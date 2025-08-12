Top 5 dehumidifiers with air purifiers in 2025 for better air quality and effective moisture removal at home

For individuals with serious allergies or health issues, poor indoor air quality is a major concern. Excess moisture, dust, and mould can trigger discomfort and worsen conditions like asthma, making everyday life difficult. Homes with high humidity levels or poor ventilation often add to the problem, creating an environment that is hard to manage. As a result, many people are searching for an effective way to improve their indoor air while controlling moisture.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Plasmacluster TechSHARP Electric Home Dehumidifier Machine with Plasmacluster Tech (fight against mold, virus, fungus). Absorbs moisture I Clothes dryer I Covers: 250 sq. ft. I Drain 10L/day I DW-P10M-WView Details
₹19,990
Best Overall ProductPOWER PYE ELECTRONICS ABS 3 In 1 Dehumidifier, Clothes Dryer and Air Purifier (12 L/Day, White)View Details
₹23,990
Clothes Dryer FunctionSHARP dehumidifier with Air Purifier I Plasmacluster Tech fight against Mold, Fungus, VOCs I Absorb Moisture I Clothe Dryer I HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter I Area Covers 550 ft² I Drain 20L/day I DW-J20FM-WView Details
₹36,990
Indoor Air CleanerADVANCE Electric Home Dehumidifier with Air Purifier Machine for Home, Office Covers: 300 sq. ft. I Drain 12L/dayView Details
₹19,590
Value for MoneyADVANCE Electric Home Dehumidifier with Air Purifier Machine for Home, Office Covers: 300 sq. ft. I Drain 12L/dayView Details
₹19,590
The top 5 dehumidifiers with air purifiers in 2025 offer a solution to this. These devices combine moisture control and air filtration to reduce allergens, dust, and pollutants, creating a more comfortable living space. They are especially useful during the monsoon season, when humidity levels are high and mould growth is more likely.
The Sharp home dehumidifier with Plasmacluster Tech offers an effective way to control moisture and improve air quality. With a capacity to absorb 10 litres of moisture daily, it’s ideal for rooms up to 250 sq. ft. Plasmacluster technology helps eliminate mold, viruses, and fungi, making it a solid option for homes facing humidity issues, particularly in damp seasons.
As one of the best dehumidifiers with air purifiers, this model not only manages moisture but also purifies the air. Its quiet operation and simple design make it a reliable choice for anyone looking to maintain a comfortable, clean environment.
Combines moisture control with air purification for a healthier home.
Plasmacluster Tech is ideal for eliminating mold and allergens.
Best suited for smaller rooms or spaces (up to 250 sq. ft.).
Requires regular cleaning and maintenance.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the quiet performance and its ability to remove moisture quickly and effectively.
Why choose this product?
It offers a two in one solution for moisture control and air purification, especially in humid areas.
The Power Pye 3-in-1 dehumidifier, clothes dryer, and air purifier offers an effective solution for maintaining a clean and comfortable home environment. With a 12 litre/day capacity, it excels in removing excess moisture, keeping clothes dry, and purifying the air all at once.
This model is right for homes with high humidity or those looking to keep the air fresh. With its efficient operation and easy-to-use controls, it's a great device for year round comfort. Dehumidifiers with air purifiers can make a noticeable difference in your home's air quality and moisture levels.
Multifunctional device to save space
Improves air quality and moisture control
May not be suitable for very large rooms
Noise level might be higher than expected
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon users appreciate its versatility and ability to keep rooms dry and fresh.
Why choose this product?
Perfect for maintaining a dry and fresh home environment.
The Sharp dehumidifier with air purifier combines Plasmacluster technology to combat mould, fungus, and VOCs. With a 20 litre/day drainage capacity, it removes moisture while purifying the air. The device features HEPA, Carbon, and Pre-Filters to ensure cleaner air in spaces up to 550 ft². Additionally, it works as a clothes dryer, offering more utility in managing both humidity and air quality.
This model is great for larger spaces, offering superior air purification and moisture control. Dehumidifiers with air purifiers are an excellent choice for maintaining a comfortable, healthy home environment.
Combines dehumidifying and air purifying in one device.
Covers large spaces with its powerful capacity.
Maybe too large for smaller rooms.
Can produce noise during operation.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its efficiency in moisture control and air quality improvement.
Why choose this product?
Best for large rooms where there is a requirement for both dehumidifying and air purification.
The Advance Electric Home Dehumidifier with Air Purifier offers an effective solution for improving air quality and reducing moisture in spaces up to 300 sq. ft. With a 12litre/day drainage capacity, it ensures that excess moisture is absorbed, making your home or office more comfortable.
This device is ideal for small to medium sized rooms, providing both dehumidification and air purification. Dehumidifiers with air purifiers like this one can help create a healthier environment by removing moisture and airborne pollutants.
Provides both air purification and moisture control.
Ideal for small to medium sized rooms.
May not be suitable for larger rooms.
The noise level can be noticeable when running continuously.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers are happy with its ability to maintain air quality and reduce humidity in smaller spaces.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for smaller rooms needing moisture control and cleaner air.
The Advance electric home dehumidifier with air purifier is best for smaller spaces, like your home or office. With a capacity of 12 litres per day, it works efficiently to absorb moisture and reduce humidity. At the same time, the integrated air purifier captures dust and allergens, leaving the air clean and fresh. Ideal for spaces up to 300 sq. ft., it’s a great solution to combat moisture and poor air quality in one device.
This 2-in-1 unit is easy to use and designed to improve indoor air quality. Dehumidifiers with air purifiers, like this one, help maintain a healthier living or working environment by controlling humidity and keeping the air fresh.
Dual function of moisture removal and air purification.
Suitable for small spaces like bedrooms and offices.
Not ideal for larger areas.
Noise level may be slightly noticeable at higher settings.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like how it improves room comfort by reducing humidity and purifying the air.
Why choose this product?
Great for small rooms that need both dehumidifying and air purification.
To choose the right size, first calculate the square footage of your room. A 12L/day dehumidifier with air purifier is generally suitable for rooms up to 300 sq. ft. For larger spaces, look for units with higher moisture removal capacity, around 20L/day or more. It's also important to consider the level of humidity in your area; higher moisture levels may require a larger capacity to effectively manage the air quality.
Combining these two functions is ideal for spaces that suffer from both humidity and poor air quality. The dehumidifier removes excess moisture that can lead to mold, mildew, and allergens, while the air purifier filters out pollutants like dust, pollen, and smoke. This dual-action helps create a cleaner, more comfortable living or working environment, especially for people with allergies or respiratory conditions.
Yes, a dehumidifier with an air purifier can help eliminate common allergens such as dust mites, pollen, and mold spores. The air purifier’s HEPA filter captures these particles from the air, while the dehumidifier reduces the moisture that creates the ideal breeding ground for allergens. Together, they significantly improve indoor air quality and help create a healthier atmosphere, particularly for allergy sufferers.
While standalone air purifiers are specifically designed to filter out pollutants from the air, a dehumidifier with an air purifier performs two roles. It not only purifies the air by capturing allergens, dust, and pollutants but also addresses excess moisture, preventing mold and mildew growth. This makes it more versatile for spaces where both air quality and humidity control are important, offering a more holistic approach to indoor air health.
|Top 5 Dehumidifiers with Air Purifiers
|Technology
|Type
|Key Features
|SHARP Electric Home Dehumidifier Machine
|Plasmacluster Technology
|Dehumidifier & Air Purifier
|Removes moisture, combats mold & fungi, HEPA-like filtration, air purifier with Plasmacluster tech.
|POWER PYE ELECTRONICS ABS 3 In 1 Dehumidifier, Clothes Dryer and Air Purifier
|Standard Dehumidifying & Air Purification
|Dehumidifier, Clothes Dryer, Air Purifier
|3-in-1 function: dehumidification, drying clothes, air purification, 12L/day moisture removal capacity.
|SHARP Dehumidifier with Air Purifier I Plasmacluster Tech fight against Mold, Fungus, VOCs I Absorb Moisture I Clothes Dryer
|Plasmacluster Technology
|Dehumidifier, Air Purifier & Clothes Dryer
|Combats mold & fungus, absorbs moisture, VOC removal, clothes drying function, HEPA filtration.
|ADVANCE Electric Home Dehumidifier with Air Purifier Machine
|Standard Dehumidifying & Air Purification
|Dehumidifier & Air Purifier
|Moisture removal, air purification, HEPA-like filters, ideal for small spaces (up to 300 sq. ft.).
|ADVANCE Electric Home Dehumidifier with Air Purifier Machine 300 sq. ft. I Drain 12L/day
|Standard Dehumidifying & Air Purification
|Dehumidifier & Air Purifier
|12L/day moisture removal, covers 300 sq. ft., HEPA-like filter, improves air quality and controls humidity.
Best portable dehumidifiers of 2025 to keep your air dry and fresh
Best dehumidifiers for winter use: Top 10 picks to keep your home dry, comfortable, and free from humidity
Humidifier vs Dehumidifier: Choosing the right one for comfortable summers based on features, requirements and weather
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.