Turn your old laptop into a free second monitor using this simple tool

Got an old laptop gathering dust in the corner? Instead of letting it rot, you can transform it into a secondary display for your desktop or laptop setup. And you know how powerful and useful is a secondary monitor is for everything, including work and studies. In this article, I am going to tell you about this tool called Spacedesk and how you can use it to make your old laptop useful again.
Spacedesk is a lightweight tool (under 10MB install), secure with end-to-end encryption, and supports touch input on compatible devices. Unlike clunky HDMI splitters or pricey monitors, it streams your primary PC's desktop wirelessly. The primary PC acts as the server; the old laptop acts as the viewer. Expect minor lag on busy networks, but tweak settings for buttery performance. Download from the Spacedesk official website; it's open-source friendly and ad-free.