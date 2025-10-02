Top 7 Alexa deals that you should not miss on Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Shop the best Amazon Echo devices deals in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. From Echo Dot to Echo Show, get amazing discounts on Alexa-powered smart speakers and displays.

Amit Rahi
Published2 Oct 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Smart homes get smarter with Amazon Echo deals.
Smart homes get smarter with Amazon Echo deals.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is buzzing with excitement, and one category truly stealing the spotlight is Amazon’s own range of Echo devices. Whether you’re looking for smart speakers or interactive displays, this sale offers a chance to bring Alexa-powered convenience right into your home.

From the compact Echo Dot to the versatile Echo Show and the room-filling Echo Studio, shoppers can find Echo devices that suit every lifestyle and budget. With hands-free control, immersive sound, and smart home integration, these devices are more than just speakers—they’re gateways to a seamless smart living experience.

The Echo (4th Gen) offers exceptional room-filling Dolby-powered audio in a spherical design that fits modern homes. With upgraded hardware, it boasts a smart hub for controlling Zigbee, Matter, and BLE devices directly. Users can manage routines, ask Alexa for information, play crisp music, or control smart lights and plugs with ease.

Smart home support and multi-language Alexa ensure seamless interaction and wide compatibility. Advanced privacy features and a distinctive look set this Echo apart among smart speakers.

Specifications

Audio
3.0” woofer + 2 x 0.8” tweeters, Dolby support
Connectivity
Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Matter
Processor
Amazon AZ1 Neural Edge
Design
Spherical, Fabric cover, 5.2” tall
Weight
970g

The Echo Pop is a compact, semi-spherical smart speaker that delivers balanced bass and clear vocals, designed for small spaces like bedrooms or dorms. Voice commands via Alexa make it easy to control music, smart devices, or information queries. With customizable sleeves and a fun look, it stands out without overwhelming decor.

Despite its small size, it packs a 49.5 mm speaker and supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy Mesh. Echo Pop prioritizes simplicity while providing essential smart speaker capabilities.

Specifications

Audio
49.5 mm front-firing mono speaker
Dimensions
9.9 x 8.3 x 9.1 cm; 196g
Connectivity
Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (A2DP, AVRCP)
Voice assistant
Alexa built-in
On-device Controls
Buttons, Light Bar

The Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) enhances smart home entertainment with its 8-inch HD display and upgraded 13MP auto-framing camera, perfect for sharp, centered video calls. Powerful stereo neodymium speakers with bass radiator improve audio for music and video streaming. Alexa’s versatility helps manage routines, stream content, and control smart devices with a glance.

Ideal for daily routines, its privacy features include camera covers and mic control, while Drop-In and remote monitoring make staying in touch and securing home convenient.

Specifications

Screen
8-inch HD (1280 x 800 px)
Camera
13MP with auto-framing
Audio
2x 2.0-inch neodymium speakers, passive bass
Processor
MediaTek MT8183
Weight
1.04 kg; Dimensions: 200 x 135 x 99 mm

The latest Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch touchscreen and enhanced speakers delivering 2x the bass for clearer sound. Compact yet powerful, it is designed for nightstands or desks, providing at-a-glance weather, news, and control over smart home devices. Included camera enables home monitoring and video calls with Alexa devices.

It also supports Matter for expanded smart home compatibility and upgraded voice recognition for more responsive interactions. Alexa simplifies routines, reminders, and home automation.

Specifications

Screen
5.5-inch (960 x 480 px)
Audio
1.7” rear-firing speaker
Camera
2MP
Processor
Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge
Connectivity
Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

This spherical smart speaker brings improved sound, bigger bass, and new tap gestures for intuitive controls. Built-in sensors detect motion and temperature changes, supporting more refined home automation via Alexa routines. Its compact design fits any room, and the device can function as an Eero Wi-Fi mesh extender.

While it lacks a 3.5mm jack, the Dot excels in voice response, streaming, and smart home integration.

Specifications

Audio
1.73-inch driver, improved bass
Sensors
Motion and temperature
Connectivity
Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Controls
Four buttons, Tap gestures
Dimensions
3.9 x 3.5 inches; Weight: 10.7 oz

The Echo Spot is a redesigned smart alarm clock with a 2.83-inch customizable color touchscreen, offering rich clock faces, weather, news, and music at a glance. Its 1.73-inch front-facing speaker provides vibrant sound, and new alarm sounds or music wake users gently. The device supports interactive alarms, home routines, and can control Alexa-compatible smart home devices.

Entertainment options include streaming music, audiobooks, and personalized visual displays, making mornings more enjoyable.

Specifications

Screen
2.83-inch color touchscreen
Speaker
1.73-inch front-firing
Sound
Deep bass, clear vocals
Motion detection
Ultrasound-based
Color options
Black, Blue

The Echo Show 10 stands out with its 10.1-inch HD display that rotates to always face the user during interactions, powered by Alexa voice control. Its 13MP camera offers panning and zooming for hands-free video calls, while dual front-firing tweeters and a woofer provide clear sound. Integrated Zigbee smart home hub enables easy device control, with support for video streaming, social calling, and adaptive display brightness.

Smart monitoring features and occupancy-based routines expand its usability, making it Amazon’s most advanced smart display for large rooms.

Specifications

Screen
10.1-inch HD rotating display
Camera
13MP, auto-framing
Audio
2 x 1-inch tweeters, 1 x 3-inch woofer, 10W output
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee
Dimensions
25.1 x 17 x 22.8 cm; 2.56 kg

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

FAQs
The sale is perfect for buying Echo devices as it features wide-ranging deals, allowing customers to enjoy significant savings while upgrading their homes with Alexa-powered smart gadgets.
Yes, the sale usually covers the most popular models like Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Studio, and Echo Pop, ensuring customers can choose based on their preferences and budget.
Absolutely. Echo devices are designed to integrate seamlessly with smart bulbs, plugs, and appliances, making them a valuable purchase for those aiming to create a smart ecosystem at home.
Yes, the latest models often come with upgraded sound quality, improved microphones, and additional Alexa features, making them a smarter long-term investment during the sale.
Yes, all Echo devices sold during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 come with standard Amazon warranty and support, ensuring peace of mind with your purchase.

