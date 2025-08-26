Top newly launched TVs from Sony, LG, Samsung and more are now available with up to 60% off

The latest range of televisions from top brands has just arrived, and they’re already available at appealing discounts. These new models combine cutting-edge technology with stylish designs, making them an ideal choice for any home. Shoppers can now enjoy immersive picture quality, improved sound, and smarter connectivity at lower prices.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best deal Sony 215 cm (85 inches) BRAVIA 5 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV K-85XR55A View Details ₹3.91L Check Details Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 5 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV K-65XR50 View Details ₹1.53L Check Details Budget friendly Acerpure 164 cm (65 inch) Elevate Series Ultra HD 4K QLED Smart Google TV AP65UG51QEVTD View Details ₹43,999 Check Details Best picture quality LG 126 cm (50 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 50UA82006LA View Details ₹39,990 Check Details Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Pro QLED Series Smart TV L32MB-APIN View Details ₹14,999 Check Details View More

From premium 4K panels to everyday smart TVs, the variety of options ensures there’s something to suit every budget and preference. With offers already live, it’s an excellent time to invest in a brand-new television that promises both long-term performance and entertainment value.

Experience breathtaking visuals on Sony’s 85-inch BRAVIA 5 Mini LED TV, featuring true 4K clarity with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The XR Processor enhances colour, contrast, and motion for lifelike images, while Dolby Atmos sound creates deep, immersive audio.

With Google TV integration, voice assistants like Google and Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2 support, this model brings seamless smart features plus multiple HDMI and USB ports for your devices. It’s especially optimised for gaming with PlayStation 5 compatibility.

Specifications Screen Size 85 inches, Mini LED, 4K UHD Refresh Rate 120 Hz Audio Output 40 watts, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Smart Features Google TV, Apple AirPlay 2, Voice Controls

The Sony BRAVIA 65-inch Mini LED TV delivers vibrant 4K imagery with a 120Hz panel for smooth action scenes. It employs Sony's XR Processor for improved contrast and realistic colour replication, alongside XR Triluminos Pro technology.

Powered by Google TV, it offers voice assistance, compatibility with Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2. The TV's audio system features Dolby Atmos with 40 watts of output for an engaging home theatre sound experience.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches, Mini LED, 4K UHD Refresh Rate 120 Hz Audio Output 40 watts, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Smart Features Google TV, Voice Assistants, Apple AirPlay 2

Acerpure’s 65-inch Elevate Series sports a 4K QLED display with HDR10 support, delivering vibrant colors and deep blacks on a 60Hz panel. Its Google TV platform makes streaming easy with popular apps pre-installed and voice control built-in.

Audio is powered by 20 watts using DTS Studio Sound and Dolby Atmos technology, enhancing entertainment with crisp and immersive sound. Connectivity includes three HDMI ports and dual USB input for external devices.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches, QLED, 4K UHD Refresh Rate 60 Hz Audio Output 20 watts, DTS Studio Sound, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Smart Features Google TV, HDR10, Voice Control

LG’s 50-inch UA82 Series features a 4K LED screen with α7 AI Processor Gen8 for sharp, detailed visuals. The webOS smart interface supports AI Sound Pro and Dolby Atmos for 20W immersive sound with clear dialogues.

This TV includes gaming features like ALLM and HGiG, as well as voice control through Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports and Bluetooth for wireless audio devices.

Specifications Screen Size 50 inches, LED, 4K UHD Refresh Rate 60 Hz Audio Output 20 watts, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Smart Features webOS, AI Sound Pro, Voice Assistants

Xiaomi’s 32-inch A Pro QLED Smart TV combines HD Ready resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and Eye Comfort Mode. It runs on Android 14 with Google TV integrated for access to all major streaming apps and voice control.

Audio features include 20 watts output with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X. Connectivity options feature dual HDMI, USB ports, and dual-band Wi-Fi for smooth streaming and device compatibility.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches, QLED, HD Ready Refresh Rate 60 Hz Audio Output 20 watts, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X Connectivity 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Smart Features Android 14, Google TV, Voice Assistant

The Vu Vibe Series 50VIBE-DV offers a 50-inch 4K QLED display featuring Dolby Vision and HDR10. Its 60Hz refresh rate and A+ Grade panel ensure bright, vivid pictures with support for Filmmaker and Cricket modes.

An integrated 88W soundbar with Dolby Atmos delivers powerful, clear audio. With Google TV OS, voice control, HDMI 2.1, and Bluetooth 5.3, it balances solid picture quality with smart connectivity features.

Specifications Screen Size 50 inches, QLED, 4K UHD Refresh Rate 60 Hz Audio Output 88 watts, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI (2.1), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 Smart Features Google TV OS, Voice Control, MEMC

Samsung’s Crystal 4K TV features a 75-inch LED panel with 4K resolution and a 50Hz refresh rate. The Crystal Processor 4K enhances color and contrast, while Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony improve audio immersion with 20 watt output.

It runs on Tizen OS with built-in Alexa and Bixby, plus Samsung TV Plus for free channels. Connectivity includes HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and Ethernet with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port.

Specifications Screen Size 75 inches, LED, 4K UHD Refresh Rate 50 Hz Audio Output 20 watts Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet Smart Features Tizen OS, Alexa, Bixby, TV Plus

Hisense’s 65-inch E6N Series offers a 4K LED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Adaptive Light Sensor for clear visuals. Its audio system supports Dolby Atmos with a 24 watt speaker output for immersive sound.

The TV runs Google TV with Google Assistant support and offers screen mirroring for multiple devices. Connectivity includes HDMI eARC, USB, Bluetooth 5.3, and Ethernet LAN.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches, LED, 4K UHD Refresh Rate 60 Hz Audio Output 24 watts, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI (1 eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 Smart Features Google TV, Voice Assistant, Screen Mirroring

Sony’s 50-inch BRAVIA 2M2 Series offers true-to-life 4K LED visuals with HDR support on a 60Hz panel. The X1 processor optimizes image quality and motion clarity.

The audio system outputs 20 watts with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. It runs Google TV with integrated voice assistants and supports Apple AirPlay 2 for a connected smart home experience.

Specifications Screen Size 50 inches, LED, 4K UHD Refresh Rate 60 Hz Audio Output 20 watts, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Smart Features Google TV, Alexa, AirPlay 2

Samsung’s 32-inch UA32H4550FUXXL delivers HD visuals on an LED screen with 50Hz refresh rate supporting HDR10+ for enhanced contrast. It runs Samsung Tizen OS with Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Connectivity options include multiple HDMI ports (with eARC), USB inputs, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi for versatile streaming and device connections. The TV outputs 20 watts through adaptive sound technology.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches, LED, HD Ready Refresh Rate 50 Hz Audio Output 20 watts Connectivity 2 HDMI (1 eARC), USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Smart Features Tizen OS, Alexa, Google Assistant

