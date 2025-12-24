Travelling for Christmas or New Year? Public Wi-Fi safety tips you need this holiday season

Holiday travel has a way of pushing us onto public Wi-Fi without much thought. Between crowded airports, delayed flights, hotel check-ins, and café stops in new cities, staying connected becomes a necessity. Boarding passes live on our phones, cab bookings depend on apps, and family updates can’t wait.

During Christmas and New Year, when mobile networks slow down, public Wi-Fi feels like the easiest option. But this is also when risks quietly increase. Travellers are distracted, networks are crowded, and unsafe connections are easier to miss. A few simple precautions can help you stay connected without compromising your data.

Turn on a VPN before you connect A virtual private network (VPN) should be your first line of defence while travelling. Public Wi-Fi networks, especially those without passwords or with simple “click to connect” portals, are often unsecured. A VPN encrypts your internet traffic, making it much harder for anyone nearby to snoop on your data. Many VPN apps can auto-activate the moment you join a public network, which is ideal when you’re rushing through airports or checking into hotels.

Switch off auto-connect to Wi-Fi During the holidays, hackers know travellers are distracted. Fake hotspots with names like “Free_Airport_WiFi” or “Hotel_Guest” are common traps. If your phone or laptop automatically connects to known networks, you might not even realise you’ve joined a rogue one. Disabling auto-connect forces you to approve every connection manually, a small step that offers big protection.

Always verify the network name When you’re unsure, ask. Airport staff, hotel reception, or café employees can quickly confirm the official Wi-Fi name. Never rely solely on familiar-sounding network names, especially in busy public places during peak travel season.

Use HTTPS-only browsing Modern browsers support HTTPS-only or “always use secure connections” modes. This ensures your browser avoids insecure websites that can expose your data on public Wi-Fi. Enable it before your trip, it quietly adds an extra layer of safety while you browse.

Disable AirDrop, Nearby Share, and Bluetooth Sharing features are great at home, but risky in crowded spaces like lounges and hotel lobbies. Leaving them on can make your device visible to strangers nearby. Keep them switched off unless you truly need them.

