Top newly launched TVs from Sony, LG, Samsung and more are now available with up to 60% off

The latest range of televisions from top brands has just arrived, and they’re already available at appealing discounts. These new models combine cutting-edge technology with stylish designs, making them an ideal choice for any home. Shoppers can now enjoy immersive picture quality, improved sound, and smarter connectivity at lower prices.
From premium 4K panels to everyday smart TVs, the variety of options ensures there’s something to suit every budget and preference. With offers already live, it’s an excellent time to invest in a brand-new television that promises both long-term performance and entertainment value.
Experience breathtaking visuals on Sony’s 85-inch BRAVIA 5 Mini LED TV, featuring true 4K clarity with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The XR Processor enhances colour, contrast, and motion for lifelike images, while Dolby Atmos sound creates deep, immersive audio.
With Google TV integration, voice assistants like Google and Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2 support, this model brings seamless smart features plus multiple HDMI and USB ports for your devices. It’s especially optimised for gaming with PlayStation 5 compatibility.
The Sony BRAVIA 65-inch Mini LED TV delivers vibrant 4K imagery with a 120Hz panel for smooth action scenes. It employs Sony's XR Processor for improved contrast and realistic colour replication, alongside XR Triluminos Pro technology.
Powered by Google TV, it offers voice assistance, compatibility with Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2. The TV's audio system features Dolby Atmos with 40 watts of output for an engaging home theatre sound experience.
Acerpure’s 65-inch Elevate Series sports a 4K QLED display with HDR10 support, delivering vibrant colors and deep blacks on a 60Hz panel. Its Google TV platform makes streaming easy with popular apps pre-installed and voice control built-in.
Audio is powered by 20 watts using DTS Studio Sound and Dolby Atmos technology, enhancing entertainment with crisp and immersive sound. Connectivity includes three HDMI ports and dual USB input for external devices.
LG’s 50-inch UA82 Series features a 4K LED screen with α7 AI Processor Gen8 for sharp, detailed visuals. The webOS smart interface supports AI Sound Pro and Dolby Atmos for 20W immersive sound with clear dialogues.
This TV includes gaming features like ALLM and HGiG, as well as voice control through Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports and Bluetooth for wireless audio devices.
Xiaomi’s 32-inch A Pro QLED Smart TV combines HD Ready resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and Eye Comfort Mode. It runs on Android 14 with Google TV integrated for access to all major streaming apps and voice control.
Audio features include 20 watts output with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X. Connectivity options feature dual HDMI, USB ports, and dual-band Wi-Fi for smooth streaming and device compatibility.
The Vu Vibe Series 50VIBE-DV offers a 50-inch 4K QLED display featuring Dolby Vision and HDR10. Its 60Hz refresh rate and A+ Grade panel ensure bright, vivid pictures with support for Filmmaker and Cricket modes.
An integrated 88W soundbar with Dolby Atmos delivers powerful, clear audio. With Google TV OS, voice control, HDMI 2.1, and Bluetooth 5.3, it balances solid picture quality with smart connectivity features.
Samsung’s Crystal 4K TV features a 75-inch LED panel with 4K resolution and a 50Hz refresh rate. The Crystal Processor 4K enhances color and contrast, while Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony improve audio immersion with 20 watt output.
It runs on Tizen OS with built-in Alexa and Bixby, plus Samsung TV Plus for free channels. Connectivity includes HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and Ethernet with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port.
Hisense’s 65-inch E6N Series offers a 4K LED display with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Adaptive Light Sensor for clear visuals. Its audio system supports Dolby Atmos with a 24 watt speaker output for immersive sound.
The TV runs Google TV with Google Assistant support and offers screen mirroring for multiple devices. Connectivity includes HDMI eARC, USB, Bluetooth 5.3, and Ethernet LAN.
Sony’s 50-inch BRAVIA 2M2 Series offers true-to-life 4K LED visuals with HDR support on a 60Hz panel. The X1 processor optimizes image quality and motion clarity.
The audio system outputs 20 watts with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. It runs Google TV with integrated voice assistants and supports Apple AirPlay 2 for a connected smart home experience.
Samsung’s 32-inch UA32H4550FUXXL delivers HD visuals on an LED screen with 50Hz refresh rate supporting HDR10+ for enhanced contrast. It runs Samsung Tizen OS with Alexa and Google Assistant support.
Connectivity options include multiple HDMI ports (with eARC), USB inputs, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi for versatile streaming and device connections. The TV outputs 20 watts through adaptive sound technology.
6 Best 65 inch TVs in July 2025 offering brilliant visuals & smart connectivity: Top picks for every entertainment need
Large Screen TVs for immersive entertainment at home: Top 10 picks from LG, Sony, Samsung and others
Best TVs under ₹40000: Top 10 smart TVs choices for impressive display and sound with the latest features and technology
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Do new TVs come preloaded with streaming apps?
Yes, most smart TVs arrive with popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube installed.
Can I connect gaming consoles to these TVs?
Absolutely, all new models feature HDMI ports for seamless gaming console connectivity.
Are these TVs energy-efficient?
Many of the latest TVs come with energy-saving features and star ratings to reduce electricity consumption.
Do I need a soundbar with these TVs?
Not necessarily, as many offer enhanced in-built speakers. However, a soundbar can deliver a more immersive audio experience.
Can I control these TVs with my smartphone?
Yes, most modern TVs support companion apps that allow remote control directly from your smartphone.