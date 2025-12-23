Turn your old laptop into a free second monitor using this simple tool

Turn your old laptop into a free second monitor using Spacedesk over Wi-Fi or USB. This guide covers setup steps, performance tweaks, and tips to extend your primary PC's desktop for better productivity in gaming or work.

Reclaim your old laptop as a wireless second display with Spacedesk's easy setup.
By Amit Rahi

Got an old laptop gathering dust in the corner? Instead of letting it rot, you can transform it into a secondary display for your desktop or laptop setup. And you know how powerful and useful is a secondary monitor is for everything, including work and studies. In this article, I am going to tell you about this tool called Spacedesk and how you can use it to make your old laptop useful again.

Why I chose Spacedesk?

Spacedesk is a lightweight tool (under 10MB install), secure with end-to-end encryption, and supports touch input on compatible devices. Unlike clunky HDMI splitters or pricey monitors, it streams your primary PC's desktop wirelessly. The primary PC acts as the server; the old laptop acts as the viewer. Expect minor lag on busy networks, but tweak settings for buttery performance. Download from the Spacedesk official website; it's open-source friendly and ad-free.

Steps to use Spacedesk to convert your old laptop into seconday display

  1. Download and run the Spacedesk Driver (server) on your main computer. Restart if prompted. It adds virtual displays automatically.
  2. Grab the Spacedesk Viewer app for your old laptop's OS. Launch it, and it will scan for the server.
  3. Ensure both are on the same Wi-Fi. Click "Connect" in the viewer app. Your primary desktop extends to the laptop screen instantly.
  4. Right-click the desktop on the primary PC > Display Settings. Drag screens to match physical positions. Set resolution/scaling for sharpness.
  5. In Spacedesk settings, enable hardware acceleration, lower quality for speed, or switch to USB for zero-lag wired mode.
  6. Drag windows across screens. Use Win+P for quick modes (Extend/Duplicate).

Pro tips for smooth visuals

  • Connect to the 5Ghz band of your WiFi router and update Wi-Fi drivers for stability.
  • USB tethering is way better than Wifi to reduce the lag between the monitors.
  • Keep the old laptop plugged in; you can also remove the battery and plug the laptop directly to avoid battery failure from overcharging.
  • Enable AirPlay fallback if you are using this tool with macOS.

