TV voices getting lost? We pick the best soundbar with subwoofer for clearer dialogue, fuller bass, calmer movie nights

If your TV audio feels flat, a soundbar with a subwoofer is usually the cleanest upgrade without turning your living room into a wiring project. Most people run into the same two issues. Voices get buried under background music, and action scenes sound loud but still hollow. A good soundbar brings dialogue forward, while the subwoofer adds the low end weight your TV speakers simply cannot produce.

Our Picks Wireless Bass Subwoofer X Balanced Speaker Unit Deep Bass Boost Dolby DTS Support LED Display Soundbar LED Ambient Lights 3D Surround Effect Dual Wireless Subs FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Wireless Bass Subwoofer JBL Newly Launched Cinema SB560, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth Connectivity (250W) View Details ₹14,999 Check Details X Balanced Speaker Unit Sony HT-S400 2.1ch soundbar with Powerful Wireless subwoofer, S-Force PRO Front Surround Sound and Dolby Digital (330W, Wireless Connectivity, Bluetooth) View Details ₹19,989 Check Details Deep Bass Boost Philips TAB5309 Soundbar: 2.1 CH, 240W Soundbar Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby & DTS 3D Virtual, Deep Bass, BT 5.4 LE Audio Support View Details ₹10,490 Check Details Dolby DTS Support LG S40T 300W 2.1 Channel Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, AI Sound Pro, Wow Interface Soundbar with HDMI, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity (Black) View Details ₹12,990 Check Details boAt 2025 Launch Aavante 2.1 1600D / Orion Plus, Dolby Audio, 160W Signature Sound, 2.1CH Wired Subwoofer,Multiple Ports & EQ Modes, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details ₹5,999 Check Details View More

Before you buy, I would check three things. Look for a dedicated centre channel or a clear dialogue mode, match the system to your room size, and use HDMI eARC if your TV supports it. Also do not tuck the bar inside a closed cabinet. Placement can change the result more than specs.

JBL’s newly launched Cinema SB560 brings 250W of power packed sound to your living room. This 3.1 channel soundbar with subwoofer delivers clear vocals through its dedicated centre channel and deep bass through a wireless woofer. Dolby Audio and HDMI eARC ensure an immersive viewing experience across movies and shows. With Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity, this soundbar with subwoofer offers seamless pairing for TVs and smartphones. It’s ideal for users wanting a theatre-like setup without clutter.

Specifications Output 250W Channel 3.1 Audio Dolby Audio Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI eARC Subwoofer Wireless Reasons to buy Wireless subwoofer hits hard for movies and music, without muddying the mids. 3.1 setup with a dedicated centre channel keeps dialogue clear, plus HDMI eARC makes TV audio clean and hassle free. Reason to avoid No Wi-Fi streaming, so no built-in Spotify Connect, AirPlay, or Chromecast. Limited smart controls, so you do not get an app based EQ or advanced room tuning.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Most users praise its clear dialogues and impactful bass. Many mention it pairs easily and performs well in medium rooms. A few note the absence of smart features but still consider it worth the price.

Why choose this product? It’s a balanced option for home entertainment, offering powerful sound and simplicity. The SB560 stands out for its centre channel clarity and clean bass output that elevates everyday TV viewing without needing a full home theatre setup.

Sony HT-S400 keeps things simple, but it is not barebones. You get 330W output, Dolby Digital, and S-Force PRO Front Surround to widen TV sound without extra speakers. As a soundbar with a subwoofer, it adds a wireless bass unit, so you can tuck it near the sofa for more impact. It suits everyday streaming and sports, especially when you want fuller sound with minimal setup with one remote.

Specifications Channels 2.1 Output 330W Audio Dolby Digital Surround S-Force PRO Front Surround Subwoofer Wireless Focus tools Voice mode, Night mode Reasons to buy Wireless subwoofers make placement easier than wired setups. Voice and night style modes help when watching late. Reason to avoid No Dolby Atmos support. Limited sound enhancement and surround depth for the price.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? On Amazon, buyers often like the bass from the wireless subwoofer and say movies feel louder and fuller than TV speakers. Some feel it is priced high unless on sale, and a few wish for more sound settings and features.

Why choose this product? Choose the HT-S400 if you want a straightforward 2.1 setup, with a wireless subwoofer and Dolby Digital for viewing. S-Force PRO adds a wider front stage, and 330W output is enough for most living rooms without clutter.

Philips TAB5309 leans toward day-to-day comfort. The 2.1 channel setup hits 240W, and the wireless subwoofer takes the strain off the bar when you watch action or play music. This soundbar with subwoofer also supports Dolby and DTS Virtual:X processing, so the room feels wider even without rears. BT 5.4 LE audio helps with stable pairing, and the anti-clutter design fits neatly under TVs.

Specifications Channels 2.1 Output 240W max Audio Dolby Digital Plus Virtual surround DTS Virtual:X Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 with LE Audio, HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX in, USB Special Features ‎4 EQ modes, DTS Virtual, Deep Bass Boost, Dolby Enabled, Multipoint Connectivity Reasons to buy DTS Virtual:X is useful when you cannot add rear speakers. Wide input support makes it easy to plug into older TVs too. Reason to avoid Buyer feedback mentions mixed connectivity with some TVs. If you want true rear surround, this is still a front system.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon feedback is split. Many mention deep bass from the wireless sub and say setup is quick. Others report average sound at higher volumes or trouble linking to certain TVs over HDMI ARC, so checking recent reviews for compatibility helps.

Why choose this product? Choose the TAB5309 if you want TV sound with a wireless subwoofer, plus Dolby and DTS 3D virtual processing for a wider feel. The 240W output suits apartments, and BT 5.4 LE audio is handy for quick music pairing.

LG S40T brings refined audio and interface ease to your living room. This soundbar with subwoofer serves 300W output, Dolby Digital and DTS surround for films, with setup and HDMI, USB and Bluetooth connectivity ready. It adds AI Sound Pro tuning that adapts content, making dialogues lively and bass controlled. The soundbar with subwoofer feels practical for everyday streaming, music and sports without demanding complicated installs in most room setups.

Specifications Output 300W Channels 2.1 Audio Dolby Digital, DTS Sound Tech AI Sound Pro Connectivity HDMI, USB, Bluetooth Reasons to buy AI Sound Pro adjusts audio to content automatically. DTS and Dolby support widen room sound presence. Reason to avoid No wireless subwoofer may limit placement freedom. Surround impact is virtual, not true multi-speaker.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the clarity and punch over TV speakers, saying the DTS support makes films feel bigger. A few note the sub lacks deep lows expected at this power, and some wish for HDMI eARC instead of ARC.

Why choose this product? Choose the LG S40T if you want smarter audio processing and a clean look under most TVs. It balances everyday listening for movies, music and sports with simple connectivity and solid surround support without extra speakers or cables.

boAt Aavante 2.1 1600D brings strong signature sound for a modest price point. This soundbar with subwoofer offers Dolby Audio and 160W output that increases audio depth over built-in TV speakers without heavy wiring confusion. EQ modes and multiple ports mean you can shift from news to music quickly. The wired subwoofer ensures bass arrives consistently, and Bluetooth streaming keeps phone playback simple for everyday use.

Specifications Output 160W Channels 2.1 Audio Dolby Audio Subwoofer Wired Modes EQ Presets Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX, USB Reasons to buy EQ modes let you tailor sound for movies or music. Plenty of ports for legacy and modern sources. Reason to avoid Wired sub limits where the bass box can sit. Bass depth is modest versus bigger sub bar combos.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers report solid clarity and value for money, noting that the 160W signature sound improves TV audio notably. Some mention the wired sub feels stiff to place and that Bluetooth audio occasionally drops, but overall they call it a good entry setup.

Why choose this product? Choose this soundbar with the subwoofer if you want an easy, budget friendly setup with EQ presets and broad connectivity. It suits apartments or secondary rooms and delivers predictable bass and clear mids without a complex installation.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO aims to push louder home experiences with a 525W output platform. This soundbar with subwoofer and wireless satellites expands audio reach in large spaces and adds LED display flair under your TV. Dolby 5.1 processing and a 16.5cm subwoofer seek deeper rumble during action scenes. With HDMI ARC, optical and BT connectivity it connects easily, making it a viable option for group viewing.

Specifications Output 525W Channels Dolby 5.1 Subwoofer 16.5cm, wireless satellites Audio Dolby Audio Connectivity HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth v5.0, AUX Display LED Reasons to buy Semi true surround with wireless satellites. Large output and deep subwoofer rumble. Reason to avoid Bulkier setup may overwhelm small rooms. LED and satellite aesthetics might not suit minimal interiors.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users appreciate the loud output and immersive feel for sports and films, praising the wireless satellites and deep bass. Some note the setup feels sprawling, and a few mention remote and display controls could be more intuitive.

Why choose this product? Choose this soundbar with subwoofer and satellites if you have space to fill and want loud, room wide audio for parties, movies or gaming. The varied inputs and LED display add flexibility and flair without needing extra mains wiring for speakers.

JBL Cinema SB271 blends sensible design and sound for everyday TV watching. This soundbar with subwoofer produces 220W total output with a wireless sub that lifts bass without cluttering your shelf or floor. Dolby Digital support strengthens dialogue presence and action impact. HDMI ARC and Bluetooth provide straightforward connectivity, so pairing phones and TVs takes minimal fuss, making this a solid pick for most medium sized living spaces.

Specifications Output 220W Channels 2.1 Audio Dolby Digital Subwoofer Wireless Connectivity HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth Reasons to buy Dialogue clarity enhances TV shows and news. Wireless subwoofer placement is flexible. Reason to avoid Lacks advanced surround formats like Atmos. Bass isn’t deep compared with higher output systems.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Amazon buyers highlight how easy setup was and say the SB271 noticeably improves TV sound for daily use. A number of users like the wireless bass unit, though some call the low end “average” compared with more expensive bars.

Why choose this product? Choose this soundbar with the subwoofer if you need a balanced, everyday audio step up from flat TV speakers. Its wireless sub and straightforward inputs make it practical for dorms, apartments, or living rooms without sacrificing clarity.

Honeywell Trueno U4000 seeks to pack punch into a sleek deck under your screen. This soundbar with subwoofer delivers 240W surround feel with three EQ modes and ambient LED accents for visual feedback as you switch content. BT 5.3 and multiple inputs ensure quick pairing from phones and TVs. Deep bass is handled by the sub, and simple remote buttons make mode shifts easy for movies, music or news playback at home.

Specifications Output 240W Channels 2.1 Audio Surround tuning Subwoofer Deep bass unit Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI/ARC, Optical, USB, AUX Display LED ambient Remote Sleek control Reasons to buy Bluetooth 5.3 improves phone streaming stability. LED ambient lighting adds a modern touch. Reason to avoid Surround depth is modest without extra speakers. Bass can feel muddy at higher volume.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the U4000 brings noticeable bass and cleaner voices versus TV speakers, with BT 5.3 pairing reliably. A few complain the LED lights are distracting and that higher volume levels lack crispness.

Why choose this product? Choose this soundbar with a subwoofer if you want a balanced all-round setup with modern Bluetooth, LED feedback and simple controls. It fits living rooms and bedrooms well, offering extra punch without complicated wiring or additional speakers.

Panasonic SC-HTS160GWK is for viewers who want simplicity and reliable sound without unnecessary frills. This soundbar with subwoofer gives 160W output and 3D surround processing, making daily TV shows and OTT streaming livelier. Multiple ports, including USB, RCA and AUX give it flexibility for older and newer setups, while Bluetooth playback adds convenience. The wired sub brings consistent low-end punch that lifts action and music sequences beyond basic TV sound.

Specifications Output 160W Channels 2.1 Audio 3D Surround Sound Connectivity Bluetooth, USB, RCA, AUX Special Features ‎2.1Ch Soundbar Speaker System, 3D Surround Sound, Deep bass Sound, Power Output : 160 Watts, Touch Control Reasons to buy 3D surround enhances dialogue separation on TVs. Ample wired input options support old devices. Reason to avoid A wired subwoofer limits positioning choices. No HDMI ARC may reduce convenience for modern TVs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers note clean sound and balanced bass for TV and music playback. Many praise how easy setup feels even for non-tech users. Some wish for HDMI input or deeper bass output but call it reliable for daily watching.

Why choose this product? Choose this soundbar with the subwoofer if you prefer a simple plug-and-play setup that improves clarity and adds bass without network pairing or apps. It works best for compact rooms and non-smart TVs needing an audio refresh.

Zebronics Juke BAR 10000 aims at full-scale home theatre impact. This soundbar with subwoofer pushes 1100W peak output in a 7.2.4 Dolby Atmos and DTS:X configuration, including dual wireless satellites and radiators for layered sound. HDMI eARC, optical and karaoke mic inputs expand its entertainment side. The wireless driver subwoofer handles deep low notes, while LED indicators and Bluetooth pairing make daily use simpler for large living rooms.

Specifications Output 1100W Channels 7.2.4 Audio Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Subwoofer Dual driver wireless Extras Karaoke UHF Mic Connectivity HDMI eARC, Optical, Bluetooth Reasons to buy Immersive 7.2.4 surround at this price range. Dual wireless subwoofers and satellites for wide coverage. Reason to avoid The setup is bulky, requiring more space. Overkill for small apartments or low ceilings.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers mention huge output and real theatre-like depth for action scenes. Karaoke fun and connectivity options draw praise. A few find installation heavy and bass tuning aggressive, suggesting smaller rooms may need level adjustments for balanced sound.

Why choose this product? Choose this soundbar with a subwoofer if you want cinematic audio with Dolby Atmos immersion at home. It suits large rooms or entertainment corners, delivering impactful bass and surround while offering karaoke and eARC support for high-resolution sound formats.

Do I need a subwoofer if the soundbar already has “built in bass”? If you watch action films, sports, or play games, a real subwoofer changes the feel more than most soundbar specs do. Built in bass is usually mid bass, it adds warmth but not true low end. A subwoofer handles the lowest notes so the soundbar can stay clearer at higher volumes. If you mainly watch news and talk shows, you can skip it.

Wireless subwoofer or wired subwoofer, what is the real difference? Wireless subs still need power, they just send audio over a wireless link. Wired is more predictable and can avoid dropouts, but it limits placement. Wireless is easier for layout, but it can suffer interference from crowded Wi Fi environments. If you live in a building with many networks, wired can be calmer, if you need flexible placement, wireless is usually fine.

How do I judge subwoofer size, is 6.5 inch enough or do I need 8 inch or 10 inch? Driver size is not everything, but it is a fast clue. A 6.5 inch sub can work in a small room, but it may struggle to stay clean at higher volume. An 8 inch is a safer middle ground for most living rooms. A 10 inch can hit lower notes and fill larger spaces, but it can also upset neighbours faster, so the room and your use matter.

Dolby Atmos on a soundbar with a subwoofer, when is it real and when is it just a label? True Atmos on soundbars usually means extra channels, often up firing speakers, not only software processing. In a room with a flat ceiling and sensible seating distance, up-firing can add height cues, but it is still not the same as ceiling speakers. Many models also offer “virtual Atmos,” which can widen sound but may not create consistent height. If Atmos matters to you, look for a bar with dedicated up firing drivers and eARC support.

What is the “crossover” and why should I care if the soundbar app lets me change it? Crossover decides which frequencies go to the sub and which stay in the bar. If the crossover is too high, bass can feel localised, like it is coming from the corner. If it is too low, you can lose the punch. App control helps because every room behaves differently. If there is no control, you can still get good results, but placement becomes more important.

Factors to consider when purchasing a soundbar with a subwoofer: Pick a soundbar with HDMI eARC if your TV supports it.

For helping voices sound clearer, choose a 3.1 soundbar.

Make sure you can control the subwoofer volume and use night mode.

Match the subwoofer to your room size, big rooms need more bass, small rooms need less.

If you play games, check for game mode or low delay sound.

Buy Dolby Atmos only if you really want the height effect in movies.

Check you have the ports you need, HDMI and optical are the basics.

If you might want surround later, choose a model that lets you add rear speakers. Top 3 features of the best soundbar with subwoofer:

Soundbar with subwoofer Audio Tech / Channels Power Output Subwoofer Type JBL Cinema SB560 3.1-channel, Dolby Audio 250 W total (150 W bar + 100 W sub) Wireless subwoofer Sony HT‑S400 2.1-channel, Dolby Digital + S-Force virtual surround 330 W total Wireless subwoofer Philips TAB5309 2.1-channel, Dolby Digital Plus (likely DTS Virtual) 240 W Wireless subwoofer (included) LG Soundbar S40T 2.1-channel, Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround 300 W Wireless subwoofer boAt Aavante 2.1 1600D 2.1-channel, Dolby Audio 160 W Subwoofer included (likely wired) ZEBRONICS Zeb‑Juke BAR 9500WS PRO 5.1-channel, Dolby Audio 525 W total Dedicated subwoofer (likely wired) + wireless satellites JBL Cinema SB271 2.1-channel, Dolby Digital ~220–250 W Wireless subwoofer Honeywell Trueno U4000 2.1-channel surround 240 W Subwoofer included (likely wired) Panasonic 160W 2.1Ch Soundbar 2.1-channel, 3D surround 160 W Subwoofer included (likely wired) ZEBRONICS 1100 W Powerful Soundbar 7.2.4ch, Dolby Atmos & DTS X 1100 W RMS Wireless subwoofer (300 W) + satellites

Similar stories for you: Dolby Atmos soundbars we shortlisted on Amazon that actually make Atmos feel present