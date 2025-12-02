Top 4K projectors from trusted brands to grab during Amazon Projector Bonanza

Whether you prefer gaming, film nights or large-screen sports viewing, today’s Ultra HD projectors deliver excellent colour accuracy and immersive performance. Brands like BenQ, Epson and ViewSonic continue to refine their image quality, making 4K projection more accessible.

Our Picks Best deal Highest discount Latest model Most trusted brand Premium model FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best deal Epson EB-E01 XGA Projector Brightness: 3300lm with HDMI Port (White) View Details ₹27,200 Check Details Highest discount Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black) View Details ₹7,799 Check Details Latest model Lumio Arc 5 Projector | Official Google TV & Netflix | 1080p Full HD | 4K Downscaling via HDMI | 200 ANSI Lumens | 100" Screen | Auto Keystone, Obstacle Avoidance | Dolby Audio | Bluetooth Speaker View Details Get Price Crossbeats Lumex Cine Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Native 1080p, Mini Projector for Room,16000 Lumens Android OS, Built-in - Netflix, Prime, YouTube, Portable, Speaker, WiFi, 300" Display Cinema View Details ₹12,998 Check Details Most trusted brand BenQ GP520 4K 4LED Smart Projector,Brightness 2600 ANSI Lumens,Excellent Colors 98% REC709,Upto 200"Screen Size,Auto 2D keystone,24W Speakers,Certified Google TV,WiFi,HDMI 2.1,USB-C,USB-A,Black color View Details ₹1.38L Check Details View More

Amazon’s Projector Bonanza Sale now brings price drops across several popular 4K models. Shoppers can explore home cinema projectors, short-throw units, LED projectors and smart Android-based options. Added savings through bank offers and instant discounts make this a perfect time for a big-screen upgrade.

The Epson EB-E01 is a versatile XGA projector tailored for business and educational use, delivering vibrant and bright images using 3LCD technology with equal colour and white brightness of 3300 lumens. Its native 1024 x 768 resolution ensures clear presentations in various lighting conditions. The projector includes HDMI, USB, and VGA connectivity, making it simple to connect various devices. It supports 1.35x digital zoom and a long lamp life of up to 12,000 hours in eco-mode for extended reliability.

Specifications Brightness 3300 lumens Resolution 1024 x 768 (XGA) Connectivity HDMI, USB, VGA Lamp Life 12000 hours (Eco mode) Digital Zoom 1.35x

The Portronics Beem 470 is a smart LED projector with a rotatable 270-degree design ideal for home and business use. It offers an impressive 1080p Full HD resolution with 4500 lumens brightness to produce sharp and vivid visuals even in bright rooms. Powered by Android 11 OS, users can directly access streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar. It supports screen mirroring and has a built-in 5W speaker for decent audio output.

Specifications Brightness 4500 lumens Resolution 1920 x 1080 Full HD Operating System Android 11 Speaker 5 Watts built-in Rotation 270 degrees

Lumio Arc 5 offers premium performance with 1080p Full HD native resolution and 200 ANSI lumens brightness suitable for moderate lighting conditions and screens up to 100 inches. It features official Google TV and Netflix certification with access to thousands of apps. The projector includes smart setup with auto keystone correction, autofocus, obstacle avoidance, and Dolby Audio speakers. Connectivity options include HDMI 2.0, USB, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Specifications Brightness 200 ANSI lumens Resolution 1920 x 1080 Full HD Screen Size Up to 100 inches Audio Dolby Audio built-in speaker Connectivity HDMI 2.0, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.1

The Crossbeats Lumex Cine is a native 1080p projector with 4K support, featuring a high brightness of 16000 lumens to perform in various lighting environments. Equipped with Android OS and built-in apps like Netflix and Prime, it offers a rich smart streaming experience. It supports auto-focus, auto-keystone correction, and digital zoom up to 100%. Its built-in 15W speaker delivers powerful sound for immersive viewing up to a 300-inch screen size.

Specifications Brightness 16000 lumens Resolution Native 1080p with 4K support Speaker 15 Watts built-in Operating System Android OS Screen Size Up to 300 inches

BenQ GP520 is a 4K projector producing excellent colours with 98% REC709 coverage, suitable for home cinema with up to 200-inch projection. It offers 2600 ANSI lumens of brightness and comes with certified Google TV, HDMI 2.1, USB-C, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. Features like auto focus, 2D keystone correction, digital zoom, MEMC, HDR10+ support, and 24W speakers enhance the viewing and audio experience.

Specifications Brightness 2600 ANSI lumens Resolution 3840 x 2160 4K Screen Size Up to 200 inches Speakers 24 Watts (2 x 12W) Connectivity HDMI 2.1, USB-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Zebronics PIXAPLAY 55 LED projector boasts 8000 lumens brightness and native Full HD 1080p resolution, suitable for immersive home theatre experiences with screen sizes up to 150 inches. It supports multiple connectivity options, including dual HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Miracast screen mirroring. The built-in speaker provides decent sound output, making it ideal for movie nights and gaming.

Specifications Brightness 8000 lumens Resolution 1920 x 1080 Full HD Screen Size Up to 150 inches Connectivity Dual HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker Built-in

LG CineBeam Q HU710PB is a compact 4K UHD laser projector designed for versatile use, including home cinema, business, and education. It supports up to a 120-inch screen size with a contrast ratio of 450,000:1 and 500 ANSI lumens brightness. Features include motorised autofocus, auto screen adjustment, Google TV, AirPlay, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity with a lightweight and portable form factor.

Specifications Brightness 500 ANSI lumens Resolution 3840 x 2160 4K UHD Screen Size Up to 120 inches Contrast Ratio 450,000:1 Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI, Wi-Fi, USB

BenQ MX560C is a reliable XGA projector with 4000 ANSI lumens brightness, ideal for business and education environments. It supports up to 150-inch projection size, 20,000:1 high contrast ratio, and features auto 1D keystone corrections. Connectivity options include HDMI, USB, IR, and VGA. The built-in 10W speaker and various display modes enhance presentations with clear visuals and sound.

Specifications Brightness 4000 ANSI lumens Resolution 1024 x 768 (XGA) Screen Size Up to 150 inches Speaker 10 Watts built-in Connectivity HDMI, USB, IR, VGA

E GATE Atom 4X+ is a fully automatic smart projector with native 1080p resolution and 4K HDR support, delivering bright visuals at 400 ISO lumens equivalent. It supports up to a 300-inch screen size with auto keystone and autofocus corrections, powered by Android 12-based Whale OS, offering seamless streaming and live TV. Connectivity includes HDMI 2.1, USB, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and built-in 5W speakers.

Specifications Brightness 400 ISO lumens equivalent Resolution Native 1920 x 1080 Full HD Screen Size Up to 300 inches Operating System Android 12 Whale OS Connectivity HDMI 2.1, USB, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4

BenQ GV50 is a portable DLP laser projector ideal for home cinema and gaming, featuring full HD 1080p native resolution and 500 ANSI lumens brightness. It includes Google TV, built-in Dolby Atmos speakers, and up to 3 hours of battery life. Projection size supports up to 120 inches with 135° rotation for flexible setups. Connectivity options include HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

Specifications Brightness 500 ANSI lumens Resolution 1920 x 1080 Full HD Screen Size Up to 120 inches Speaker 18 Watts with Dolby Atmos Connectivity HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Similar articles for you Don’t settle for a small screen! Check out these 5 projectors for home at great discounts with HD display