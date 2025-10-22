TVs curated for every corner! Limited time deals on TVs for every budget

Choosing a new TV has never felt this exciting or this overwhelming. From compact 32-inch screens for bedrooms to jaw-dropping 98-inch panels that transform living rooms into home theatres, today's TV market delivers something for every size, need, and budget. Brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, Xiaomi, and more now offer smart TVs with vivid 4K or QLED displays, precise HDR, and seamless app ecosystems all at prices ranging from sharply affordable to truly premium. Upgrading for World Cup nights with the family, giving grandparents a fuss-free model, or indulging in a top-of-the-line flagship for immersive streaming? Every price segment brings genuine value and unique perks. With festival deals and limited-time discounts in play, it’s less about chasing specs and more about finding a TV that fits your lifestyle, room size, and the way you relax. This guide sorts through the most talked-about models to help you buy confidently.

Our Picks Product Rating Price TOSHIBA 100 cm (40 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 40V35RP (Black) View Details ₹14,999 Check Details VW ( Visio World. 101 cm (40 inches) OptimaX Series Full HD Smart QLED Android TV VW40AQ1 (Black) View Details ₹10,999 Check Details Philips 127 cm (50 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50PQT8100/94 View Details Get Price TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6C (Black) View Details ₹29,990 Check Details VW 165 cm (65 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW65GQ1 View Details ₹35,999 Check Details View More

TVs below ₹ 15,000 Affordable doesn’t mean compromised. TVs under ₹15,000 from brands like LG, Samsung, Xiaomi, and TCL bring smart streaming, crisp visuals, and strong sound into compact frames. Perfect for bedrooms or small flats, these 32-inch models balance price and quality, offering built-in Wi-Fi, OTT access, and reliable displays for everyday entertainment. Ideal for students, couples, or second rooms, they deliver all-round value while keeping monthly electricity use light and viewing experiences sharp.

TVs below ₹ 30,000 TVs below ₹30,000 pack premium displays and smart features without the premium tag. Options from Samsung, LG, TCL, Xiaomi, Philips, and Acer offer 40–55-inch 4K and Full HD screens with vivid colours, faster processors, and Google TV integration. Ideal for family rooms, these models deliver balanced sound, smooth app streaming, and reliable viewing angles. At this price, you don’t just get size, you get smart performance that feels right both for binge nights and daily use.

TVs below ₹ 50,000 Premium meets affordable in the under ₹50,000 TV segment, where brands like TCL, Xiaomi, LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vu compete to deliver cinematic visuals. Expect 4K Ultra HD clarity, QLED brilliance, Dolby Audio, and Google TV smart features. These 43–65-inch models come with thin bezels, HDR playback, and vivid colour tuning that brings films, sports, and gaming to life. Perfect for modern living rooms, each one balances sharp performance with long-term reliability and binge-worthy comfort.

TVs below ₹ 70,000 Step into the premium zone with smart TVs under ₹70,000 that deliver immersive visuals and high-end precision. These models from Sony, Samsung, Philips, and TCL bring 55–75-inch QLED or 4K UHD displays, crisp HDR contrast, and Dolby Vision support. Their Google TV interfaces, smart voice control, and refined build quality make them ideal for large living rooms. Perfect for gaming, sports, and streaming, these TVs strike the sweet spot between flagship performance and real-world affordability.

TVs above ₹ 70,000 TVs above ₹70,000 bring cinema-grade excellence home by blending top-tier performance with design flair. Flagships from Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and Vu feature OLED, QLED, and Mini-LED panels with breathtaking 4K or 8K resolution and vibrant colour accuracy. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and advanced voice-enabled Google TVs ensure theatre-quality sight and sound. Built for large homes and binge-watchers with a taste for premium quality, these sets redefine how luxury entertainment feels and looks.

