Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

Top 24 inch office monitors that balance screen space, clarity, and comfort

A good 24 inch office monitor offers enough screen space for multitasking, sharp text for documents, and comfort for long hours. Look for accurate colours, adjustable stands, eye care features, and reliable connectivity to suit daily professional work needs well.

Published28 Feb 2026, 08:00 AM IST
A 24-inch monitor balances screen space and comfort for everyday work, emails, and multitasking without clutter.
A 24-inch monitor balances screen space and comfort for everyday work, emails, and multitasking without clutter.(AI-generated)

By Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.

A good 24 inch monitor rarely shouts for attention, yet it quietly shapes how your workday feels. This is the size most desks are built around, and brands seem to understand that balance well. Samsung’s S3 series keeps things clean and practical for everyday office use, while Dell’s SE2425HM and the more feature-rich P2425H show how much comfort hinges on panel quality and ergonomics rather than raw specs. BenQ’s GW2490 leans into colour accuracy and eye care, making long hours feel less demanding. LG’s 24MS550-B adds flexibility with height adjustment and built-in speakers, a small detail that simplifies a cluttered setup. Even Lenovo’s Legion R24e, though gaming-led, proves that speed and clarity can coexist in a professional workspace. Together, these monitors reflect how the modern office has changed. It’s no longer just about screen size, but about how smoothly everything fits into your daily rhythm.

Our Picks

Most trusted choice

Well-rated

Great price

For gamers

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Most trusted choice

Samsung 24" (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|BlackView Details...

₹7,499

...
CHECK DETAILS

Well-rated

BenQ GW2490 24" (60.96 cm) 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black)View Details...

₹8,490

...
CHECK DETAILS

Dell SE2425HM 24"/60.96cm FHD Monitor, Ultra-Thin Bezels, 100Hz IPS Panel, 5 ms Response, Contrast 1000:1, Tilt Adjust, HDMI, VGA, Warranty 3 Years, Comfortview Plus, TÜV Rheinland 3-Star Eye ComfortView Details...

₹8,699

...
CHECK DETAILS

Great price

LG 24MS550-B 24 inch IPS FHD (1920x1080) Monitor 100Hz 5ms Reader Mode Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand Built in Speaker Borderless Design OnScreen Control Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair HDMI BlackView Details...

₹8,349

...
CHECK DETAILS

For gamers

Lenovo Legion R24e | 24" (60.9cm) FHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 1xHDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1xDP 1.4| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust | Black | 67CCGAC4INView Details...

₹9,490

...
CHECK DETAILS
View More...
research icon

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Designed for long workdays and everyday use, this 24-inch Samsung monitor gives you ample screen space without overwhelming your desk. Text stays sharp, colours look natural, and wide viewing angles make collaboration easier. The slim, borderless design keeps setups looking clean, while eye comfort features help reduce strain during extended hours of emails, documents, and casual streaming. It suits home offices that value clarity, comfort, and dependable performance.

Specifications

Display
24-inch full HD IPS panel
Refresh rate
100 Hz
Ports
HDMI, VGA
Mounting
wall mount compatible

Reasons to buy

...

Comfortable to use for long work sessions

...

Slim design fits small and large desks alike

Reason to avoid

...

Speakers are not built in

...

Limited port selection for newer laptops

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the sharp display and comfortable viewing, especially for office work, browsing, and light entertainment.

Why choose this product?

It offers a balanced mix of screen size, eye comfort, and reliability at a price that works for most home offices.

WELL-RATED

2. BenQ GW2490 24" (60.96 cm) 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black)

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

BenQ’s 24-inch GW2490 suits desk-bound work where colour accuracy and eye comfort matter. Text looks crisp, colours stay consistent, and the smooth refresh keeps scrolling easy. Dual HDMI and DisplayPort simplify switching between a laptop and desktop. Built-in speakers cover calls and videos, while eye care modes reduce fatigue during long reading or coding sessions. It feels dependable for everyday office work without feeling basic for modern home office setups.

Specifications

Display
23.8-inch full HD IPS panel
Refresh rate
100 Hz
Colour coverage
99% sRGB
Ports
dual HDMI, DisplayPort

Reasons to buy

...

Accurate colours for work and media

...

Excellent eye comfort features for long hours

Reason to avoid

...

Speakers are functional, not powerful

...

Stand offers limited adjustment

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers often praise the accurate colours, eye comfort features, and handy connectivity for office work and light entertainment needs daily.

Why choose this product?

It balances colour accuracy, eye safety, smooth performance, and flexible ports in a sensibly priced monitor for everyday desks work.

Dell’s SE2425HM is built for people who spend long hours in front of a screen and want something easy on the eyes. The IPS panel keeps colours steady across angles, while the 100Hz refresh makes scrolling documents and web pages feel smoother. ComfortView Plus works quietly in the background to reduce eye strain. Slim bezels help it blend neatly into a clean office or home setup.

Specifications

Display
23.8-inch full HD IPS panel
Refresh rate
100 Hz
Response time
5 ms
Ports
HDMI, VGA

Reasons to buy

...

Very comfortable for long workdays

...

Clean, modern design with thin bezels

Reason to avoid

...

No height adjustment on the stand

...

Limited ports for multi-device users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the sharp display, smooth refresh rate, and eye comfort features, especially for office work and daily computer use.

Why choose this product?

It delivers reliable Dell build quality, smooth everyday performance, and strong eye comfort, making it a safe, practical choice for work-focused desks.

LG’s 24MS550-B is designed for desks where comfort and flexibility matter. The IPS panel keeps text and colours consistent, while the 100Hz refresh rate makes everyday scrolling and light gaming feel smoother. Built-in speakers reduce desk clutter, and the height-adjustable stand makes it easier to find a posture that works over long hours. It fits neatly into both home offices and shared workspaces.

Specifications

Display
24-inch full HD IPS panel
Refresh rate
100 Hz
Response time
5 ms
Audio
Built-in stereo speakers

Reasons to buy

...

Height and tilt adjustment improves long-session comfort

...

Clean, borderless look suits modern desks

Reason to avoid

...

Speakers are basic for music lovers

...

No USB hub for accessories

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the adjustable stand, smooth display, and value for money, especially for office work and daily use.

Why choose this product?

It balances comfort, display quality, and practical features, making it a sensible choice for anyone setting up a reliable work monitor.

The Lenovo Legion R24e is built for fast-paced screens and long hours at the desk. Its high refresh rate brings a noticeable jump in smoothness, while the IPS panel keeps colours accurate across angles. The fully adjustable stand makes it easy to switch between gaming posture and work mode, and FreeSync support keeps motion clean during competitive play. It feels focused, responsive, and thoughtfully designed for everyday gamers.

Specifications

Display
24-inch full HD IPS panel
Refresh rate
Up to 180 Hz
Response time
0.5 ms
Connectivity
HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4

Reasons to buy

...

Very smooth motion for shooters and esports titles

...

Highly adjustable stand suits both gaming and work setups

Reason to avoid

...

No built-in speakers

...

HDR impact feels limited at this resolution

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the smooth gameplay, sturdy stand, and sharp visuals, especially praising the value for a high refresh rate monitor.

Why choose this product?

It offers serious gaming performance without excess, making it a strong pick for competitive players who also use their monitor daily.

The Dell P2425H is clearly tuned for desk-first users who spend long hours working across multiple apps. The screen feels calm on the eyes, colours stay consistent, and the extra ports quietly reduce desk clutter. Its fully adjustable stand makes switching between tasks comfortable, while the higher contrast adds welcome depth to everyday spreadsheets, documents, and media. It’s the kind of monitor that disappears into your workflow, which is exactly the point.

Specifications

Display
23.8-inch full HD IPS panel
Refresh rate
100 Hz
Colour coverage
99% sRGB
Connectivity
HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, USB-C downstream, USB 3.2 hub

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent ergonomics for long workdays

...

Generous port selection cuts down on dongles

Reason to avoid

...

Speakers are missing

...

Not aimed at high-refresh gaming use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the comfort-focused design, sharp text clarity, and versatile ports that make it ideal for office and home workstations.

Why choose this product?

It’s a reliable, well-balanced office monitor that prioritises comfort, colour accuracy, and connectivity over flashy extras.

Is a 24 inch monitor good enough for full-day office work?

A 24 inch screen hits the sweet spot for desks that balance space and comfort. Models like the Samsung S3 and Dell SE2425HM keep text crisp without forcing head movement. Pair that size with IPS panels and 100 Hz refresh rates, and long documents, spreadsheets, and emails stay easy on the eyes across a full workday.

Does refresh rate really matter outside gaming?

Yes, more than most people expect. A 100 Hz panel, as seen on the BenQ GW2490 or Dell P2425H, makes scrolling smoother and cursor movement feel lighter. You notice it most during long browsing sessions or Excel-heavy work. It’s not about speed, it’s about reducing subtle strain that builds up over hours.

Should office users care about colour accuracy?

If your work touches design, content, or even presentations, colour accuracy matters. Monitors like the BenQ GW2490 and Dell P2425H with 99% sRGB ensure charts, images, and branding look consistent across devices. Even for non-creative roles, accurate colours reduce eye fatigue and make everyday visuals feel more natural.

Which features actually improve daily comfort on a 24 inch monitor?

Ergonomics and eye care matter more than flashy specs. Height and pivot adjustments on the LG 24MS550-B or Dell P2425H help posture. Built-in low blue light modes, flicker-free panels, and matte screens reduce fatigue. These features quietly improve how you feel after eight hours at your desk.

Factors to consider when buying a 24 inch monitor

  • IPS panel for consistent colours and viewing angles
  • Refresh rate of at least 100 Hz for smoother everyday use
  • Adjustable stand for height, tilt, or pivot
  • Eye comfort modes like low blue light and flicker free
  • Port selection based on your laptop or desktop setup
  • Built-in speakers if desk space is tight
  • VESA support for wall or arm mounting

Top 3 features of the best 24 inch monitors

Product nameDisplaySoundConnectivity
Samsung S3 24 inchIPS, FHD, 100 HzNoneHDMI, VGA
BenQ GW2490IPS, FHD, 100 Hz, 99% sRGBBuilt-in speakersDual HDMI, DisplayPort
Dell SE2425HMIPS, FHD, 100 HzNoneHDMI, VGA
LG 24MS550-BIPS, FHD, 100 HzBuilt-in speakersHDMI
Lenovo Legion R24eIPS, FHD, 180 HzNoneHDMI 2.1, DisplayPort
Dell P2425HIPS, FHD, 100 Hz, 99% sRGBNoneHDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, USB hub

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesTop 24 inch office monitors that balance screen space, clarity, and comfort
More

Meet your Guide

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable....Read more