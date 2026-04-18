Top 15 1.5 ton 5 Star split ACs that actually save you money every month (top brands inside)

Rising temperatures and electricity bills make air conditioners one of the biggest household expenses in Indian homes. While using ACs in the scorching summer heat is non-negotiable, you can save some of the electricity bill by choosing the right AC model. For instance, if you are planning to buy a 1.5 ton AC, picking a 5 Star model can make a significant difference in your electricity bills. The idea is simple. The higher the energy rating, the greater is the efficiency and lower is the electricity bill.

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That said, not all 5 Star ACs are equally energy efficient. Factors like inverter compressors, copper condenser coils, and energy-savings modes play an important role in keeping electricity bills under check. Features like variable speed compressors, sleep mode, and eco mode can optimise the performance further and help in reducing your electricity bills.

So if you are planning to upgrade the AC in your home and buy a new 1.5 ton AC, we have curated a list of the top 15 models for you. These ACs come with 5 star energy rating and other energy saving features like variable speed compressors and inverter technology. Keep reading to find your next best buy.

Best 1.5 ton 5 Star split ACs by Panasonic Panasonic’s 1.5 ton 5 star split ACs come with inverter compressors that adjust the cooling capacity in accordance with the heat load. Across these models, you either get 7-in-1 or 8-in-1 convertible modes that adjust the cooling capacity from 45% to high capacity, reducing the load on the compressor, consuming less energy and reducing electricity bills. Beyond this, buyers also get features like copper condensers, 4-way swing, and stabiliser-free operation, which ensures consistent cooling performance. These ACs are also designed for extreme conditions and they can cool down spaces even when the ambient temperatures soar up to 55 degrees Celsius.

Two of the ACs in the list with model numbers CU-NU18BKY5WX and CS/CU-NU18AKY5WX feature DustBuster technology, which auto-cleans the outdoor unit for better efficiency and longevity. Meanwhile, the AC with model number CS/CU-HU18BKYFM comes with True AI cooling technology via the MirAIe app, which can be used to adjust temperature and fan speed based on room conditions. Some of the models in this list also include PM 0.1 filters, nanoe air purification, Matter-enabled smart connectivity, and voice control support.

Best 1.5 ton 5 Star split ACs by Carrier Carrier’s 1.5 ton 5 star split ACs feature a neat and elegant design that blend in any space seamlessly. They come with the company’s signature Flexicool inverter technology, which delivers efficient cooling while reducing electricity consumption. Across models, buyers get a 6-in-1 convertible cooling feature, that users adjust capacity based on room size and weather conditions. These ACs can provide stable cooling even when temperatures soar up to 52 degrees Celsius.

What’s more? Some of the models in this list come with Insta Cool and Smart Energy Display that are aimed at helping users monitor power usage, while others bring features like Wi-Fi connectivity with geo-fencing and voice control to these ACs. Buyers also get access to PM 2.5 filters that keep the indoor air clean and devoid of all pollutants and allergens. Other features available in these ACs are auto-clean function and dehumidification modes.

Best 1.5 ton 5 Star split ACs by Daikin Daikin’s 1.5 ton 5 star split ACs feature a simple and sleek design that is hard to miss. These ACs are built to provide consistent cooling, power efficiency and durability, which makes them an ideal choice for long term usage in Indian homes. Across these models, you get inverter swing compressors, copper condensers, and stabiliser-free operation, which ensure lower electricity bills and reliable performance. These ACs can deliver 100% cooling even when ambient temperatures reach 54 degrees Celsius. This coupled with 3D airflow and Coanda airflow design ensures uniform air distribution and consistent cooling. Buyers also get a Power Chill feature in some models for faster cooling and Dew Clean technology, which self-cleans the indoor unit coil for better air quality and efficiency.

Apart from cooling features, these ACs come with a built-in PM 2.5 filter that clears pollutants and allergens from the indoor air, triple display that shows power usage, temperature and error codes), and i-Feel sensors that enhance user control and comfort.

Best 1.5 ton 5 Star split ACs by Blue Star Blue Star’s 1.5 ton 5 star split ACs feature a minimalist design that is ideal for spaces like living rooms and bedrooms. Across models, buyers get inverter compressors, copper condensers, and stabiliser-free operation, which ensures durability and lower electricity consumption. A standout common feature across these models is the 5-in-1 convertible cooling, which allows users to adjust capacity based on room load, which in turn helps save power and cut electricity costs. Additionally, features like Turbo Cool, 4-way swing, sleep mode, and hidden display panels enhance comfort and convenience.

Cooling features aside, buyers also get access to the PM 2.5 filtration system while some models also get activated carbon layer alongside. This lets users use this AC as an air purifier. Additional features include auto-clean, dehumidification, AI Pro technology, DigiQ sensors, and optional Wi-Fi smart control for automated and app-based cooling.

Best 1.5 ton 5 Star split ACs by Voltas Voltas’ 1.5 ton 5 star split ACs come with inverter compressors, copper condensers, and adjustable cooling modes (4-in-1 or similar) that help optimise power consumption based on room load. Add to that features like Turbo cooling, adjustable inverter cooling, and high ambient performance of up to 52 degrees Celsius that help in ensuring optimum cooling along with energy efficiency and lower bills.

These ACs also come with anti-microbial filters and anti-dust filters, which ensure that the indoor air remains free of dust and allergens. Buyers also get access to features like multi-adjustable mode, SuperDry, and energy-saving operation. Across the lineup, features like sleep mode, dehumidification, and 4-way swing improve comfort and usability.

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