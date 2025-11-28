Top geysers, water purifiers and air fryers are now available with up to 50% off

Geysers, water purifiers and air fryers have become must-have home essentials, each offering practical benefits for daily living. Geysers bring instant hot water for winter use, purifiers ensure safe drinking water and air fryers make healthy cooking effortless. These appliances continue to improve in efficiency, design and long-term durability, making them smart purchases for every home.

With Mega Deals now live, buyers can save up to 50% on a wide range of these appliances. Many popular brands are offering compelling features at reduced prices, with bank card discounts and cashback options adding even more value to shoppers upgrading this season.

The Havells Instanio Prime 15L water heater offers fast and energy-efficient heating with a heavy-duty heating element designed for hard water conditions. It features colour-changing LED indicators that show water temperature changes from blue to amber. The anti-rust tank is made of ultra-thick super cold-rolled steel for enhanced durability and corrosion resistance. It is suitable for high-rise buildings with pressure pump applications and incorporates safety features like an 8-bar multi-function valve. The optimised design avoids mixing cold and hot water for faster heating and 20% more hot water output.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Wattage 2000 Watts Material Ultra-thick super cold-rolled steel Safety Multi-function valve (8 bar pressure) Indicator Colour-changing LED (blue to amber)

The Havells Adonia Spin 25L storage water heater has a 5-star energy rating for efficient electricity use and a robust Feroglas-coated tank that offers excellent corrosion resistance. It features an Incoloy glass-coated heating element for faster heating and longer life, even with hard water. The temperature setting knob allows precise control of water temperature, while the high-density PUF insulation minimizes heat loss, maximizing energy savings. Suitable for high-rise buildings, it comes with a heavy-duty protective anode rod to prevent tank corrosion.

Specifications Capacity 25 litres Wattage 2000 Watts Material Feroglas-coated steel tank Pressure 8 bar Energy Rating 5 Star

Havells Magnatron Prime uses patented Induction Heat Transfer Technology for 25% faster heating without a traditional heating element, making it scaling resistant and ideal for hard water. The Feroglas-coated inner container provides corrosion resistance and longer life. It promises savings of up to ₹30,000 in electricity over 5 years by reducing heating time. The water heater also features a wireless remote control and smart mode auto on/off for user convenience and energy efficiency.

Specifications Capacity 25 litres Wattage 2000 Watts Technology Induction Heat Transfer (element-free) Control Wireless remote control Pressure 8 bar

The Voltas AquaM 15L water heater offers rapid heating with a copper heating element rated at 2000W, suitable for high-rise buildings due to its 8 bar pressure resistance. It features a 6-level safety system with IPX4 waterproofing for enhanced protection. The heater provides uninterrupted hot water supply with an energy-efficient design that includes high-density PUF insulation. It comes with a 7-year warranty on the tank, 3 years on the heating element, and 2 years on the product, along with free installation and a connecting pipe.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Wattage 2000 Watts Material Copper heating element Pressure 8 bar Warranty 7 years on tank, 3 years on heating element

Aquaguard Enrich Aura 2X offers advanced RO + UV purification with patented active copper technology that infuses copper as per BIS standards from the first drop. It features dual-layer filter technology that lasts for 2 years, ensuring minimal maintenance. The purifier saves up to 50-60% water with advanced RO water saver technology and provides 7-stage purification removing 99.9999% bacteria and viruses. It includes a generous 7-litre storage tank with alerts for service and filter changes.

Specifications Capacity 7 litres Purification RO + UV + Copper infusion Filter Life 2 years (service-free) Water Saving 50% Warranty 2 years

This purifier features a 10-stage water purification system including RO, UV, and UF methods, combined with 3-in-1 patented active copper technology to provide healthy mineral-enriched water. It saves up to 60% water compared to regular RO purifiers and supports all water sources such as municipal, borewell, or tanker water. Smart service alerts and a zero-pressure pump ensure convenient operation even with low water pressure. It comes with a free alkaline water bottle for added health benefits.

Specifications Capacity 6.2 litres Purification RO + UV + UF + Active Copper Water Saving 60% Includes Free alkaline bottle Suitable For All water sources

Pureit Eco Water Saver offers 7-stage purification with RO + UV + MF technology, saving up to 60% water compared to regular RO systems. It includes a mineral enhancer to restore essential minerals such as calcium and magnesium for healthy drinking water. The purifier is designed for borewell, tanker, and municipal water with TDS levels up to 2000 ppm. Indicator alerts notify users about filter expiry, with safety features that suspend water flow to ensure pure water availability. Its 10-litre storage capacity prevents running out of water.

Specifications Capacity 10 litres Purification RO + UV + MF + Mineral Enhancer Water Saving 60% Suitable For Borewell, Tanker, Municipal supply Storage Capacity 10 litres

The Faber 6L digital air fryer uses 360° rapid air technology to cook food evenly with up to 85% less oil, promoting healthier cooking. It offers 8 preset cooking menus with temperature and timer control via a digital touch panel. The non-stick sliding pan ensures easy cooking and cleaning, while the view window allows monitoring while food cooks. Its versatile functions include frying, baking, roasting, grilling, and reheating. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it is ideal for health-conscious users wanting efficient, convenient cooking.

Specifications Capacity 6 litres Power 1500 Watts Features 8 preset menus, temperature control Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Warranty 2 years

KENT's Classic Hot Air Fryer features a 4-litre capacity suitable for small families and uses up to 80% less oil to cook snacks by frying, grilling, roasting, steaming, and baking. It has a temperature control knob adjustable from 0°C to 200°C and a 30-minute timer with an auto shut-off feature for safety. With rapid heating and vapor steam technology, it ensures food is crispy on the outside and tender inside. The appliance comes with a one-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications Capacity 4 litres Power 1300 Watts Temperature Control 0°C to 200°C Timer 30 minutes with auto shut off Material Stainless Steel

The Pigeon Healthifry air fryer offers 360° high-speed air circulation to cook food uniformly with minimal oil. It features a 4.2-litre non-stick basket and removable food rack for easy cleaning. Controls include separate temperature and timer knobs for manual setting. With 1200 watts of power, it is efficient for frying, baking, roasting, and grilling. The automatic shut-off ensures safety while cooking. Its compact design and functional features make it ideal for everyday healthy cooking.

Specifications Capacity 4.2 litres Power 1200 Watts Features Manual temperature and timer control Basket Non-stick, removable Safety Automatic shut-off

