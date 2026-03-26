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Turn everyday play into smart learning with these 5 must have gadgets for kids

From smartwatches to creative cameras, these kids gadgets combine fun, safety, and learning while keeping everyday use engaging and age appropriate.

Published26 Mar 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Smart gadgets that make playtime more fun and meaningful.
Smart gadgets that make playtime more fun and meaningful.
AI Quick Read

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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Kids today are growing up around technology, but the right gadgets can do much more than just entertain. From learning new skills to staying connected with parents, smart devices are becoming a part of everyday childhood in a more meaningful way.

Our PicksFAQs

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The key is choosing gadgets that strike the right balance between fun, creativity, and usefulness. This list brings together some of the best options that not only keep kids engaged but also add real value to their daily routines.

Kids smartwatch

A kids smartwatch is more than just a fun accessory. It helps parents stay connected through calling and location tracking while giving children a sense of independence. Many models include fitness tracking, simple games, and emergency contact features, making them both practical and engaging for everyday use.

Tablet for kids

An educational tablet combines fun and learning through interactive apps, games, and videos. Built with parental controls and durable designs, these tablets ensure safe usage while encouraging creativity and skill development. They are ideal for balancing screen time with educational content in a structured way.

Kids headphones

Kids headphones are designed with safe volume limits and comfortable fits for long usage. They are ideal for online classes, watching videos, or listening to music without disturbing others. Durable builds and colourful designs make them appealing, while features like wireless connectivity add extra convenience for daily use.

Handheld gaming console

A handheld gaming console offers portable entertainment that kids can enjoy anywhere. These devices often come with preloaded games or access to popular titles, keeping children engaged during travel or leisure time. Compact designs and easy controls make them suitable for younger users without being overly complex.

Instant print camera for kids

An instant print camera lets kids capture moments and print them instantly, adding a creative twist to photography. It reduces screen dependency while encouraging imagination and hands-on fun. Lightweight designs and simple controls make it easy for children to use and enjoy in everyday situations.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesTurn everyday play into smart learning with these 5 must have gadgets for kids

FAQs

Are gadgets good for kids at an early age?

Gadgets can be useful when used in moderation with proper supervision. Choosing age appropriate devices with learning features helps ensure a positive and balanced experience.

Which gadget is best for both fun and learning?

Educational tablets are a great choice as they combine interactive learning with entertainment. They offer apps and content that help children develop new skills.

How do I ensure safe usage of gadgets for kids?

Look for devices with parental controls and usage limits. Setting screen time boundaries and monitoring content also helps maintain safe usage.

Do kids really need a smartwatch?

A smartwatch can be helpful for communication and safety features like location tracking. It also gives children a sense of responsibility in a controlled way.

Are non screen gadgets still relevant for kids?

Yes, gadgets like instant print cameras encourage creativity without constant screen exposure. They provide a refreshing balance to digital entertainment.

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