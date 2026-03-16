Top inverter ACs with 10-year compressor warranty to consider in 2026

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Summer heat has pushed many homes to rely on air conditioners for daily comfort. In recent years, inverter split ACs have gained attention because they manage cooling and power use through variable compressor speed. Many brands now provide a 10-year warranty on the compressor, which adds long-term support for buyers. At the same time, regular servicing and cleaning remain important to keep the system running well.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Voltas 183V Vectra CAW 1.5 ton 3 star inverter Split AC|4-IN-1 Adjustable mode|Energy Efficient|High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C|Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating|Copper Coil| WhiteView Details
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, Diet Mode+, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Him Clean, 2026 Model, AS-Q18JNXE, White)View Details
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Wi-Fi with Geo-Fencing,Smart Energy Display, New BEE Rated, ESTER EDGE Gxi WiFi-CAI18EE5R36W0, White)View Details
₹43,490
Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi AI Inverter Split AC(Copper, Convertible Gear 6-in-1, Turbo Mode, Dry Mode for Monsoon, Auto Clean&HD+PM 2.5 Filter, New BEE rated,Santis Max DLX Wi-Fi -MAI18SD3R36W0,White)View Details
₹30,990
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)View Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Most inverter ACs today include features such as convertible cooling modes, copper condensers, dust filters, and self-clean functions. These additions help maintain steady cooling and support indoor air quality. If you are planning to install a new AC in 2026, here are some inverter split AC models that come with a 10-year compressor warranty and are widely available across India.
The Voltas 185V Vectra Elegant 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC uses a copper condenser and supports four operating modes, including cool, dry, fan, and sleep. The unit also includes a dust filter and turbo cooling option. It can operate in temperatures up to 52 degrees C.
The AC works well in rooms measuring about 110 to 170 square feet. It supports a wide voltage range from 110V to 285V, which helps the system run during power fluctuations. The inverter compressor adjusts speed based on cooling demand, which helps manage power use.
People looking for stable cooling and basic filtration can consider this model. It also requires routine cleaning and servicing to maintain performance over time.
Energy-saving 5-star rating
Strong cooling in extreme heat
Easy-to-clean anti-dust filter
Handles power cuts well
Basic features only
No smart controls
Users love the fast cooling and low power bills. Many praise its quiet operation and reliability in hot weather. Some mention that the filter keeps the air cleaner.
Pick this for simple, efficient cooling in medium rooms. It's great if you want low running costs and steady performance without fancy extras.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Smart Inverter Split AC runs on a dual inverter compressor that adjusts cooling output depending on the room temperature. It includes a 6-in-1 AI convertible cooling option that allows users to control capacity levels.
Other features include a copper condenser with Gold Fin+ coating, two-way air swing, and an auto clean function that dries the indoor unit after use. The AC also uses R-32 refrigerant and includes an anti-virus filter.
The system is designed for rooms between 110 and 150 square feet. It also includes a VIRAAT mode for faster cooling and Diet Mode+ to reduce power use. Buyers who want adjustable cooling and smart controls may consider this option.
Quick cooling bursts
Smart power saving options
Better air quality
Flexible cooling levels
Not the highest energy rating
App setup can be tricky
Buyers highlight the rapid chill and clean air feel. Energy tweaks impress most, though a few note noise at full speed.
Go for it if you want adjustable cooling and healthier air. Suit busy homes needing fast relief from heat.
The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC includes Flexicool technology that allows users to choose between six cooling capacity levels. The AC uses a copper condenser with Hydro Blue coating and supports Wi-Fi connectivity.
Users can control the AC through a mobile app and access functions such as geo-fencing and an energy usage display. The system also includes HD and PM 2.5 filters that help remove particles from indoor air.
It is suitable for rooms measuring around 111 to 150 square feet. The AC also supports operation in temperatures up to 52 degrees C and includes Insta Cool mode and an auto cleanser feature. Buyers who want app control and adjustable cooling may consider this model.
Phone app control
Cleans the air from dust and particles
Location-based auto on/off
Multiple cooling speeds
Wi-Fi needs a stable internet
Filters need regular checks
People enjoy remote control and fresh air. Quick cool-down gets thumbs up, but some say setup takes time.
Choose for smart home ease and cleaner breezes. Perfect if you like app-managed comfort on the go.
The Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi AI Inverter Split AC offers four convertible cooling modes that allow users to change compressor capacity. It comes with a copper condenser, turbo cooling function, and an auto clean system.
The AC includes PM 2.5 and HD filters and a four-way air swing feature for wider airflow distribution. It also supports monsoon comfort technology that helps manage humidity levels.
This model works in rooms measuring around 110 to 165 square feet. It runs on R-32 refrigerant and supports stabiliser-free operation between 100V and 280V. Buyers who want Wi-Fi control and multiple airflow settings may consider this AC.
Good for rainy seasons
Traps fine dust particles
Wide air flow coverage
Self-cleaning option
Average noise levels
Fewer smart features
Reviewers like the even cooling and dust control. Humid weather performance stands out for many.
Ideal for variable weather and dust-prone areas. Buy if steady, wide-reaching cool air matters most.
The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC uses a copper condenser and runs on R-32 refrigerant. It supports 3D airflow through a four-way swing system that distributes cool air across the room.
The AC includes a PM 2.5 filter and a Dew Clean function that cleans the indoor unit after operation. It also features a triple display that shows power use, temperature, and system alerts.
The system can cool rooms up to about 180 square feet. It supports stabiliser-free operation between 130V and 265V and can run in outdoor temperatures up to 52 degrees C. People looking for even airflow and self-clean functions may consider this option.
Even cooling everywhere
Self-cleaning coils
Clear status display
Tough in high heat
Service can be slow
Higher upfront cost
Most likely, the smooth air is spread and is easy to clean. Cooling power impresses, but some report service delays.
Select for all-around room chill and low upkeep. Best for larger spaces craving uniform comfort.
The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC comes with an eight-mode convertible cooling system that allows users to change cooling capacity from lower to higher levels. The AC includes a copper condenser and operates without a stabiliser between 100V and 290V.
One of its features is DustBuster outdoor auto-clean technology, which reverses the outdoor fan periodically to remove dust. The system also delivers airflow up to 650 CFM and supports operation in temperatures up to 55 degrees C.
It works well in rooms between 120 and 170 square feet. Buyers who want capacity control and a self-cleaning outdoor unit may consider this model.
Auto dust removal outside
High air throw power
Many power level choices
Works in super heat
Bulkier outdoor unit
Learning curve for modes
Fans rave about hands-free cleaning and a strong breeze. Power options help cut bills per user.
Opt for dust-heavy zones needing flexible, powerful cooling. Great for low-effort summer relief.
The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC supports cooling for rooms measuring about 111 to 150 square feet. It uses a copper condenser and runs on R-32 refrigerant.
The system includes Xpandable+ technology that can increase cooling capacity when required. It also comes with FrostWash self-cleaning technology that removes dust and residue from the indoor unit.
Other features include a four-way swing system, long air throw, and a SmartView display that shows system information. The AC can operate in temperatures up to 52 degrees C and supports efficient power use through its inverter compressor.
Top energy savings
Deep self-clean with frost
Far-reaching cool air
Easy-read display
Premium pricing
Advanced cleaning takes time
Buyers cheer the bill cuts and fresh feel post-clean. Strong airflow covers rooms well.
Best for max savings and hygienic cooling. Choose if efficiency and reach top are on your list.
Room size and capacity: Match tonnage to sq ft (1 ton for 100-120 sq ft, 1.5 ton for 120-170 sq ft) for optimal cooling without overstrain.
Star rating and energy savings: Higher stars (4-5) cut electricity bills; check ISEER for efficiency in Delhi's long summers.
Air purification and filters: Look for PM 2.5, anti-dust, or anti-virus filters if allergies or pollution concern you.
Voltage stability and ambient temp: Wide voltage range (100-290V) and 52-55°C operation suits power fluctuations and heatwaves.
Maintenance and warranty: Self-clean, easy filters, and a long compressor warranty reduce service hassles and costs.
|AC Model
|Star Rating
|Key Cooling Tech
|Unique Feature
|Voltas Vectra Elegant (B0CWVDXYX1)
|5 Star
|Turbo Cooling
|Anti-Dust Filter
|LG AS-Q18JNXE (B0GF1JFPV8)
|3 Star
|6-in-1 Convertible
|Anti-Virus Protection
|Carrier Flexicool (B0GCFBDLDW)
|3 Star
|6-in-1 Convertible
|Wi-Fi Geo-Fencing
|Midea MAI18SD3R36W0 (B0GCFSQ4X7)
|3 Star
|4-in-1 Convertible
|Monsoon Comfort
|Daikin MTKL50U (B0BK1KS6ZD)
|3 Star
|3D Airflow
|Dew Clean Self-Wash
|Panasonic SU18BKY3T (B0GHQVBJJ1)
|3 Star
|8-in-1 Convertible
|DustBuster Auto-Clean
|Hitachi 5400STXL (B0DQTDJ5MD)
|5 Star
|Xpandable+
|Ice Clean FrostWash
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