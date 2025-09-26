Top offers on split ACs this seasonal off: GST 2.0 unlocks Big Savings & Dhamaka deals in Great Indian Festival 2025

This Great Indian Festival 2025, Amazon is bringing you top offers on split ACs like never before. With the government’s recent GST 2.0 relaxations, GST savings on air conditioners have never been this high. These new tax benefits on split ACs mean bigger discounts, giving you the chance to enhance your cooling system at great prices.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White) View Details ₹28,990 Check Details LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White) View Details ₹41,490 Check Details Haier 1 Ton 4 Star AI Climate Control Smart Split AC (3470W, Triple Inverter, Copper, Wi-Fi, 4-Way Swing, 7 in 1 Convertible, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C, 20 Mtrs Air Throw - HSU13K-PYAIR4BN-INV, White) View Details ₹32,250 Check Details Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details ₹29,490 Check Details Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Smart Display, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Dust Filter, 5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White) View Details ₹38,990 Check Details View More

Amazon is rolling out Dhamaka deals on top brands with the added advantage of GST 2.0 savings. Don't miss out on these festive offers and enjoy big savings on split ACs, all thanks to the government’s new GST slab that makes cooling more affordable. Hurry, before the seasonal off deals wrap up in the current sale.

Dhamaka deals on split ACs during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Dhamaka offers on LG split ACs with 55% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Grab Dhamaka offers on LG split ACs with a GST drop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Time to snatch up GST savings and exciting discounts on LG ACs.

Don’t miss out on these seasonal off deals on split ACs before they end. This is your chance to bring home LG ACs at great prices this festive season.

Top deals on LG split ACs:

Dhamaka offers on Samsung split ACs with 54% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Grab Dhamaka offers on Samsung split ACs with a GST drop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Take advantage of GST savings and exclusive discounts on Samsung ACs.

Make the most of the seasonal off on split ACs and grab this opportunity to buy Samsung ACs at great prices before the sale ends this festive season.

Top deals on Samsung split ACs:

Dhamaka offers on Voltas split ACs with 54% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings exclusive Dhamaka offers on Voltas split ACs with the added benefit of GST drop. Make the most of these special GST savings on high quality Voltas ACs to stay cool this festive season.

These amazing seasonal off deals on split ACs are the best deals in this Amazon Diwali sale. Shop now and grab Voltas ACs at exciting prices before the sale ends.

Top deals on Voltas split ACs:

Dhamaka offers on Daikin split ACs with 53% discount in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings exclusive Dhamaka deals on Daikin split ACs with added GST savings. Benefit from the GST drop and buy the best Daikin AC for your home.

The seasonal off on split ACs provides the chance to experience premium cooling at reduced prices. Hurry, these offers won't last long, grab your Daikin AC today.

Top deals on Daikin split ACs:

Dhamaka offers on Godrej split ACs with 38% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings fantastic Dhamaka deals on Godrej split ACs, now with added GST savings. GST drop makes it a great time to buy a reliable Godrej AC for your home.

With the seasonal off on split ACs, enjoy premium cooling at better prices. These deals will not be same and discount offers keep changing so grab them just now.

Top deals on Godrej split ACs:

