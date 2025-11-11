Top 5 open source RSS reader apps for smartphones I use and recommend

Do you also open your phone browser and visit different websites every morning to catch up on the latest news? If so, it is time to switch to RSS readers for a simpler and faster experience. To help you out, I have picked five open source RSS reader apps that are among my favourites and the ones I use personally for staying updated with ease.

Feeder Feeder is one of the most popular RSS readers out there, and it is available on all devices: Android, iOS, and desktop browsers. I personally use this app on my smartphone to glance at all the latest tech news from popular websites. The user interface is simple and quite easy to get used to; it shows a list of all the articles from the sources on the home screen.

You can also swipe right on the home screen to reveal all the sources that were added to the app. From here, you can select the source you want to read from. For the desktop, it is available as a browser extension.

Read You Read You is a beautifully designed open source RSS reader available for Android devices. It works a little differently from the Feeder app, with three pages: Starred, Unread, and All. By default, you will see the main screen with all your sources laid out in a beautiful Material You design.

You can read from a specific source by selecting it or just read all of them at once. To save a particular article, you can star it and later read it from the Starred page. It has swipe gestures, themes, and a lot of features to explore. For me, the interface looks good, but it is a bit overwhelming for an RSS reader app, so I went back to Feeder.

FeedFlow It is a minimalistic RSS reader that looks and feels a lot like the Feedly app. The home page has a long list of all the articles from the sources you added, and it comes with all the features you find in the Feeder app, including bookmarking articles, marking articles as read, and more. In my opinion, it is just a good-looking Feeder app.

Handy News Reader The user interface of Handy News Reader may look a bit dated, but it does its job pretty well. The reading experience is really good; it loads the article beautifully by removing all the unnecessary elements from the page. It keeps the original formatting of the article intact to an extent. You can swipe to navigate between articles, save the article to read it later, and there are many more features you get with this app.

Flym News Reader Flym News Reader is also a relic from the past, but it doesn't work like one. It has three pages just like the Read You app, which keeps your unread, favourite, and main feed separate. It also offers a very minimal article reading experience. You can create different feeds with different sources for each type of news.