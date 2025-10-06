Top 5 monitors from Samsung, LG and more for work, gaming and entertainment

Monitors are no longer just displays; they have become essential for productivity, gaming, and entertainment. From ultra-clear resolutions to lightning-fast refresh rates, top brands are constantly innovating to provide better experiences. Whether you need a monitor for professional work, immersive gaming, or binge-watching your favourite shows, the right one can transform your daily usage.
In this article, we bring you the top 7 monitors from leading brands that deliver on clarity, performance, and style. These picks are perfect for anyone who wants superior visuals and reliable performance in their workspace or gaming setup.
The Samsung S3 Flat 24” monitor provides a full HD IPS panel experience with exceptional color accuracy and crisp details. Its slim, borderless design enhances immersion, making it excellent for both work and casual gaming. With a 100 Hz refresh rate and 5 ms response time, it handles fast-moving visuals smoothly and efficiently.
In addition to its sleek matte finish, the monitor includes multiple comfort features such as Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology. The HDMI and VGA ports support versatile connectivity, while wall-mount compatibility adds flexibility to any setup. This display balances looks, performance, and affordability effectively.
Excellent color accuracy for the price.
Borderless, slim design ideal for modern desks.
Build quality varies by unit.
Minor reliability issues reported by some users.
Buyers appreciate the bright, sharp display, strong contrast, and matte finish. However, some report minor build flaws and short-term malfunctions after purchase.
Choose this monitor for its crisp IPS quality, 100 Hz refresh rate, and elegant slim-bezel design perfect for modern workspaces and light gaming.
The MSI PRO MP2412 is designed for both productivity and casual entertainment. It delivers smooth visuals with a 23.8-inch FHD panel, 100 Hz refresh rate, and 1 ms MPRT response. With 113% sRGB color gamut and 300 nits brightness, the display reproduces sharp, vibrant colors suitable for design tasks and daily use.
It includes TÜV-certified Eye Care technology to reduce blue light exposure, ensuring comfortable long-hour use. The adjustable tilt, VESA compatibility, and dual connectivity options (HDMI and DP) make it a flexible addition to any workspace.
Excellent build quality and color reproduction.
Eye-friendly features for extended usage.
Mixed feedback on color calibration.
Limited ergonomic adjustability.
Buyers value its premium build and find it great for offices. However, opinions differ on color accuracy, portability, and overall display performance.
Choose this for crystal-clear visuals, professional-grade color standards, and durable build quality at a competitive price.
The LG Ultragear 24GS65F brings gaming immersion to the forefront with a 180 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time that ensures smoother and faster gameplay. The IPS panel offers stunning color fidelity with HDR10 support, producing vivid and lifelike visuals for immersive gaming experiences.
Supporting both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it eliminates screen tearing and stutters for flawless performance. The ergonomic stand with tilt, pivot, and height adjustments adds professional comfort, while the 99% sRGB gamut helps maintain accurate colors for editing tasks.
Ultra-smooth 180 Hz gaming experience.
Adjustable stand adds ergonomic flexibility.
Slight pixelation noted by some users.
Average built-in speaker output.
Buyers enjoy its smooth 180 Hz gameplay and solid construction, calling it great for gaming and work. Some find picture quality inconsistent.
Choose this if you want a high-refresh IPS display suited for immersive gaming, color accuracy, and adaptable ergonomics.
The Zebronics EA124 monitor combines impressive size and value for entry-level users. Featuring a 24-inch FHD display and 100 Hz refresh rate, it offers decent responsiveness for work, movies, and light gaming. Its 178° wide viewing angle ensures consistent visuals from any direction.
Built with sleek ultra-slim bezels and a metal stand, it includes built-in speakers for convenience. Dual HDMI and VGA input support enhance connectivity, while wall-mountable design provides flexibility. This affordable monitor offers functionality at an accessible price point.
Budget-friendly with built-in speakers.
Sleek design and wide viewing angle.
Poor sound quality.
Mixed user experiences on brightness and color balance.
Buyers find it good for basic use and gaming on budget. However, inconsistent display brightness, poor sound, and occasional defects are noted.
Choose this monitor for affordable performance, dual connectivity, and slim design suited for basic work or entertainment setups.
The Dell SE2425HM offers a clean blend of performance, comfort, and reliability for everyday tasks. Its FHD IPS panel delivers crisp visuals with wide viewing angles, ensuring brightness consistency for both home and office use. The 100 Hz refresh rate allows smoother scrolling and less motion blur.
Built with Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology, it effectively reduces blue light without losing color accuracy. Its elegant ultra-thin bezels enhance viewing immersion, while HDMI and VGA ports ensure versatile connectivity with modern and legacy devices alike.
Excellent eye comfort with ComfortView Plus.
Sturdy build with premium design.
Refresh rate performance varies slightly.
Lacks height adjustment.
Buyers praise its build quality, brightness levels, and crisp output. Some find the refresh rate average but appreciate it for reliable office and home use.
Choose this monitor for dependable clarity, premium build, and advanced eye comfort coated with Dell’s trusted engineering.
A 4K monitor is excellent for design, editing, and entertainment, but for casual office work or browsing, a Full HD or 2K display often provides better value.
Curved monitors create a more immersive experience, particularly for gaming and multitasking. Flat monitors, however, are better suited for general workspaces and smaller desks.
Yes, higher refresh rates (like 120Hz) provide smoother visuals, reducing eye strain during long working hours. However, for basic tasks, 60Hz is often sufficient.
|Monitors
|Screen Size
|Resolution
|Refresh Rate
|Samsung 24" S3
|24 inches
|FHD 1920×1080
|100 Hz
|MSI PRO MP2412
|23.8 inches
|FHD 1920×1080
|100 Hz
|LG Ultragear 24GS65F
|24 inches
|FHD 1920×1080
|180 Hz
|Zebronics EA124
|24 inches
|FHD 1920×1080
|100 Hz
|Dell SE2425HM
|24 inches
|FHD 1920×1080
|100 Hz
FAQs
Which monitor size is best for home use?
For home use, a 24 to 27-inch monitor is ideal as it balances comfort, clarity, and desk space without being overwhelming.
Are gaming monitors good for office work too?
Yes, gaming monitors with higher refresh rates and resolutions are great for office work, offering smoother visuals and reduced eye fatigue during prolonged use.
How important is colour accuracy in a monitor?
Colour accuracy is essential for designers, editors, and professionals. For casual users, standard monitors provide sufficient accuracy for everyday work and entertainment.
Do all monitors come with built-in speakers?
Not all monitors include speakers. Many top brands skip them, expecting users to rely on external speakers or headphones for better audio quality.
Are branded monitors worth the premium price?
Yes, leading brands often provide better build quality, warranties, colour calibration, and long-term reliability, making them worth the extra investment compared to generic options.