Top 5 Dolby Atmos soundbars for an immersive entertainment experience at home

If home entertainment is about more than just what you see on screen, then high-end sound matters. A top-tier soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support recreates immersive soundscapes where audio travels above, behind and all around you. That kind of precision lets you hear scene details you might miss with a basic speaker system. From thrilling action sequences to subtle musical passages, these formats expand what a soundbar can do. But not all models are equal—varying in driver layout, subwoofer quality, connectivity and space-optimisation. That’s why our selection focuses on soundbars that balance performance, design and ease of use. Each model incorporates wireless streaming, modern inputs and tuning capabilities to suit real-world living areas. If you’re after the ultimate in home audio immersion, you’ll want a soundbar capable of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X at the heart of your set-up.

Marshall Heston 60 Soundbar The Marshall Heston 60 redefines premium sound with its powerful Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, delivering precise, multidimensional audio. Its dual rear-facing subwoofers and passive radiators ensure deep, dynamic bass that fills the room with cinematic intensity. Designed for versatility, it offers both wired and wireless connectivity, including HDMI, RCA, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Google Cast, and AirPlay 2. The sound modes adapt perfectly to movies, music, or late-night viewing, giving you complete control over your experience. Paired with the Marshall app, users can customise EQ, calibrate settings, and manage playback effortlessly. The Heston 60 doesn’t just play sound, and it creates an atmosphere, immersing you in every detail of the performance. Ideal for those who crave exceptional clarity and flexibility, it’s a masterpiece of engineering and design.

Sony HT-S2000 5.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar The Sony HT-S2000 5.1ch Soundbar transforms your home into a compact theatre with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, delivering rich, immersive audio from all directions. Its built-in subwoofer and dedicated centre speaker enhance dialogue clarity and depth, while Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force Pro recreate multidimensional sound without the need for ceiling speakers. A newly developed upmixer adds 3D effects even to standard stereo content, making music and streaming more lifelike. With the HEC App, users can fine-tune settings, adjust sound modes, and control playback through their phone. The wireless subwoofer and rear speakers complete the surround experience, amplifying low frequencies for an authentic cinematic feel. The HT-S2000 blends technology and design beautifully, offering professionals and movie enthusiasts superior sound performance in a sleek, space-saving form.

Samsung 380W True 3.1.2ch Soundbar (HW-Q600F/XL) The Samsung 380W True 3.1.2ch Soundbar creates a truly immersive environment with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and Q-Symphony technology. Delivering 380W of pure sound power, it synchronises perfectly with Samsung TVs for a richer, more unified output. The inclusion of up-firing speakers and a dedicated centre channel ensures detailed soundscapes and crisp dialogue clarity. Its wireless subwoofer adds a deep, punchy low end that complements cinematic effects beautifully. Connectivity is seamless, featuring HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth, and USB support. With adaptive sound modes, the system automatically optimises audio for each scene, offering a balance of intensity and precision. Designed for premium performance and visual elegance, the Samsung HW-Q600F/XL is ideal for anyone who values true surround sound with effortless setup and intelligent features.

JBL Cinema SB271 Soundbar The JBL Cinema SB271 brings the energy of a theatre right to your living room. This 2.1-channel soundbar produces 220W of power through two full-range drivers, supported by a wireless subwoofer that adds depth and punch to every beat. Featuring Dolby Digital Audio, it enhances the cinematic feel of movies and shows while maintaining crisp, detailed sound for dialogue. Multiple connectivity options, including HDMI ARC, Optical, and Bluetooth, offer a flexible setup for both wired and wireless playback. A dedicated Voice Mode lets users boost dialogue clarity for news or conversations without background interference. The SB271 also includes a handy remote for easy control, making it ideal for users seeking balanced sound, deep bass, and convenience in one elegant, compact system.

GOVO GoSurround 975 Soundbar The GOVO GoSurround 975 combines style and substance with its powerful 400W Dolby Atmos-enabled setup. Its 4.1 (2.1.2) channel configuration, paired with a DSP-enabled 6.5-inch subwoofer, ensures dynamic sound with commanding bass and crystal-clear highs. The three equaliser modes , namely, Movie, News, and Music, let users fine-tune the output for any occasion. Connectivity options include HDMI (ARC), AUX, Optical, USB, and Bluetooth 5.3, making it versatile and easy to integrate into any home setup. The LED display and built-in control panel provide convenient operation, while the stylish remote offers control of bass, treble, and volume. Combining modern aesthetics with robust performance, the GoSurround 975 delivers theatre-grade sound and visual sophistication, making it a top choice for those who value both design and immersive audio experiences.