digital inverter technology reduces noise and energy consumption, ensuring quiet operation. Ideal for smaller households, this washing machine delivers reliable results every time.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Type Fully-Automatic Front Load Technology EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam Special Features Child Lock, Delay Start, Drum Clean, Hygiene Steam, Protective Rat Mesh Cycle Options Cotton, Delicates, Spin, Tub Clean, Wool

The Samsung 10 kg fully automatic washing machine is now available at 24% off. Featuring AI wash, eco bubble, and AI energy mode, it offers efficient cleaning with reduced energy consumption.

The AI VRT+ technology ensures quiet operation, while the soft closing door and Wi-Fi connectivity add convenience. The digital inverter technology helps maintain a longer lifespan and quieter performance.

Specifications Capacity 10 Kg Type Fully-Automatic Top Load Technology AI Wash, EcoBubble, AI VRT+ Special Features Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter

