Top gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX 4050 in 2025: Top picks for high FPS gaming

Not long ago, playing new AAA titles on a laptop meant paying for top-tier GPUs. In 2025, that gap has narrowed. The RTX 4050 has changed the entry point for serious gaming, bringing high frame rates at 1080p to systems that do not sit in the highest price bracket.

Our Picks Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

What makes this GPU stand out is its balance. It supports modern features such as DLSS 3 and ray tracing while keeping power demands in check. When paired with 13th and 14th Gen Intel processors or Ryzen 7000 series chips, RTX 4050 laptops can handle competitive shooters, story-driven titles, and open-world games without stepping into RTX 4060 or 4070 territory.

However, there is one detail buyers should not ignore: TGP, or Total Graphics Power. Two laptops may carry the same RTX 4050 label but perform differently. Some models run the GPU at 60W, while others push it beyond 100W, even up to 140W with Dynamic Boost. Higher TGP often means stronger sustained performance, especially in longer gaming sessions. Lower TGP systems may focus more on weight and battery life.

With that in mind, here are some RTX 4050 gaming laptops that offer different performance levels and configurations.

The Lenovo LOQ is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and an RTX 4050 with a TGP of up to 105W. This higher power allocation enables more consistent performance in demanding games.

It comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM (4800MT/s) and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The 15.6-inch Full HD display supports full sRGB coverage, making it suitable for both gaming and content tasks. A 60Wh battery powers the system, and the chassis supports multiple USB ports, HDMI, Ethernet, and USB-C with DisplayPort and power delivery.

2. Acer Nitro V16 Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Acer Nitro V 16 is powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core i5-14450HX processor, making it the most recent CPU on this list. The RTX 4050 operates at 85W TGP here, which is lower than the Lenovo LOQ's. While it handles 1080p gaming well, it may not match higher-wattage systems during extended sessions.

The laptop comes with 16 GB of DDR5 RAM (5,600 MHz) and a 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Both the memory and storage are expandable via an additional RAM slot and a second M.2 slot.

The laptop features a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, the highest among these options. The 2.5-kilogram system includes a 57.5-watt-hour battery. Connectivity options include USB-A ports, a USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, an audio jack, and a power connector.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A16 is designed to push the RTX 4050 to its limits. The GPU runs at 115W base power and can reach 140W with Dynamic Boost depending on the thermal conditions.

The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS processor with six cores and 12 threads. The system includes 16 GB of DDR5-5600 MHz RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The RAM can be upgraded to 64 GB via two SO-DIMM slots.

The 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display supports a 144 Hz refresh rate. At 2.2 kg, the device strikes a balance between portability and performance. The 56Wh battery is ideal for everyday use, though gaming requires charging.

The ASUS TUF Gaming F16 follows the same high-power approach as the A16 but uses an Intel Core 5 210H processor. This 8-core, 12-thread CPU can clock up to 4.8GHz.

The RTX 4050 runs at 115W base TGP and can scale to 140W with Dynamic Boost. It includes 16GB DDR5-5200 RAM, expandable up to 32GB, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Storage can be expanded up to 4TB using dual M.2 Gen 4×4 slots.

The 16-inch WUXGA display uses a 16:10 aspect ratio with a 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits brightness. The taller screen layout supports both gaming and productivity tasks.

The Acer Nitro V 15 offers a balanced setup with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor and RTX 4050 6GB GPU. This configuration is suitable for 1080p gaming on its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

It includes support for Thunderbolt 4 and uses a cooling system designed for sustained gaming sessions. The design remains minimal, focusing on performance and core features such as DLSS 3 support and improved power management from the RTX 40-series platform.

Factors to Consider Before Buying 1. GPU Power (TGP): RTX 4050 laptops vary in Total Graphics Power. Models running above 100W usually deliver better sustained frame rates than lower-wattage versions.

2. Processor Generation: Check whether the laptop uses 13th or 14th Gen Intel CPUs, or Ryzen 7000 series chips. A capable CPU prevents

3. RAM and Upgrade Options: Look for at least 16GB DDR5 RAM. Also, confirm whether there are extra SO-DIMM slots for future upgrades.

4. Storage Type and Expansion: A PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD ensures faster load times. Check if the laptop includes an additional M.2 slot for storage expansion.

5. Display Resolution and Refresh Rate: Most RTX 4050 laptops target 1080p gaming. A 144Hz or higher refresh rate helps in competitive titles. Some models offer 1920×1200 resolution for extra vertical space.

6. Cooling System: Higher TGP models require stronger cooling. A larger chassis often supports better airflow and sustained gaming sessions.

7. Port Selection: Check for USB-C, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, and Thunderbolt support if needed for external displays and accessories.

8. Battery Capacity: Gaming laptops are best used while plugged in. Still, a larger battery can help during regular use and travel.