Top 10 water purifiers under ₹10000: Best budget picks for safe drinking water

The quality of the water we consume directly impacts our well-being, yet it’s often overlooked until problems arise. With contaminants like chlorine, heavy metals, and microbes increasingly present in water supplies, purification is no longer optional; it's essential.

Fortunately, ensuring safe drinking water doesn’t require a large investment. In this article, we explore the best water purifiers under ₹10,000 that combine affordability with reliable performance. Whether your source is municipal water or borewell, these purifiers offer effective filtration and long-term value, making them ideal choices for health-conscious households on a budget.

The Livpure PRO Taste Enhancer Water Purifier offers a 7-stage purification process, ensuring safe and great-tasting water for your family. Its compact design makes it suitable for modern kitchens, and it’s easy to install and maintain. This model is a popular choice for those seeking water purifiers under ₹10000 due to its balance of performance and affordability.

It features a taste enhancer, UV disinfection, and a mineralizer to retain essential minerals. The purifier is ideal for municipal water and provides up to 12 liters per hour. The storage tank is made of food-grade plastic, ensuring safety and hygiene.

Specifications Purification Stages 7 Storage Capacity 7 liters UV Disinfection Yes Mineralizer Yes Flow Rate 12 L/hr Reason to buy Effective multi-stage purification Compact and modern design Reason to avoid Not suitable for high TDS borewell water No digital indicators

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the taste and ease of use, but some mention average build quality and slow customer support.

Why consider this product?

Good for taste and daily use, but after-sales service could be better.

The KENT Ultra Storage Water Purifier is a non-RO UV+UF model designed for low TDS water sources. It offers double purification and a 7-liter storage tank, making it reliable for small families. The wall-mountable design saves space and fits well in compact kitchens.

This water purifier under ₹10000 is energy-efficient and works without chemicals. It’s easy to clean and maintain, though it’s best suited for municipal water with low TDS levels.

Specifications Purification UV + UF Storage 7 liters Power Consumption 36W Body Material ABS Food Grade Plastic Installation Wall-mountable Reason to buy Double purification for safety Low maintenance costs Reason to avoid Not suitable for high TDS water No RO membrane

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it easy to install and suitable for low TDS water, but some report slow water flow.

Why consider this product?

Ideal for city water, but not for borewell or salty water.

KENT Gold Optima is a non-electric, gravity-based water purifier ideal for areas with frequent power cuts. It uses hollow fiber UF membrane technology to remove bacteria and cysts, providing safe drinking water. The 10-liter storage is sufficient for small to medium families.

This water purifier is affordable and requires no electricity, making it a practical solution for rural or semi-urban households. It’s easy to assemble and clean, though it doesn’t remove dissolved impurities.

Specifications Technology Gravity UF Storage 10 liters Electricity Required No Body Material Food-grade plastic Filtration Capacity 0.31 L/min Reason to buy No electricity needed Low running cost Reason to avoid Doesn't remove dissolved salts Slow filtration rate

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its simplicity and non-electric design, but note it’s slow and not for hard water.

Why consider this product?

Great for basic filtration where electricity is an issue.

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT is a UV+UF water purifier suitable for municipal water. It offers a 6-liter storage tank and a multi-stage purification process to ensure safe, odor-free water. Its sleek, wall-mountable design fits well in urban kitchens.

This water purifier under ₹10000 features an energy-saving mode and a smart LED indicator for maintenance alerts. It’s easy to use and maintain, but not recommended for high TDS or borewell water.

Specifications Purification UV + UF Storage 6 liters LED Indicator Yes Installation Wall-mountable Power Saving Mode Yes Reason to buy Smart indicators and energy-saving mode Reliable purification for municipal water Reason to avoid Not for high TDS water Small storage capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the taste and compact design, but mention limited suitability for hard water.

Why consider this product?

Perfect for city users needing basic purification.

Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+MF Water Purifier offers a 6-stage purification process, including RO and microfiltration, making it suitable for a wide range of water sources. The 7-liter storage tank and mineral cartridge ensure healthy, great-tasting water.

This water purifier under ₹10000 is easy to install and features a power-saving mode. It’s ideal for small families and can handle both municipal and borewell water, though filter replacement costs can add up over time.

Specifications Purification RO + MF Storage 7 liters Mineral Cartridge Yes Power Saving Mode Yes Suitable for TDS Up to 2000 ppm Reason to buy Suitable for various water sources Mineral enrichment for better taste Reason to avoid Filter replacement can be costly No digital display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the water taste and ease of installation, but some mention frequent filter changes.

Why consider this product?

Versatile and reliable, but maintenance costs may be higher.

The HUL Pureit Classic G2 UV Water Purifier is a non-RO, UV-based model designed for low TDS municipal water. It’s compact, easy to mount, and provides up to 2 litres per minute. The purifier is affordable and requires minimal maintenance.

This water purifier under ₹10000 is ideal for small families and offices. It doesn’t remove dissolved salts but effectively eliminates bacteria and viruses, ensuring safe drinking water.

Specifications Purification UV Storage No (direct flow) Filtration Capacity 2 L/min Power Consumption Low Installation Wall-mountable Reason to buy Fast filtration Low maintenance Reason to avoid No storage tank Not for high TDS water

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fast purification and simple design, but some miss having a storage tank.

Why consider this product?

Efficient for direct flow, but lacks storage.

Livpure Glitz UF Water Purifier uses ultrafiltration technology to remove bacteria and cysts, making it suitable for municipal water. Its 7-litre storage tank and sleek design fit well in most kitchens. The purifier is non-RO, so it retains essential minerals.

This water purifier under ₹10000 is easy to maintain and install. It’s best for areas with low TDS water and offers good value for money, though it won’t treat hard water.

Specifications Purification UF Storage 7 liters Power Consumption Low Body Material Food-grade plastic Installation Wall-mountable Reason to buy Retains essential minerals Affordable and easy to use Reason to avoid Not for high TDS or borewell water No RO or UV stage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it good for city water and easy to use, but not effective for hard water.

Why consider this product?

Simple, budget-friendly, and effective for municipal supply.

The Faber XUV 8000 is a multi-stage RO+UV+UF water purifier with a 7-litre storage tank. It’s designed for Indian water conditions, handling TDS up to 2500 ppm. The purifier includes a mineral addition feature to enhance taste and health.

This water purifier under ₹10000 is equipped with a smart energy-saving mode and filter change indicator. Its compact design is suitable for modern kitchens, though some users find the filter replacement process a bit tricky.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF Storage 7 liters TDS Handling Up to 2500 ppm Mineral Addition Yes Filter Change Indicator Yes Reason to buy Multi-stage purification Handles high TDS water Reason to avoid Filter changes can be complex Slightly bulky

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the purification quality and features, but some struggle with filter replacement.

Why consider this product?

Comprehensive purification, but maintenance can be challenging.

Faber Neutron PRO Taste Enhancer Water Purifier offers a 7-stage purification system, including RO, UV, and UF, making it suitable for various water sources. The taste enhancer and mineral addition features ensure water is both safe and palatable.

This water purifier under ₹10000 is easy to install and has a 10-litre storage tank, ideal for medium families. It’s energy-efficient and comes with a smart LED indicator for maintenance alerts.

Specifications Purification RO + UV + UF Storage 10 liters Taste Enhancer Yes LED Indicator Yes Energy Efficient Yes Reason to buy Large storage and multi-stage purification Taste enhancer improves water quality Reason to avoid Bulky design Occasional filter clogging

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the taste and storage but note occasional filter clogging.

Why consider this product?

Great for families needing large storage and better taste.

Aquaguard Select Nrich UV+UF Water Purifier is designed for municipal water, offering dual purification and a 7-litre storage tank. The compact, wall-mountable design fits urban homes well. The water purifier under ₹10000 features energy-saving technology and an advanced alert system for timely maintenance.

It’s easy to use and maintain, providing safe, odourless water. However, it’s not suitable for treating hard or high TDS water, which may limit its use in some areas.

Specifications Purification UV + UF Storage 7 liters Alert System Yes Energy Saving Yes Installation Wall-mountable Reason to buy Dual purification for safety Smart maintenance alerts Reason to avoid Not for high TDS water Limited to municipal supply

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the taste and maintenance alerts, but it’s not suitable for hard water.

Why consider this product?

Reliable for city water, but not for borewells or hard water.

Factors to consider when buying a water purifier under ₹ 10000 Water Source : Identify whether your water supply is from a borewell, municipal source, or tanker to choose the right purification technology.

: Identify whether your water supply is from a borewell, municipal source, or tanker to choose the right purification technology. Purification Technology : Look for suitable options such as RO for high TDS, UV for microbial contamination, or UF for low TDS water.

: Look for suitable options such as RO for high TDS, UV for microbial contamination, or UF for low TDS water. Storage Capacity : Consider the size of your household and daily water usage when selecting tank capacity.

: Consider the size of your household and daily water usage when selecting tank capacity. Maintenance Cost : Check the availability and cost of filter replacements and overall upkeep.

: Check the availability and cost of filter replacements and overall upkeep. Build Quality and Certification: Opt for durable models approved by health or quality standards for added reliability. What is the ideal purification technology for my water source? The right technology depends on your water's TDS level. RO is best for high TDS or borewell water, UV works well for municipal supply, and UF suits low TDS areas. A combination ensures thorough purification for mixed sources.

Can a purifier under ₹ 10,000 offer reliable performance? Yes, many models under ₹10,000 offer dependable performance with essential features. While they may lack advanced extras, they still provide effective filtration, safe water, and decent build quality suitable for small to medium households.

How often do filters need replacement and what does it cost? Typically, filters in budget purifiers need replacement every 6 to 12 months, depending on usage and water quality. Replacement costs vary by brand and model, usually ranging from Rs500 to Rs2,000 annually, making maintenance affordable for most households.

Top 3 features of best water purifier under ₹ 10000

Water Purifier Purification Technology Storage Capacity Suitable For Livpure PRO Taste Enhancer RO + UV + Mineralizer 7 liters Municipal water KENT Ultra Storage UV + UF 7 liters Low TDS water KENT Gold Optima Gravity Gravity UF 10 liters Low TDS, no power Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV + UF 6 liters Municipal water Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+MF RO + MF 7 liters All sources HUL Pureit Classic G2 UV UV No storage Low TDS, direct use Livpure Glitz UF UF 7 liters Municipal water Faber XUV 8000 RO + UV + UF 7 liters High TDS Faber Neutron PRO Taste Enhancer RO + UV + UF 10 liters All sources Aquaguard Select Nrich UV+UF UV + UF 7 liters Municipal water

