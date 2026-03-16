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Top inverter ACs with 10-year compressor warranty to consider in 2026

Looking for an inverter AC for summer 2026? Here are the top-rated models with compressor warranty, cooling modes, and features designed for everyday home use.

Published16 Mar 2026, 12:24 PM IST
Choosing the right inverter AC helps maintain indoor comfort while managing cooling performance and power use.
Choosing the right inverter AC helps maintain indoor comfort while managing cooling performance and power use.
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By MD Ijaj Khan

Ijaj Khan is a Senior Tech Journalist and Content Producer at Live Mint, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

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Summer heat has pushed many homes to rely on air conditioners for daily comfort. In recent years, inverter split ACs have gained attention because they manage cooling and power use through variable compressor speed. Many brands now provide a 10-year warranty on the compressor, which adds long-term support for buyers. At the same time, regular servicing and cleaning remain important to keep the system running well.

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Our Picks

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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Most inverter ACs today include features such as convertible cooling modes, copper condensers, dust filters, and self-clean functions. These additions help maintain steady cooling and support indoor air quality. If you are planning to install a new AC in 2026, here are some inverter split AC models that come with a 10-year compressor warranty and are widely available across India.

The Voltas 185V Vectra Elegant 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC uses a copper condenser and supports four operating modes, including cool, dry, fan, and sleep. The unit also includes a dust filter and turbo cooling option. It can operate in temperatures up to 52 degrees C.

The AC works well in rooms measuring about 110 to 170 square feet. It supports a wide voltage range from 110V to 285V, which helps the system run during power fluctuations. The inverter compressor adjusts speed based on cooling demand, which helps manage power use.

People looking for stable cooling and basic filtration can consider this model. It also requires routine cleaning and servicing to maintain performance over time.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Star Rating
5 Star
Condenser
100% Copper
Modes
4-in-1 Adjustable (Cool, Dry, Fan, Sleep)
Key Tech
Anti-Dust Filter, Turbo Cooling, High Ambient (52°C), Voltage Range (110-285V)
Room Size
110-170 sq ft

Reason to buy

Energy-saving 5-star rating

Strong cooling in extreme heat

Easy-to-clean anti-dust filter

Handles power cuts well

Reason to avoid

Basic features only

No smart controls

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the fast cooling and low power bills. Many praise its quiet operation and reliability in hot weather. Some mention that the filter keeps the air cleaner.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for simple, efficient cooling in medium rooms. It's great if you want low running costs and steady performance without fancy extras.

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The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Smart Inverter Split AC runs on a dual inverter compressor that adjusts cooling output depending on the room temperature. It includes a 6-in-1 AI convertible cooling option that allows users to control capacity levels.

Other features include a copper condenser with Gold Fin+ coating, two-way air swing, and an auto clean function that dries the indoor unit after use. The AC also uses R-32 refrigerant and includes an anti-virus filter.

The system is designed for rooms between 110 and 150 square feet. It also includes a VIRAAT mode for faster cooling and Diet Mode+ to reduce power use. Buyers who want adjustable cooling and smart controls may consider this option.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Star Rating
3 Star
Condenser
Copper with Gold Fin+
Modes
6-in-1 AI Convertible
Key Tech
Anti-Virus Protection, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+ (up to 75% less power)
Room Size
110-150 sq ft

Reason to buy

Quick cooling bursts

Smart power saving options

Better air quality

Flexible cooling levels

Reason to avoid

Not the highest energy rating

App setup can be tricky

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the rapid chill and clean air feel. Energy tweaks impress most, though a few note noise at full speed.

Why choose this product?

Go for it if you want adjustable cooling and healthier air. Suit busy homes needing fast relief from heat.

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC includes Flexicool technology that allows users to choose between six cooling capacity levels. The AC uses a copper condenser with Hydro Blue coating and supports Wi-Fi connectivity.

Users can control the AC through a mobile app and access functions such as geo-fencing and an energy usage display. The system also includes HD and PM 2.5 filters that help remove particles from indoor air.

It is suitable for rooms measuring around 111 to 150 square feet. The AC also supports operation in temperatures up to 52 degrees C and includes Insta Cool mode and an auto cleanser feature. Buyers who want app control and adjustable cooling may consider this model.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Star Rating
3 Star
Condenser
100% Copper with Hydro Blue
Modes
6-in-1 Convertible
Key Tech
Wi-Fi, Geo-Fencing, HD & PM 2.5 Filters, Insta Cool
Room Size
111-150 sq ft

Reason to buy

Phone app control

Cleans the air from dust and particles

Location-based auto on/off

Multiple cooling speeds

Reason to avoid

Wi-Fi needs a stable internet

Filters need regular checks

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People enjoy remote control and fresh air. Quick cool-down gets thumbs up, but some say setup takes time.

Why choose this product?

Choose for smart home ease and cleaner breezes. Perfect if you like app-managed comfort on the go.

The Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi AI Inverter Split AC offers four convertible cooling modes that allow users to change compressor capacity. It comes with a copper condenser, turbo cooling function, and an auto clean system.

The AC includes PM 2.5 and HD filters and a four-way air swing feature for wider airflow distribution. It also supports monsoon comfort technology that helps manage humidity levels.

This model works in rooms measuring around 110 to 165 square feet. It runs on R-32 refrigerant and supports stabiliser-free operation between 100V and 280V. Buyers who want Wi-Fi control and multiple airflow settings may consider this AC.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Star Rating
3 Star
Condenser
Copper
Modes
4-in-1 Convertible
Key Tech
Turbo Cooling, Auto Clean, PM 2.5/HD Filters, 4-Way Swing, Monsoon Comfort
Room Size
110-165 sq ft

Reason to buy

Good for rainy seasons

Traps fine dust particles

Wide air flow coverage

Self-cleaning option

Reason to avoid

Average noise levels

Fewer smart features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reviewers like the even cooling and dust control. Humid weather performance stands out for many.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for variable weather and dust-prone areas. Buy if steady, wide-reaching cool air matters most.

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC uses a copper condenser and runs on R-32 refrigerant. It supports 3D airflow through a four-way swing system that distributes cool air across the room.

The AC includes a PM 2.5 filter and a Dew Clean function that cleans the indoor unit after operation. It also features a triple display that shows power use, temperature, and system alerts.

The system can cool rooms up to about 180 square feet. It supports stabiliser-free operation between 130V and 265V and can run in outdoor temperatures up to 52 degrees C. People looking for even airflow and self-clean functions may consider this option.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Star Rating
3 Star
Condenser
100% Copper
Modes
Standard Inverter
Key Tech
3D Airflow (4-Way Swing), PM 2.5 Filter, Dew Clean, Triple Display, 52°C Cooling
Room Size
Up to 180 sq ft

Reason to buy

Even cooling everywhere

Self-cleaning coils

Clear status display

Tough in high heat

Reason to avoid

Service can be slow

Higher upfront cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most likely, the smooth air is spread and is easy to clean. Cooling power impresses, but some report service delays.

Why choose this product?

Select for all-around room chill and low upkeep. Best for larger spaces craving uniform comfort.

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC comes with an eight-mode convertible cooling system that allows users to change cooling capacity from lower to higher levels. The AC includes a copper condenser and operates without a stabiliser between 100V and 290V.

One of its features is DustBuster outdoor auto-clean technology, which reverses the outdoor fan periodically to remove dust. The system also delivers airflow up to 650 CFM and supports operation in temperatures up to 55 degrees C.

It works well in rooms between 120 and 170 square feet. Buyers who want capacity control and a self-cleaning outdoor unit may consider this model.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Star Rating
3 Star
Condenser
Copper
Modes
8-in-1 Convertible (40-110%)
Key Tech
DustBuster Auto-Clean, 650 CFM Airflow, 55 degrees C Operation, Stabiliser-Free (100-290V)
Room Size
120-170 sq ft

Reason to buy

Auto dust removal outside

High air throw power

Many power level choices

Works in super heat

Reason to avoid

Bulkier outdoor unit

Learning curve for modes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Fans rave about hands-free cleaning and a strong breeze. Power options help cut bills per user.

Why choose this product?

Opt for dust-heavy zones needing flexible, powerful cooling. Great for low-effort summer relief.

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC supports cooling for rooms measuring about 111 to 150 square feet. It uses a copper condenser and runs on R-32 refrigerant.

The system includes Xpandable+ technology that can increase cooling capacity when required. It also comes with FrostWash self-cleaning technology that removes dust and residue from the indoor unit.

Other features include a four-way swing system, long air throw, and a SmartView display that shows system information. The AC can operate in temperatures up to 52 degrees C and supports efficient power use through its inverter compressor.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Star Rating
5 Star
Condenser
100% Copper
Modes
Xpandable+ (up to 110%)
Key Tech
4-Way Swing, Ice Clean (FrostWash), Long Air Throw, Dust Filter, SmartView Display
Room Size
111-150 sq ft

Reason to buy

Top energy savings

Deep self-clean with frost

Far-reaching cool air

Easy-read display

Reason to avoid

Premium pricing

Advanced cleaning takes time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers cheer the bill cuts and fresh feel post-clean. Strong airflow covers rooms well.

Why choose this product?

Best for max savings and hygienic cooling. Choose if efficiency and reach top are on your list.

Factors to consider before buying an inverter AC for the home

Room size and capacity: Match tonnage to sq ft (1 ton for 100-120 sq ft, 1.5 ton for 120-170 sq ft) for optimal cooling without overstrain.

Star rating and energy savings: Higher stars (4-5) cut electricity bills; check ISEER for efficiency in Delhi's long summers.

Air purification and filters: Look for PM 2.5, anti-dust, or anti-virus filters if allergies or pollution concern you.

Voltage stability and ambient temp: Wide voltage range (100-290V) and 52-55°C operation suits power fluctuations and heatwaves.

Maintenance and warranty: Self-clean, easy filters, and a long compressor warranty reduce service hassles and costs.

Top 3 features of the best inverter ACs for home

AC ModelStar RatingKey Cooling TechUnique Feature
Voltas Vectra Elegant (B0CWVDXYX1)5 StarTurbo CoolingAnti-Dust Filter​
LG AS-Q18JNXE (B0GF1JFPV8)3 Star6-in-1 ConvertibleAnti-Virus Protection​
Carrier Flexicool (B0GCFBDLDW)3 Star6-in-1 ConvertibleWi-Fi Geo-Fencing​
Midea MAI18SD3R36W0 (B0GCFSQ4X7)3 Star4-in-1 ConvertibleMonsoon Comfort​
Daikin MTKL50U (B0BK1KS6ZD)3 Star3D AirflowDew Clean Self-Wash​
Panasonic SU18BKY3T (B0GHQVBJJ1)3 Star8-in-1 ConvertibleDustBuster Auto-Clean​
Hitachi 5400STXL (B0DQTDJ5MD)5 StarXpandable+Ice Clean FrostWash​

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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