Top 5 monitors from Samsung, LG and more for work, gaming and entertainment

Monitors are no longer just displays; they have become essential for productivity, gaming, and entertainment. From ultra-clear resolutions to lightning-fast refresh rates, top brands are constantly innovating to provide better experiences. Whether you need a monitor for professional work, immersive gaming, or binge-watching your favourite shows, the right one can transform your daily usage.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Samsung 24" (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black View Details ₹7,099 Check Details MSI PRO MP2412, 23.8-inch, Wide View Panel, FHD 1920x1080, 100Hz, Black, Eye-Friendly Screen, VESA Mountable, Display Kit Support, Tilt Adjustable, HDMI 1.4b, DP 1.2a Monitor View Details ₹5,997 Check Details LG Ultragear 24GS65F, 24 inch (60.96 cm), IPS, Full HD 1920 X 1080, 180Hz, Black, 1ms, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Gaming Monitor View Details ₹9,799 Check Details Budget friendly ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, 24 inch (60.4cm), 250 nits, 100Hz, FHD, 1920x1080, HDMI, VGA, Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable View Details ₹5,949 Check Details Dell SE2425HM 24"/60.96cm FHD Monitor, Ultra-Thin Bezels, 100Hz IPS Panel, 5 ms Response, Contrast 1000:1, Tilt Adjust, HDMI, VGA, Warranty 3 Years, Comfortview Plus, TÜV Rheinland 3-Star Eye Comfort View Details ₹8,399 Check Details

In this article, we bring you the top 7 monitors from leading brands that deliver on clarity, performance, and style. These picks are perfect for anyone who wants superior visuals and reliable performance in their workspace or gaming setup.

The Samsung S3 Flat 24” monitor provides a full HD IPS panel experience with exceptional color accuracy and crisp details. Its slim, borderless design enhances immersion, making it excellent for both work and casual gaming. With a 100 Hz refresh rate and 5 ms response time, it handles fast-moving visuals smoothly and efficiently.

In addition to its sleek matte finish, the monitor includes multiple comfort features such as Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology. The HDMI and VGA ports support versatile connectivity, while wall-mount compatibility adds flexibility to any setup. This display balances looks, performance, and affordability effectively.

Specifications Screen Size 24" Resolution 1920 × 1080 (FHD) Refresh Rate 100 Hz Panel Type IPS Ports HDMI, VGA Reasons to buy Excellent color accuracy for the price. Borderless, slim design ideal for modern desks. Reason to avoid Build quality varies by unit. Minor reliability issues reported by some users.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the bright, sharp display, strong contrast, and matte finish. However, some report minor build flaws and short-term malfunctions after purchase.

Why choose this product? Choose this monitor for its crisp IPS quality, 100 Hz refresh rate, and elegant slim-bezel design perfect for modern workspaces and light gaming.

The MSI PRO MP2412 is designed for both productivity and casual entertainment. It delivers smooth visuals with a 23.8-inch FHD panel, 100 Hz refresh rate, and 1 ms MPRT response. With 113% sRGB color gamut and 300 nits brightness, the display reproduces sharp, vibrant colors suitable for design tasks and daily use.

It includes TÜV-certified Eye Care technology to reduce blue light exposure, ensuring comfortable long-hour use. The adjustable tilt, VESA compatibility, and dual connectivity options (HDMI and DP) make it a flexible addition to any workspace.

Specifications Screen Size 23.8" Resolution 1920 × 1080 (FHD) Refresh Rate 100 Hz Panel Type Wide View Panel Ports HDMI 1.4b, DisplayPort 1.2a Reasons to buy Excellent build quality and color reproduction. Eye-friendly features for extended usage. Reason to avoid Mixed feedback on color calibration. Limited ergonomic adjustability.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers value its premium build and find it great for offices. However, opinions differ on color accuracy, portability, and overall display performance.

Why choose this product? Choose this for crystal-clear visuals, professional-grade color standards, and durable build quality at a competitive price.

The LG Ultragear 24GS65F brings gaming immersion to the forefront with a 180 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time that ensures smoother and faster gameplay. The IPS panel offers stunning color fidelity with HDR10 support, producing vivid and lifelike visuals for immersive gaming experiences.

Supporting both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it eliminates screen tearing and stutters for flawless performance. The ergonomic stand with tilt, pivot, and height adjustments adds professional comfort, while the 99% sRGB gamut helps maintain accurate colors for editing tasks.

Specifications Screen Size 24" Resolution 1920 × 1080 (FHD) Refresh Rate 180 Hz Panel Type IPS Adaptive Tech NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Reasons to buy Ultra-smooth 180 Hz gaming experience. Adjustable stand adds ergonomic flexibility. Reason to avoid Slight pixelation noted by some users. Average built-in speaker output.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers enjoy its smooth 180 Hz gameplay and solid construction, calling it great for gaming and work. Some find picture quality inconsistent.

Why choose this product? Choose this if you want a high-refresh IPS display suited for immersive gaming, color accuracy, and adaptable ergonomics.

The Zebronics EA124 monitor combines impressive size and value for entry-level users. Featuring a 24-inch FHD display and 100 Hz refresh rate, it offers decent responsiveness for work, movies, and light gaming. Its 178° wide viewing angle ensures consistent visuals from any direction.

Built with sleek ultra-slim bezels and a metal stand, it includes built-in speakers for convenience. Dual HDMI and VGA input support enhance connectivity, while wall-mountable design provides flexibility. This affordable monitor offers functionality at an accessible price point.

Specifications Screen Size 24" Resolution 1920 × 1080 (FHD) Refresh Rate 100 Hz Contrast Ratio 10,000,000:1 Ports HDMI, VGA, Audio Reasons to buy Budget-friendly with built-in speakers. Sleek design and wide viewing angle. Reason to avoid Poor sound quality. Mixed user experiences on brightness and color balance.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find it good for basic use and gaming on budget. However, inconsistent display brightness, poor sound, and occasional defects are noted.

Why choose this product? Choose this monitor for affordable performance, dual connectivity, and slim design suited for basic work or entertainment setups.

The Dell SE2425HM offers a clean blend of performance, comfort, and reliability for everyday tasks. Its FHD IPS panel delivers crisp visuals with wide viewing angles, ensuring brightness consistency for both home and office use. The 100 Hz refresh rate allows smoother scrolling and less motion blur.

Built with Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology, it effectively reduces blue light without losing color accuracy. Its elegant ultra-thin bezels enhance viewing immersion, while HDMI and VGA ports ensure versatile connectivity with modern and legacy devices alike.

Specifications Screen Size 24" Resolution 1920 × 1080 (FHD) Refresh Rate 100 Hz Panel Type IPS Ports HDMI, VGA Reasons to buy Excellent eye comfort with ComfortView Plus. Sturdy build with premium design. Reason to avoid Refresh rate performance varies slightly. Lacks height adjustment.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its build quality, brightness levels, and crisp output. Some find the refresh rate average but appreciate it for reliable office and home use.

Why choose this product? Choose this monitor for dependable clarity, premium build, and advanced eye comfort coated with Dell’s trusted engineering.

Factors to consider when buying a monitor for productivity Screen size : Choose based on your workspace and use-case.

: Choose based on your workspace and use-case. Resolution : Higher resolutions like 2K or 4K provide sharper clarity.

: Higher resolutions like 2K or 4K provide sharper clarity. Refresh rate : Gamers should opt for 120Hz or higher.

: Gamers should opt for 120Hz or higher. Connectivity : Ensure HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB options are included.

: Ensure HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB options are included. Panel type: IPS offers better colours, VA ensures deeper contrast, and TN provides faster response. Should I buy a 4K monitor for everyday use? A 4K monitor is excellent for design, editing, and entertainment, but for casual office work or browsing, a Full HD or 2K display often provides better value.

Is a curved monitor better than a flat one? Curved monitors create a more immersive experience, particularly for gaming and multitasking. Flat monitors, however, are better suited for general workspaces and smaller desks.

Does refresh rate matter for non-gamers? Yes, higher refresh rates (like 120Hz) provide smoother visuals, reducing eye strain during long working hours. However, for basic tasks, 60Hz is often sufficient.

Monitors Screen Size Resolution Refresh Rate Samsung 24" S3 24 inches FHD 1920×1080 100 Hz MSI PRO MP2412 23.8 inches FHD 1920×1080 100 Hz LG Ultragear 24GS65F 24 inches FHD 1920×1080 180 Hz Zebronics EA124 24 inches FHD 1920×1080 100 Hz Dell SE2425HM 24 inches FHD 1920×1080 100 Hz