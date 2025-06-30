Top 5 open world games at incredible prices during the Steam Summer Sale 2025

Love open-world games? Summer Steam Sale 2025 is live with some of the best game deals that you would love. Explore vast cities, survive mysterious islands or dive into epic stories with these open-world games. Here is a rundown of the five standout open-world games that you should consider adding to your library during this sale.

GTA 5 GTA 5 is still a benchmark of the open world design. Set in the city of Los Santos, GTA 5 offers a rich, open world environment with tons of missions to check out. Players can run freely around the map, play mini-games or engage in thrilling side quests. The game is now available for 50% off during the Steam Summer Sale, bringing down the price to ₹1,249.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth If you love anime and RPGs, then Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the best game for you. FF7 Rebirth continues the epic journey with an expansive open world and rich storytelling. Open world exploration with the franchise’s signature narration and combat innovation makes it the best option for RPG fans. Make it yours with 40% off, available for only ₹2,879 during the sale.

Assassin's Creed Shadows If you are a fan of the Assassin's Creed franchise, then this new deal will bring a smile to your face. Assassin's Creed: Shadows is set in a vibrant historical city offering an intimate open world. This game is an excellent choice for you if you are looking for a classic Assassin’s Creed experience with modern polish. The game is down to up to 25% available for ₹3,674.

Sons of the Forest Sons of the Forest delivers a chilling survival horror open world where players must navigate a mysterious island filled with dangers. The game combines crafting, exploration, and combat in a dynamic environment that reacts to player choices. It's available for ₹442 with a 66% discount during the sale.

