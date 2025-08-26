Top load washing machine starting ₹11,990 during Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days

Amazon’s Appliance Upgrade Days are live, and if you’ve been eyeing a new washing machine, this might be the right time to buy. The sale brings attractive discounts on a wide range of top load washing machines, with prices starting at just ₹11,990.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price Samsung 7 kg, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray) View Details ₹17,470 Check Details LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details ₹19,990 Check Details Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW) View Details ₹15,590 Check Details IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey) View Details ₹17,990 Check Details Haier 7 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Oceanus Wave Drum, Magic Filter, 8 Wash Programs (HWM70-AE, Moonlight Silver, Stainless Steel Drum, 15 Mins Quick Wash) View Details ₹13,990 Check Details

Shoppers can expect deals across popular brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more, making it easier to upgrade without breaking the bank. With additional exchange offers and bank discounts in play, the event is designed to help households save while switching to energy-efficient and feature-rich appliances.

The Samsung 7 kg top load machine combines Eco Bubble Technology and a Digital Inverter Motor for efficient yet gentle cleaning. Its soft closing door ensures durability while protecting clothes, and the compact design fits modern homes. With smart wash cycles, lower energy consumption, and a stylish lavender gray finish, it delivers performance, fabric care, and a premium touch in one package.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Technology Eco Bubble for effective cleaning Motor Digital Inverter Motor (energy efficient, low noise) Door Design Soft Closing Door Finish Stylish Lavender Gray

This LG 8 kg washing machine features a Smart Inverter Motor for energy savings and noise reduction. The TurboDrum technology enhances cleaning, while the Auto Prewash tackles tough stains effortlessly. Built with a stainless steel drum for durability, it includes Smart Diagnosis for easy troubleshooting. Its LED display and sleek middle black finish give it a premium, practical appeal for busy households.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Motor Smart Inverter Motor Drum Type Stainless Steel Drum with TurboDrum Features Auto Prewash, Smart Diagnosis Design LED Display, Middle Black Finish

The LG 9 kg washing machine raises fabric care with AI Direct Drive Technology that adjusts motion based on fabric type. Steam Wash removes allergens and ensures deep cleaning. An in-built heater supports effective hot washes, while a large capacity suits families. With its 5-star energy efficiency and modern middle black finish, it combines advanced care, convenience, and eco-conscious performance.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Technology AI Direct Drive Technology Special Feature Steam Wash for allergy removal Heater In-built Heater for hot washes Efficiency 5 Star Energy Rating

Whirlpool’s 7 kg Magic Clean washing machine is designed for powerful yet simple laundry care. With Magic Clean technology, it delivers effective wash cycles while minimizing water and energy use. Its 5-star rating ensures long-term savings. Compact, durable, and finished in grey, it’s built for everyday convenience with reliable Whirlpool engineering, making it ideal for small to medium-sized families.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Technology Magic Clean Wash System Energy Rating 5 Star Rated Design Compact Grey Finish Brand Assurance Reliable Whirlpool build

The IFB 7 kg washing machine brings Deep Clean Technology with AI-powered wash programs for smarter laundry. Its ActivMix feature improves detergent use for thorough cleaning, while Aqua Energie softens hard water to protect fabrics. Designed with energy efficiency in mind, this model offers a balance of smart features and powerful performance, wrapped in a sleek medium grey finish.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Technology Deep Clean + AI Powered Wash Special Feature ActivMix for better detergent use Water Treatment Aqua Energie for hard water Design Medium Grey Finish

The Haier 7 kg top load machine ensures gentle yet thorough cleaning with its Oceanus Wave Drum. Equipped with a Magic Filter to trap lint and protect fabrics, it offers 8 wash programs for versatile use. The 15-minute Quick Wash is perfect for busy lifestyles, while its durable stainless steel drum and moonlight silver finish make it reliable and stylish for daily laundry needs.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Drum Design Oceanus Wave Stainless Steel Drum Filter Magic Filter for lint removal Programs 8 Wash Programs with Quick Wash (15 mins) Design Moonlight Silver Finish

Should I buy a 7 kg or 9 kg washing machine? If you live alone or with 2–3 members, 7 kg is sufficient. Larger families should go for 8–9 kg to handle heavy laundry more efficiently.

Is an inverter motor really worth the price? Yes, inverter motors reduce energy use, cut noise, and last longer than conventional motors. While upfront cost is higher, the long-term savings and durability justify the investment.

Do I need an in-built heater in my washing machine? An in-built heater helps remove tough stains, allergens, and bacteria. It’s useful if you have kids, sensitive skin, or prefer hot washes for hygiene and freshness.

Should I consider brand reputation when buying? Absolutely. Established brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, IFB, and Haier provide better after-sales support, spare parts availability, and longer durability, reducing hassles in the long run.