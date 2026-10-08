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Top brands including Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more drop refrigerator prices in Amazon Sale

Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Godrej and other top refrigerator brands have cut prices during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, with deals across single-door, double-door and side-by-side models.

Published8 Oct 2026, 08:42 PM IST
Refrigerators see a massive price drop during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026.
Refrigerators see a massive price drop during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026.(Amazon)
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By Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

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If your refrigerator has been making strange noises, running out of space every time someone brings home groceries, or simply looks like it belongs to another decade, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2026 may be a good excuse to upgrade. Several popular refrigerator models from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Godrej and other leading brands are now available at lower prices.

Our Picks

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The price drops cover everything from compact single-door refrigerators to family-sized double-door, convertible and side-by-side models. And instead of simply looking at the percentage discount flashed on the sale page, this list focuses on the actual reduction in selling price, so you can see where the savings are really coming from.

We have rounded up refrigerators with notable price cuts across different capacities and budgets, along with their current prices, earlier prices, discounts and key specifications.

Bank offers and discounts to avail during Amazon Sale 2026

SBI card offer: Shoppers using eligible SBI credit or debit cards, including credit card EMI transactions, can receive up to 10% instant discount on qualifying purchases.

Prime member benefits: Amazon Prime members can access additional savings and exclusive offers during the Great Indian Festival.

Amazon Pay ICICI cashback: Prime members can earn 5% cashback on eligible purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, while non-Prime cardholders can earn 3% cashback.

No Cost EMI and exchange deals: Buyers can also use No Cost EMI options and exchange offers on eligible products across various categories during the sale.

8 refrigerator deals to consider during Amazon Sale

With 302 litres of capacity and eight convertible storage modes, this Bosch refrigerator is designed for households that want flexibility without moving to a bulky side-by-side model.

The 57-litre convertible zone can adapt to changing storage needs, while VitaFresh technology, inverter cooling and up to 18 hours of cooling retention add practical value. During the Amazon Sale, it is worth considering for families needing versatile everyday storage.

Specifications

Capacity
302 litres
Energy Rating
3 Star
Configuration
Triple Door, Freezer-on-Top
Convertible Modes
8
Warranty
1 year product, 10 years compressor

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Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This IFB refrigerator makes a strong case for families of three to four, especially if flexible storage is high on the wishlist. Its 10-in-1 convertible modes let you adjust the freezer and fridge according to changing needs, while 30+ hours of cooling retention can be useful during power cuts. The 22.5-litre crisper, 360° cooling and generous warranty coverage add to its everyday practicality.

Specifications

Capacity
241 litres
Energy Rating
3 Star
Configuration
Double Door, Freezer-on-Top
Convertible Modes
10
Warranty
4 years product, 10 years compressor

With 235 litres of storage, a triple-door design and frost-free cooling, this Whirlpool refrigerator is a practical choice for medium-sized families looking for organised everyday storage. Its Microblock and Zeolite technologies are designed to help preserve food freshness, while the Deli Zone adds dedicated storage flexibility.

Stabilizer-free operation across 160–300V is another useful feature for Indian homes, making it worth considering during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specifications

Capacity
235 litres
Configuration
Triple Door, Freezer-on-Top
Cooling
Frost Free
Technologies
Microblock + Zeolite
Warranty
1 year product, 10 years compressor

The LG 251-litre frost-free refrigerator is a practical pick for couples and smaller families looking for a spacious double-door model without moving to a larger, bulkier appliance. Its Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi-Air Flow cooling and Express Freeze are designed for consistent everyday cooling, while the deodorizer helps keep the refrigerator fresh.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the 1,000 coupon adds another reason to consider this model.

Specifications

Capacity
251 litres
Energy Rating
2 Star
Configuration
Double Door, Freezer-on-Top
Cooling
Multi-Air Flow, Frost Free
Warranty
1 year product, 10 years compressor

The Samsung 256-litre convertible refrigerator is a strong option for couples and small families who want flexible storage without stepping up to a larger model. Its convertible modes let you adjust the fridge and freezer space as needed, while the Digital Inverter Compressor is designed for quieter, efficient operation.

All-Round Cooling, an easy-slide shelf and stabilizer-free operation add useful everyday convenience. The 1,000 coupon makes it more appealing during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
256 litres
Energy Rating
3 Star
Configuration
Double Door, Freezer-on-Top
Convertible
Yes
Warranty
1 year product, 10 years compressor

For large families, the Samsung 653-litre side-by-side refrigerator offers plenty of room for groceries, beverages and frozen food, with a 5-in-1 convertible mode to adjust storage around changing needs.

Its Wi-Fi connectivity and SmartThings app add smart controls, while AI Energy Mode can help monitor energy use. Power Cool, Power Freeze and stabilizer-free operation make it a well-equipped upgrade during the Amazon sale, especially with the 5,000 coupon.

Specifications

Capacity
653 litres
Energy Rating
3 Star
Configuration
Side-by-Side
Convertible Modes
5-in-1
Warranty
1 year product, 10 years compressor

The LG 655-litre side-by-side refrigerator is built for large families that need generous space for fresh groceries, beverages and frozen food. Its Multi-Air Flow system is designed to maintain consistent cooling, while Express Freezing helps cool or freeze items faster when needed.

With a Smart Inverter Compressor, 3-star energy rating and a premium Western Black finish, it offers a feature-rich upgrade during the Amazon Great Indian Festival at 72,990.

Specifications

Capacity
655 litres
Energy Rating
3 Star
Configuration
Side-by-Side
Cooling
Multi-Air Flow, Frost Free
Warranty
1 year product, 10 years compressor

The LG 251-litre convertible refrigerator is a practical choice for families looking for flexible storage in a compact double-door format. Its convertible space lets you adjust storage based on changing grocery needs, while Multi-Air Flow cooling is designed to maintain consistent temperatures across the refrigerator.

Smart Auto Defrost eliminates the need for manual defrosting, and Auto Smart Connect helps keep the refrigerator running during power cuts. The 1,000 coupon adds extra value during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
251 litres
Energy Rating
2 Star
Configuration
Double Door, Freezer-on-Top
Cooling
Multi-Air Flow, Frost Free
Warranty
1 year product, 10 years compressor

Top 3 features of refrigerators with price drop deals on Amazon

RefrigeratorCapacityConfigurationEnergy Rating
Bosch MaxFlex Convert302LTriple Door3 Star
IFB Smart Choice241LDouble Door3 Star
Whirlpool ProttOn235LTriple DoorNot specified
LG GLT2526WWOB251LDouble Door2 Star
Samsung RT40H30U3THL256LDouble Door3 Star
Samsung RS76CG8003S9HL653LSide-by-Side3 Star
LG GL-B257HWBY655LSide-by-Side3 Star
LG GLT2526XWDS251LDouble Door2 Star

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