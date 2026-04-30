Transform your desk: Best extended monitor screens for laptops you can buy in India (2026 Guide), get up to 80% off

Do you often struggle to switch between tabs, apps, and windows on a single screen? If you do, then a single laptop screen isn't enough for you anymore. Solution? The solution to this problem is using extended monitor screens. These devices give your laptop an upgrade by adding extra screen space, which is perfect for students, professionals and creators who want more workspace without investing in bulky setups. You can crunch data for analysis, compare documents, manage multiple apps and in some cases code more efficiently by adding more screens to your laptop.

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That said, getting extended monitor screens isn't as simple as looking for a setup that lets you add a single or a multi-screen setup. Instead, you need to look for factors like display specifications and connectivity options before finalising on the model of your choice. So, before we recommend you our top extended monitor screens, let's take a look at the factors that you need to consider before buying a screen extender.

Factors to consider while buying extended monitor screens Ports: Check if the extended monitor screens model that you want to buy has the same ports as your PC, which can be both a desktop and a laptop. This can include HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C ports.

USB-C power delivery: A vital feature for laptop users is pass through charging, which lets users to plug their laptop's charger into the monitor, which then charges the laptop while you work. This, in turn, can help in solving the battery drain issue in laptops.

Screen size: Look for extended monitor screens that match your laptop screen. 14-inch extenders are ideal for smaller displays or laptop screens while 24-inch screens are standard for compact desks, and 27-inch models are better for multitasking.

Adjustability: Look for screen extenders with full ergonomic stand offering height, tilt, swivel, and pivot to reduce neck strain.

Now that we have all the information that we need, let's take a look at the best extended monitor screens that you can buy in India. And guess what? These screen extenders are available with a discount of up to 80% on Amazon India right now. Here are our top picks.

Best extended monitor screens that you can buy in India

This portable laptop screen extender is designed for professionals who need instant multi-screen productivity without bulky setups. It features a sleek and simple clip-on design with an adjustable kickstand, which is easy to put on and stable in use. It offers dual-screen configuration with Full HD IPS panels, which delivers sharp visuals, wide viewing angles, and anti-glare comfort during long work sessions. It has USB-C and HDMI for connectivity and it is easy to setup without drivers. It is compatible with Windows and macOS, and it’s ideal for multitasking, trading, coding, or remote work. This screen extender is available with a discount of 30 percent on Amazon India. Buyers can save more using credit card payments.

Specifications Screen Size 14-inch Number of Screens Dual screen configuration Display Specifications Full HD (1920×1080), IPS panel, 300 nits brightness, 178-degree viewing angle, 60Hz screen refresh rate Connectivity Options USB-C (DP Alt Mode), HDMI, USB-A power Compatibility Windows, macOS (M1 supported), Linux, Android, phone DEX, Xbox, PS4 and PS4 Reason to buy Good built quality Portable design Easy to setup Reason to avoid Average screen performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the monitor's build quality for work and entertainment, and appreciate its portability. However, screen performance has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this screen extender for its build quality and ease of use.

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This screen extender features a foldable, clip-on design with a stable double-wire/kickstand mechanism for secure attachment. It adds two Full HD IPS displays to your laptop, creating a triple-screen workstation with vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. It comes with a 1920 × 1080 resolution and low blue light mode, which ensures comfortable experience during long working hours. It comes with a plug-and-play setup via USB-C port, which makes it easy to connect without complex installation. It is compatible with Windows and macOS (including M-series chips). It is available with a discount of 77 percent on Amazon. Buyers can save more using credit card payments.

Specifications Screen Size 14-inch per screen Number of Screens Dual external screens Display Specifications Full HD (1920×1080), IPS panel, 170-degree viewing angle, low blue light mode Connectivity Options USB-C, HDMI Port Compatibility Windows and macOS (M1/M2/M3 supported) Reason to buy Good built quality Excellent display Easy to setup Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the monitor's build quality and its easy to install setup. However, its connectivity has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this screen extender for its build quality and its connectivity options.

This screen extender by MagicRaven features a foldable clip-on design with adjustable kickstand support for stability. It adds dual Full HD IPS displays to your laptop, creating a triple-screen workstation with sharp visuals, 100% sRGB colour accuracy, and 178-degree viewing angles. It offers 300 nits of peak brightness, HDR support, and eye-care technology, which ensures comfortable viewing experience during long working hours. It offers a plug-and-play setup via USB-C and Thunderbolt, which enables quick connectivity without drivers. Additionally, you get 250-degrees of screen rotation, which enhances flexibility for work or presentations. This screen extender is available with a discount of 33 percent on Amazon.

Specifications Screen Size 14-inch per screen Number of Screens Dual external screens Display Specifications Full HD (1920×1080), IPS panel, 300 nits brightness, 100% sRGB, 178-degree viewing angle, 60Hz screen refresh rate Connectivity Options USB-C, Thunderbolt port, mini HDMI port Compatibility Windows (full dual-screen support), macOS (limited dual extension on M-series), fits 13.3–16.1-inch laptops Reason to buy Good display quality Good connectivity Light weight design Reason to avoid Average built

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the monitor's display quality and its connectivity options. However, its built quality has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this screen extender for its display quality and its connectivity options.

This portable screen extender by millennium Technology features a sleek, ultra-slim clip-on design that attaches securely to your laptop. It expands your workspace with a single Full HD display, which in turn delivers crisp visuals, wide viewing angles, and consistent colour output. The lightweight build and adjustable kickstand improve portability and stability. It has USB-C and HDMI for connectivity, which ensures quick setup without complex installations. Compatible with most Windows and macOS laptops and it is available with a 35 percent discount on Amazon. Buyers can save more using credit cards and Amazon Pay Balance.

Screen Size: 18.5-inch

Number of Screens: Single screen

Display Specifications: Full HD (1920×1080), IPS panel, anti-glare, wide viewing angles

Connectivity Options: USB-C, HDMI

Compatibility: Supports Windows, macOS

Pros

Good display quality

Easy to setup

Value for money buy

Cons

Average connectivity

Specifications Screen Size 18.5-inch Number of Screens Single screen Display Specifications Full HD (1920×1080), IPS panel, anti-glare, wide viewing angles Connectivity Options USB-C, HDMI Compatibility Supports Windows, macOS Reason to buy Good display quality Easy to setup Value for money buy Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the monitor's display quality and its easy to set up design. They also consider it a value for money buy. However, its connectivity has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this screen extender for its display quality and its ease of use.

This screen extender features a sleek, clip-on design that transforms your laptop into a multi-screen workstation. It comes with dual 12-inch Full HD IPS displays that deliver sharp visuals, wide viewing angles, and reduced eye strain with low blue light support. The lightweight, foldable build makes it ideal for travel, while its adjustable rotation of up to 210 degrees enhances flexibility. It connects to your laptop seamlessly via USB-A, Type-C, or HDMI ports. It supports Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and even gaming consoles. This screen extender is available with a discount of 72 percent on Amazon.

Specifications Screen size 12-inch Number of screens Dual external screens Display specifications Full HD (1920 × 1080), IPS panel, low blue light Connectivity options USB-A, USB Type-C, HDMI Compatibility Works with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux, Android, PS4, Nintendo Switch Reason to buy Good display quality Easy to setup Reason to avoid Installation hassles

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the monitor's display quality and its easy to set up design. However, its installation has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this screen extender for its display quality and its ease of use.

Top 3 features of the best extended monitor screens in India

NAME SCREEN SIZE CONNECTIVITY COMPATIBILITY RIITEK 14" Portable Tri Screen Monitor 14-inch USB-C (DP Alt Mode), HDMI, USB-A power Windows, macOS (M1 supported), Linux, Android, phone DEX, Xbox, PS4 and PS4 14.0" Tri-Screen Portable Foldable Dual Monitor 14-inch USB-C, HDMI Port Windows and macOS (M1/M2/M3 supported) MagicRaven Laptop Screen Extender 14-inch USB-C, Thunderbolt port, mini HDMI port Windows (full dual-screen support), macOS (limited dual extension on M-series), fits 13.3–16.1-inch laptops Millennium Technology 18.5 Inch FHD Portable Monitor 18.5-inch USB-C, HDMI Windows and macOS P2 Triple Portable Monitor 12-inch USB-A, USB Type-C, HDMI Works with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, Linux, Android, PS4, Nintendo Switch

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of laptops and screen extenders. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of screen extenders across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display configurations, utility and connectivity features. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.