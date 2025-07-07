Top 10 water purifiers under ₹10000: Best budget picks for safe drinking water

Looking for a reliable water purifier without breaking the bank? Here are the 10 best water purifiers under 10,000 in India, offering great performance, essential features, and clean drinking water on a budget.

Amit Rahi
Published7 Jul 2025, 06:52 PM IST
Affordable water purifiers under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 that deliver purity every day.
Affordable water purifiers under ₹10,000 that deliver purity every day.

The quality of the water we consume directly impacts our well-being, yet it’s often overlooked until problems arise. With contaminants like chlorine, heavy metals, and microbes increasingly present in water supplies, purification is no longer optional; it's essential.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | BlackView Details...

₹8,499

...
Get This

KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | WhiteView Details...

₹7,499

...
Get This

KENT Gold Plus Gravity Water Purifier (11015) | UF Technology Based | Non-Electric & Chemical Free | Counter Top | 20L Storage | WhiteView Details...

₹2,949

...
Get This

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local PurifiersView Details...

₹8,499

...
Get This

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | BlackView Details...

₹7,199

...
Get This
View More...

Fortunately, ensuring safe drinking water doesn’t require a large investment. In this article, we explore the best water purifiers under 10,000 that combine affordability with reliable performance. Whether your source is municipal water or borewell, these purifiers offer effective filtration and long-term value, making them ideal choices for health-conscious households on a budget.

The Livpure PRO Taste Enhancer Water Purifier offers a 7-stage purification process, ensuring safe and great-tasting water for your family. Its compact design makes it suitable for modern kitchens, and it’s easy to install and maintain. This model is a popular choice for those seeking water purifiers under 10000 due to its balance of performance and affordability.

It features a taste enhancer, UV disinfection, and a mineralizer to retain essential minerals. The purifier is ideal for municipal water and provides up to 12 liters per hour. The storage tank is made of food-grade plastic, ensuring safety and hygiene.

Specifications

Purification Stages
7
Storage Capacity
7 liters
UV Disinfection
Yes
Mineralizer
Yes
Flow Rate
12 L/hr

Reasons to buy

...

Effective multi-stage purification

...

Compact and modern design

Reason to avoid

...

Not suitable for high TDS borewell water

...

No digital indicators

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the taste and ease of use, but some mention average build quality and slow customer support.

Why consider this product?

Good for taste and daily use, but after-sales service could be better.

The KENT Ultra Storage Water Purifier is a non-RO UV+UF model designed for low TDS water sources. It offers double purification and a 7-liter storage tank, making it reliable for small families. The wall-mountable design saves space and fits well in compact kitchens.

This water purifier under 10000 is energy-efficient and works without chemicals. It’s easy to clean and maintain, though it’s best suited for municipal water with low TDS levels.

Specifications

Purification
UV + UF
Storage
7 liters
Power Consumption
36W
Body Material
ABS Food Grade Plastic
Installation
Wall-mountable

Reasons to buy

...

Double purification for safety

...

Low maintenance costs

Reason to avoid

...

Not suitable for high TDS water

...

No RO membrane

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it easy to install and suitable for low TDS water, but some report slow water flow.

Why consider this product?

Ideal for city water, but not for borewell or salty water.

KENT Gold Optima is a non-electric, gravity-based water purifier ideal for areas with frequent power cuts. It uses hollow fiber UF membrane technology to remove bacteria and cysts, providing safe drinking water. The 10-liter storage is sufficient for small to medium families.

This water purifier is affordable and requires no electricity, making it a practical solution for rural or semi-urban households. It’s easy to assemble and clean, though it doesn’t remove dissolved impurities.

Specifications

Technology
Gravity UF
Storage
10 liters
Electricity Required
No
Body Material
Food-grade plastic
Filtration Capacity
0.31 L/min

Reasons to buy

...

No electricity needed

...

Low running cost

Reason to avoid

...

Doesn’t remove dissolved salts

...

Slow filtration rate

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its simplicity and non-electric design, but note it’s slow and not for hard water.

Why consider this product?

Great for basic filtration where electricity is an issue.

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT is a UV+UF water purifier suitable for municipal water. It offers a 6-liter storage tank and a multi-stage purification process to ensure safe, odor-free water. Its sleek, wall-mountable design fits well in urban kitchens.

This water purifier under 10000 features an energy-saving mode and a smart LED indicator for maintenance alerts. It’s easy to use and maintain, but not recommended for high TDS or borewell water.

Specifications

Purification
UV + UF
Storage
6 liters
LED Indicator
Yes
Installation
Wall-mountable
Power Saving Mode
Yes

Reasons to buy

...

Smart indicators and energy-saving mode

...

Reliable purification for municipal water

Reason to avoid

...

Not for high TDS water

...

Small storage capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the taste and compact design, but mention limited suitability for hard water.

Why consider this product?

Perfect for city users needing basic purification.

Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+MF Water Purifier offers a 6-stage purification process, including RO and microfiltration, making it suitable for a wide range of water sources. The 7-liter storage tank and mineral cartridge ensure healthy, great-tasting water.

This water purifier under 10000 is easy to install and features a power-saving mode. It’s ideal for small families and can handle both municipal and borewell water, though filter replacement costs can add up over time.

Specifications

Purification
RO + MF
Storage
7 liters
Mineral Cartridge
Yes
Power Saving Mode
Yes
Suitable for TDS
Up to 2000 ppm

Reasons to buy

...

Suitable for various water sources

...

Mineral enrichment for better taste

Reason to avoid

...

Filter replacement can be costly

...

No digital display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the water taste and ease of installation, but some mention frequent filter changes.

Why consider this product?

Versatile and reliable, but maintenance costs may be higher.

The HUL Pureit Classic G2 UV Water Purifier is a non-RO, UV-based model designed for low TDS municipal water. It’s compact, easy to mount, and provides up to 2 litres per minute. The purifier is affordable and requires minimal maintenance.

This water purifier under 10000 is ideal for small families and offices. It doesn’t remove dissolved salts but effectively eliminates bacteria and viruses, ensuring safe drinking water.

Specifications

Purification
UV
Storage
No (direct flow)
Filtration Capacity
2 L/min
Power Consumption
Low
Installation
Wall-mountable

Reasons to buy

...

Fast filtration

...

Low maintenance

Reason to avoid

...

No storage tank

...

Not for high TDS water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fast purification and simple design, but some miss having a storage tank.

Why consider this product?

Efficient for direct flow, but lacks storage.

Livpure Glitz UF Water Purifier uses ultrafiltration technology to remove bacteria and cysts, making it suitable for municipal water. Its 7-litre storage tank and sleek design fit well in most kitchens. The purifier is non-RO, so it retains essential minerals.

This water purifier under 10000 is easy to maintain and install. It’s best for areas with low TDS water and offers good value for money, though it won’t treat hard water.

Specifications

Purification
UF
Storage
7 liters
Power Consumption
Low
Body Material
Food-grade plastic
Installation
Wall-mountable

Reasons to buy

...

Retains essential minerals

...

Affordable and easy to use

Reason to avoid

...

Not for high TDS or borewell water

...

No RO or UV stage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it good for city water and easy to use, but not effective for hard water.

Why consider this product?

Simple, budget-friendly, and effective for municipal supply.

The Faber XUV 8000 is a multi-stage RO+UV+UF water purifier with a 7-litre storage tank. It’s designed for Indian water conditions, handling TDS up to 2500 ppm. The purifier includes a mineral addition feature to enhance taste and health.

This water purifier under 10000 is equipped with a smart energy-saving mode and filter change indicator. Its compact design is suitable for modern kitchens, though some users find the filter replacement process a bit tricky.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + UF
Storage
7 liters
TDS Handling
Up to 2500 ppm
Mineral Addition
Yes
Filter Change Indicator
Yes

Reasons to buy

...

Multi-stage purification

...

Handles high TDS water

Reason to avoid

...

Filter changes can be complex

...

Slightly bulky

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the purification quality and features, but some struggle with filter replacement.

Why consider this product?

Comprehensive purification, but maintenance can be challenging.

Faber Neutron PRO Taste Enhancer Water Purifier offers a 7-stage purification system, including RO, UV, and UF, making it suitable for various water sources. The taste enhancer and mineral addition features ensure water is both safe and palatable.

This water purifier under 10000 is easy to install and has a 10-litre storage tank, ideal for medium families. It’s energy-efficient and comes with a smart LED indicator for maintenance alerts.

Specifications

Purification
RO + UV + UF
Storage
10 liters
Taste Enhancer
Yes
LED Indicator
Yes
Energy Efficient
Yes

Reasons to buy

...

Large storage and multi-stage purification

...

Taste enhancer improves water quality

Reason to avoid

...

Bulky design

...

Occasional filter clogging

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the taste and storage but note occasional filter clogging.

Why consider this product?

Great for families needing large storage and better taste.

Aquaguard Select Nrich UV+UF Water Purifier is designed for municipal water, offering dual purification and a 7-litre storage tank. The compact, wall-mountable design fits urban homes well. The water purifier under 10000 features energy-saving technology and an advanced alert system for timely maintenance.

It’s easy to use and maintain, providing safe, odourless water. However, it’s not suitable for treating hard or high TDS water, which may limit its use in some areas.

Specifications

Purification
UV + UF
Storage
7 liters
Alert System
Yes
Energy Saving
Yes
Installation
Wall-mountable

Reasons to buy

...

Dual purification for safety

...

Smart maintenance alerts

Reason to avoid

...

Not for high TDS water

...

Limited to municipal supply

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the taste and maintenance alerts, but it’s not suitable for hard water.

Why consider this product?

Reliable for city water, but not for borewells or hard water.

Factors to consider when buying a water purifier under 10000

  • Water Source: Identify whether your water supply is from a borewell, municipal source, or tanker to choose the right purification technology.
  • Purification Technology: Look for suitable options such as RO for high TDS, UV for microbial contamination, or UF for low TDS water.
  • Storage Capacity: Consider the size of your household and daily water usage when selecting tank capacity.
  • Maintenance Cost: Check the availability and cost of filter replacements and overall upkeep.
  • Build Quality and Certification: Opt for durable models approved by health or quality standards for added reliability.

What is the ideal purification technology for my water source?

The right technology depends on your water's TDS level. RO is best for high TDS or borewell water, UV works well for municipal supply, and UF suits low TDS areas. A combination ensures thorough purification for mixed sources.

Can a purifier under 10,000 offer reliable performance?

Yes, many models under 10,000 offer dependable performance with essential features. While they may lack advanced extras, they still provide effective filtration, safe water, and decent build quality suitable for small to medium households.

How often do filters need replacement and what does it cost?

Typically, filters in budget purifiers need replacement every 6 to 12 months, depending on usage and water quality. Replacement costs vary by brand and model, usually ranging from Rs500 to Rs2,000 annually, making maintenance affordable for most households.

Top 3 features of best water purifier under 10000

Water PurifierPurification TechnologyStorage CapacitySuitable For
Livpure PRO Taste EnhancerRO + UV + Mineralizer7 litersMunicipal water
KENT Ultra StorageUV + UF7 litersLow TDS water
KENT Gold Optima GravityGravity UF10 litersLow TDS, no power
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXTUV + UF6 litersMunicipal water
Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+MFRO + MF7 litersAll sources
HUL Pureit Classic G2 UVUVNo storageLow TDS, direct use
Livpure Glitz UFUF7 litersMunicipal water
Faber XUV 8000RO + UV + UF7 litersHigh TDS
Faber Neutron PRO Taste EnhancerRO + UV + UF10 litersAll sources
Aquaguard Select Nrich UV+UFUV + UF7 litersMunicipal water

Similar articles for you

Water purifier under 10000 in July 2025: Top 10 reliable and affordable options for safe drinking water at home

Top 5 best water purifiers in India (2025) ideal for Indian homes battling hard water and impurities for safe drinking

How to buy the right water purifier? The ultimate buying guide to ensure safe drinking water

Best water purifiers under 15000: Explore the top 6 options from Aquaguard, Urban Company and more

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesTop 10 water purifiers under ₹10000: Best budget picks for safe drinking water
MoreLess
FAQs
Several reliable models are available, including options from brands like AquaSure, Kent, and Livpure, depending on your water source and needs.
No, RO is needed mainly for high TDS or borewell water. For municipal supply with low TDS, UV or UF is usually sufficient.
Most RO and UV purifiers require electricity. However, gravity-based purifiers, suitable for low TDS water, operate without power.
With proper maintenance, a purifier under ₹10,000 can last 4 to 6 years or more.
Some models offer higher storage capacity and faster purification, making them suitable for medium to large families. Always check the tank size.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.