Top load washing machine starting ₹11,990 during Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days

Get heavy discounts on top load washing machines during the Amazon Appliance Upgrade days. Options start at 11,990. Get one soon. 

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published26 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Bring home a new top load washing machine.
Amazon’s Appliance Upgrade Days are live, and if you’ve been eyeing a new washing machine, this might be the right time to buy. The sale brings attractive discounts on a wide range of top load washing machines, with prices starting at just 11,990. 

Our Picks

Shoppers can expect deals across popular brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more, making it easier to upgrade without breaking the bank. With additional exchange offers and bank discounts in play, the event is designed to help households save while switching to energy-efficient and feature-rich appliances.

The Samsung 7 kg top load machine combines Eco Bubble Technology and a Digital Inverter Motor for efficient yet gentle cleaning. Its soft closing door ensures durability while protecting clothes, and the compact design fits modern homes. With smart wash cycles, lower energy consumption, and a stylish lavender gray finish, it delivers performance, fabric care, and a premium touch in one package.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Technology
Eco Bubble for effective cleaning
Motor
Digital Inverter Motor (energy efficient, low noise)
Door Design
Soft Closing Door
Finish
Stylish Lavender Gray

This LG 8 kg washing machine features a Smart Inverter Motor for energy savings and noise reduction. The TurboDrum technology enhances cleaning, while the Auto Prewash tackles tough stains effortlessly. Built with a stainless steel drum for durability, it includes Smart Diagnosis for easy troubleshooting. Its LED display and sleek middle black finish give it a premium, practical appeal for busy households.

Specifications

Capacity
8 kg
Motor
Smart Inverter Motor
Drum Type
Stainless Steel Drum with TurboDrum
Features
Auto Prewash, Smart Diagnosis
Design
LED Display, Middle Black Finish

The LG 9 kg washing machine raises fabric care with AI Direct Drive Technology that adjusts motion based on fabric type. Steam Wash removes allergens and ensures deep cleaning. An in-built heater supports effective hot washes, while a large capacity suits families. With its 5-star energy efficiency and modern middle black finish, it combines advanced care, convenience, and eco-conscious performance.

Specifications

Capacity
9 kg
Technology
AI Direct Drive Technology
Special Feature
Steam Wash for allergy removal
Heater
In-built Heater for hot washes
Efficiency
5 Star Energy Rating

Whirlpool’s 7 kg Magic Clean washing machine is designed for powerful yet simple laundry care. With Magic Clean technology, it delivers effective wash cycles while minimizing water and energy use. Its 5-star rating ensures long-term savings. Compact, durable, and finished in grey, it’s built for everyday convenience with reliable Whirlpool engineering, making it ideal for small to medium-sized families.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Technology
Magic Clean Wash System
Energy Rating
5 Star Rated
Design
Compact Grey Finish
Brand Assurance
Reliable Whirlpool build

The IFB 7 kg washing machine brings Deep Clean Technology with AI-powered wash programs for smarter laundry. Its ActivMix feature improves detergent use for thorough cleaning, while Aqua Energie softens hard water to protect fabrics. Designed with energy efficiency in mind, this model offers a balance of smart features and powerful performance, wrapped in a sleek medium grey finish.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Technology
Deep Clean + AI Powered Wash
Special Feature
ActivMix for better detergent use
Water Treatment
Aqua Energie for hard water
Design
Medium Grey Finish

The Haier 7 kg top load machine ensures gentle yet thorough cleaning with its Oceanus Wave Drum. Equipped with a Magic Filter to trap lint and protect fabrics, it offers 8 wash programs for versatile use. The 15-minute Quick Wash is perfect for busy lifestyles, while its durable stainless steel drum and moonlight silver finish make it reliable and stylish for daily laundry needs.

Specifications

Capacity
7 kg
Drum Design
Oceanus Wave Stainless Steel Drum
Filter
Magic Filter for lint removal
Programs
8 Wash Programs with Quick Wash (15 mins)
Design
Moonlight Silver Finish

Should I buy a 7 kg or 9 kg washing machine?

If you live alone or with 2–3 members, 7 kg is sufficient. Larger families should go for 8–9 kg to handle heavy laundry more efficiently.

Is an inverter motor really worth the price?

Yes, inverter motors reduce energy use, cut noise, and last longer than conventional motors. While upfront cost is higher, the long-term savings and durability justify the investment.

Do I need an in-built heater in my washing machine?

An in-built heater helps remove tough stains, allergens, and bacteria. It’s useful if you have kids, sensitive skin, or prefer hot washes for hygiene and freshness.

Should I consider brand reputation when buying?

Absolutely. Established brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, IFB, and Haier provide better after-sales support, spare parts availability, and longer durability, reducing hassles in the long run.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 
