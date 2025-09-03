Top 5 gadget reviews in August 2025

August wasn’t short on new gadgets, but not every launch justified the hype. Some promised convenience and nailed it, others pushed performance with compromises, and a few stood out as category disruptors. From compact appliances for urban homes to budget laptops redefining value and headphones that split opinions, August’s lineup had a little of everything.

Advertisement

These are the five reviews worth knowing about, a mix of kitchen tech, student-friendly laptops, entertainment gear, and ultraportable PCs that show how brands are balancing price, design, and performance in 2025.

1. BeyondNxt Cube Chimney A ductless kitchen chimney built for compact Indian kitchens, the Cube lives up to its name. It’s quick to install, ten minutes, no piping, and quiet on the job. Its high-efficiency carbon filter handles cooking odours with ease, though smoke lingers due to its vent-free design. Heat spikes during prolonged use, sometimes marking the ceiling above. Still, for small spaces and rented setups, it’s streamlined and effective. Read full review here.

2. Primebook 2 Neo (Android Laptop) At ₹15,990, the Primebook 2 Neo feels closer to an Android tablet than a traditional laptop, and that’s a good thing. Built on Android 15 with PrimeOS, its interface and AI tools (like document summary and cloud PC access) feel genuinely useful. Lightweight and durable, it’s a smart companion for students or anyone who needs basic productivity on the go. Quirks include its HD display, lack of backlit keys, and short battery under heavy use, but it's one of the most compelling laptops under ₹20K. Read full review here.

Advertisement

3. Skullcandy Crusher Wireless These headphones live up to their name with haptic bass that you feel, and a marathon-worthy 50-hour battery. Rock, EDM, and bass-heavy music play loud and proud. But the heavy, plasticky build and bass-setting that overwhelms other genres make them a niche choice. Great for parties, gym sessions, or bass purists. Read full review here.

4. Asus Vivobook S14 (Snapdragon X) Light, smooth, and efficient, this Copilot+ PC runs on Snapdragon X and nails everyday use. Everything from browsing to light creative work remains fluid over long stretches. But the IPS display feels muted after OLED expectations, and render-heavy tasks do slow it down. Still, for professionals on the move, it hits the right balance of performance and portability. Read full review here.

Advertisement