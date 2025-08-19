Top 5 gadget reviews of July 2025: Smart rings, soundbars, and surprising firsts

July turned out to be a packed month for reviews, cutting across categories and price ranges. From the first smart ring I tested to an ultra-premium sound system and budget-friendly 4K TV, the line-up had one thing in common: each product tried to carve out its own space with unique features and experiences.

Pebble Halo smart ring Pebble’s Halo smart ring brought style and novelty into the wearable game. Lightweight and fashionable, it scores high on comfort but leaves room for improvement in accuracy and tracking depth. It’s a product that signals where smart rings might be headed, rather than what they can fully achieve today.

Read full review here Amazfit Active 2 Square A solid smartwatch with a premium feel, reliable tracking, and a display that’s easy on the eyes even in sunlight. Battery life stretched past five days, and its subtle design makes it ideal for working professionals who want functionality without the flash.

Read full review here Skullcandy Sesh ANC Active Compact and stylish earbuds with decent ANC and balanced bass that shines only in certain tracks. Comfortable for daily use, though serious audiophiles will find the performance flat. A good choice for casual listeners, commuters, and anyone who values the Skullcandy brand style.

Read the full review here Sonos Arc Ultra + Sub 4 A true premium experience. The Arc Ultra soundbar paired with the Sub 4 impressed with deep, precise audio and an immersive setup, especially noticeable at lower volumes. The steep pricing and heavy build may limit its reach, but for first-time Sonos buyers, the performance speaks for itself.

Read the full review here

Acer VPro 55-inch TV Budget brilliance in a 4K package. The Acer VPro 55 stood out for its bold design and sharp display, making it a strong contender in the entry-level big-screen category. Great value for those who want size and clarity without overspending.

Read the full review here From a new category like smart rings to premium audio and value TVs, July’s reviews proved how diverse tech can be. Each device had its own USP, whether in design, portability, or sheer performance. August already looks promising, expect more reviews that dig into fresh launches across wearables, laptops, and beyond.