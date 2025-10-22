Top 10 Windows 11 laptops on sale starting at Just ₹34,990 on Amazon

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy a new laptop, now’s the time. Amazon is offering exciting discounts on a wide range of Windows 11 laptops, starting at just ₹34,990. These deals bring you reliable performance, stylish builds, and features tailored for work, study, or entertainment.

From powerful Intel and AMD processors to sleek, lightweight designs, these laptops are built to handle modern tasks with ease. Whether you’re looking for a student-friendly notebook or a productivity powerhouse, this list of the best Windows 11 laptops on sale will help you make a smart, budget-friendly choice.

The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-53 is a thin and light premium laptop featuring a 15.6-inch Full HD display with Intel UHD Graphics for clear visuals. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking and fast storage. The metal body design offers durability and portability at just 1.59 kg. It comes with Windows 11 Home and preinstalled MS Office, suitable for everyday use, work, and entertainment.

This laptop has a backlit keyboard, HD webcam, built-in array microphone with noise cancellation, and multiple USB ports, including USB Type-C for versatile connectivity. Its 180-degree hinge and screen rotate functionality provide flexible viewing angles.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1334U, up to 4.6 GHz Display 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080), TN panel RAM 16GB DDR4, upgradable to 64GB Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Weight 1.59 kg

Dell Vostro 3530 is a 15.6-inch laptop with a 120Hz FHD display and narrow bezels, powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U processor. It includes 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD, packaged with Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home & Student 2024. This model features a spill-resistant keyboard and connectivity options such as USB Type-C, HDMI, and RJ-45 for wired internet.

Ideal for business and everyday computing, it delivers balanced performance with integrated Intel UHD graphics, and weighs 1.66 kg, making it portable for professionals on the move.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1305U, up to 4.5 GHz Display 15.6" FHD WVA, 120Hz, 250 nits RAM 16GB DDR4, 2666 MHz Storage 512GB SSD Weight 1.66 kg

The Acer Nitro V 15 is a gaming laptop featuring a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 6600H hexa-core processor combined with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB dedicated graphics. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate and 300 nits brightness. Packed with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, it handles gaming, streaming, and multitasking smoothly.

The laptop features a backlit keyboard with international language support and offers multiple USB ports including USB4 for versatile connectivity. It weighs 2.1 kg and runs Windows 11 Home, making it ready for demanding gaming or creative tasks.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, 3.3 GHz base Display 15.6" Full HD IPS, 165Hz RAM 16GB DDR5, upgradable Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 6GB GDDR6​

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 offers a 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS anti-glare display with 300 nits brightness and TÜV low blue light certification for eye comfort. It runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD. Windows 11 Home and Office Home 2024 come preinstalled, along with a 3-month Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The laptop includes an FHD 1080p webcam with privacy shutter, stereo speakers optimized with Dolby Audio, and rapid charging capability for long-lasting use. The slim metal chassis weighs 1.6 kg for enhanced portability.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-13620H, up to 4.9 GHz Display 15.3" FHD (1920x1200), IPS, anti-glare RAM 16GB DDR5 (8GB soldered + 8GB SO-DIMM) Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Weight 1.6 kg

ASUS Vivobook 15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display with 60Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness. It runs Windows 11 Home and is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor combined with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD. It includes integrated Intel UHD Graphics suitable for everyday tasks.

The laptop has a backlit chiclet keyboard, 720p HD webcam with privacy shutter, and a range of connectivity ports including USB Type-C with power delivery. Included is Microsoft 365 Basic with cloud storage for one year, making it a balanced choice for productivity.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H, up to 4.6 GHz Display 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), anti-glare RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Weight 1.7 kg

HP 15 laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare micro-edge display with 250 nits brightness and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It features an Intel Core i5-1334U processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. Windows 11 Home and Microsoft 365 Basic for one year are preinstalled.

The device includes HP True Vision 1080p webcam with noise reduction, a full-size backlit keyboard with numeric keypad, dual speakers, and Realtek Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Its weight is 1.59 kg, making it suitable for everyday use and productivity.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1334U, up to 4.6 GHz Display 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), anti-glare RAM 16GB DDR4 Graphics Intel Iris Xe Webcam 1080p FHD

Acer ALG is a gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch Full HD display supporting a 144Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB DDR6 graphics. It is powered by Intel Core i5-13420H, with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD storage. The machine is ideal for gaming and demanding applications.

The laptop has a multi-colour backlit keyboard with numeric pad, 1.0MP HD webcam, and multiple USB ports including USB 3.2 and USB 2.0. It weighs 1.99 kg, running Windows 11 Home.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H, up to 4.6 GHz Display 15.6" FHD, 144Hz, 45% NTSC RAM 16GB DDR4, upgradable to 64GB Storage 512GB NVMe SSD GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 6GB DDR6​

ASUS TUF A15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness. Powered by AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU, it is geared towards gamers. The laptop has 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD for high-speed performance.

Other features include a 720p HD camera with AI noise cancellation, RGB backlit keyboard, DTS Audio, and multiple USB/ HDMI ports. It weighs about 2.3 kg and runs Windows 11 Home, with a 48Wh battery.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080), 144Hz, anti-glare RAM 16GB DDR5, upgradeable Storage 512GB SSD GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 4GB GDDR6​

HP Victus laptop includes a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate and anti-glare coating. It is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor with 16GB DDR4 RAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB dedicated VRAM. The system runs Windows 11 Home, preloaded with MS Office Home 2024.

It features a full-size, backlit keyboard, 720p HD camera with noise reduction, dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra, and comprehensive connectivity including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H Display 15.6" FHD IPS, 144Hz, anti-glare RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 4GB GDDR6​

HP 15 with Intel Core Ultra 5 125H offers a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display with a brightness of 300 nits. It includes 16GB DDR5 RAM and a spacious 1TB NVMe SSD running Windows 11 Home with preinstalled MS Office. The Core Ultra processor has 14 cores and 18 threads supporting efficient multitasking.

Features include Intel Arc Graphics, 1080p FHD webcam with noise reduction, backlit keyboard, dual speakers, and Realtek Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The battery lasts over 6 hours and supports fast charging.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, up to 4.5 GHz Display 15.6" FHD IPS, 300 nits, anti-glare RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD Graphics Intel Arc; Webcam: 1080p FHD; B

