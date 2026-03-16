Top rated Intel Core Ultra 9 laptop models for work, study, and multitasking

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.Read moreRead less
Intel’s Core Ultra 9 laptops sit firmly at the top of the current laptop lineup, built for people who expect serious performance from a portable machine. These systems combine powerful processors with high-end displays, fast memory and AI capabilities that are slowly becoming part of everyday software.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Trustworthy brandHP Omen, Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, 8GB RTX 5070, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, 165Hz, 2k WUXGA, 3ms, 400 nits, 16''/40.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Black, 2.42kg, an0012TX, Unleashed Mode, RGB, AI Gaming LaptopView Details
₹1.92L
AI PCLenovo Yoga Slim 7 (Smartchoice) Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 14"(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED Laptop (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/AI PC/Windows 11/Microsoft 365 Basic + Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV00B3INView Details
₹1.10L
Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Aura Edition, Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 285H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 3K OLED, Copilot+ PC, 14.5"/36.8cm, Touchscreen, Win 11, Office 24, AI Now, Grey, 1.5Kg, 83KF001LIN, AI Powered LaptopView Details
₹1.53L
FlipHP Omnibook Ultra Flip (Previously Spectre), Intel Core Ultra 9 288V (32GB LPDDR5x, 1TB SSD), 3K, OLED, 120 Hz, 14''/35.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Blue, 1.34kg, fh0368tu, 9MP Camera, Backlit LaptopView Details
₹2.03L
Lenovo Yoga Slim 9 Intel Evo Core Ultra 7 258V Touchscreen Laptop (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/14 (35.5cm)/4K WQUXGA OLED/AI PC/Lenovo AI Now/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/Office 2024/1Yr ADP/Teal/1.2Kg), 83CX002LINView Details
₹2.00L
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Take the HP Omen with the Core Ultra 9 285H, for instance. It pushes the chip towards gaming and demanding workloads. On the other hand, machines like the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 and Lenovo Yoga Slim 9 show how the same processor can power thin, elegant laptops built for work and travel.
Display quality has also taken a step forward. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Aura Edition brings a sharp 3K OLED panel, while the HP Omnibook Ultra Flip pairs its Core Ultra 9 processor with a bright OLED touchscreen and lightweight convertible design.
Together, these laptops represent the current wave of premium Windows machines designed for people who want power, portability and modern features in one device.
The HP Omen gaming laptop built around the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor targets players who want serious performance without compromises. Paired with RTX 5070 graphics and 32GB RAM, it comfortably handles demanding modern titles, creative workloads and streaming sessions. The 165Hz display keeps fast-paced gameplay fluid, while the 2K panel brings sharper detail to games and media. Strong cooling and Omen’s unleashed mode help sustain performance during long sessions.
Powerful RTX 5070 graphics for demanding games
High refresh display improves responsiveness
Premium pricing compared to mid-range gaming laptops
Slightly heavier for frequent travel
Buyers praise strong gaming performance, smooth high refresh display and solid build quality. Many highlight reliable performance during longer gaming sessions.
A powerful Ultra 9 gaming laptop combining high-end RTX graphics, large memory and a fast display for demanding games and creative work.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 with Intel Core Ultra 9 is designed for people who want strong performance in a lightweight laptop. With 32GB RAM and fast SSD storage, it handles heavy multitasking, creative work and large files without slowing down. The OLED display brings rich colours and sharp contrast, making it enjoyable for editing, streaming or everyday work. At under 1.4 kg, it remains easy to carry while still offering the power expected from an Ultra 9 AI laptop.
Bright OLED display with excellent colour accuracy
Lightweight design with powerful multitasking capability
Integrated graphics limit heavy gaming performance
Premium pricing compared with standard productivity laptops
Buyers appreciate the sharp OLED display, smooth everyday performance and light design. Many highlight strong multitasking capability for work.
A premium Ultra 9 laptop combining powerful performance, a vibrant OLED display and portable design for professionals and creators.
The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Aura Edition with Intel Core Ultra 9 is aimed at users who want strong performance in a compact premium laptop. The Ultra 9 processor paired with 32GB RAM handles demanding productivity work, creative software and heavy multitasking smoothly. Its 3K OLED touchscreen adds rich colour and sharp detail, which makes editing photos, watching content or working with design tools more satisfying. Despite the power inside, the slim aluminium design keeps it portable for everyday work.
Stunning 3K OLED display with excellent colour accuracy
Strong Ultra 9 performance for multitasking and creative workloads
RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded
Premium pricing compared with standard productivity laptops
Early buyers praise the display quality and smooth performance. Many mention the laptop feels fast for creative and productivity work.
A premium Ultra 9 AI laptop combining powerful performance, a vibrant OLED touchscreen and a lightweight design for professionals and creators.
The HP Omnibook Ultra Flip carries forward the legacy of the Spectre line with a refined convertible design and serious performance. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and 32GB LPDDR5x memory, it feels effortless during multitasking, creative work and everyday productivity. The 3K OLED touchscreen stands out immediately, delivering deep contrast and vibrant colour that makes documents, films and design projects look exceptional. With a light 1.34 kg chassis and flexible 360-degree hinge, it suits professionals who move between work, presentations and travel.
Premium OLED display with excellent colour and sharpness
Lightweight convertible design with strong Ultra 9 performance
Premium pricing compared with most productivity laptops
Limited ports despite Thunderbolt support
Buyers appreciate the OLED display quality, lightweight build and strong multitasking performance. Many highlight the premium finish and responsive touchscreen.
A powerful Ultra 9 convertible laptop with a brilliant OLED display, lightweight design and premium build suited for professionals and creators.
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9 leans heavily into premium design and display quality while still delivering strong everyday performance. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and 32GB LPDDR5x memory, it handles demanding multitasking, productivity tools and creative workloads comfortably. The highlight is the 14-inch 4K OLED touchscreen, which brings rich colour and remarkable clarity for editing photos, streaming films or simply working through long documents. At just over 1.2 kg, it remains easy to carry between meetings, travel and daily work.
Stunning 4K OLED display with excellent brightness and colour accuracy
Extremely lightweight premium design suited for travel and work
RAM is soldered and not upgradeable
Premium pricing compared with most thin-and-light laptops
Buyers highlight the exceptional OLED display and ultra-light design. Many appreciate the smooth performance for productivity and daily work.
A premium ultraportable laptop offering a brilliant 4K OLED screen, powerful multitasking performance and refined design for professionals.
Yes, especially if your workflow involves heavy multitasking, large spreadsheets, editing tools or AI features. Laptops like the HP Omnibook Ultra Flip and Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Aura Edition show how the Core Ultra 9 chip keeps everything responsive while running multiple apps. You get stronger AI processing, faster multitasking and longer usability compared with mid-range processors.
Absolutely. Premium processors deserve equally capable displays. The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Aura Edition with its 3K OLED panel and the HP Omnibook Ultra Flip with a 3K OLED touchscreen make a visible difference when editing photos, working with design files or simply reading text for long hours. A good screen often defines the daily experience.
Not necessarily. While machines like the HP Omen Ultra 9 gaming laptop handle demanding workloads, thin laptops such as the HP Omnibook Ultra Flip and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Ultra 9 model focus more on productivity and portability. The processor simply gives headroom for demanding tasks while keeping everyday work smooth and responsive.
The new architecture includes a dedicated NPU for AI workloads, which matters as more software integrates AI features. Devices such as the HP Omen Ultra 9 and Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Aura Edition already support AI-assisted productivity, faster background tasks and improved power efficiency. This keeps the laptop relevant for several years.
|Product name
|Display
|Sound
|Connectivity
|HP Omen, Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
|16-inch 2K WUXGA IPS, 165Hz
|DTS:X Ultra dual speakers with HP Audio Boost
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI 2.1, USB-C
|Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (Core Ultra 9 185H)
|14-inch WUXGA OLED
|Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3
|Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 Aura Edition
|14.5-inch 3K OLED touchscreen, 120Hz
|Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C
|HP Omnibook Ultra Flip (Core Ultra 9 288V)
|14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen, 120Hz
|Quad speakers tuned by Poly Studio with DTS:X Ultra
|Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4
|Lenovo Yoga Slim 9
|14-inch 4K WQUXGA OLED touchscreen
|Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable....Read more