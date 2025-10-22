TVs curated for every corner! Limited time deals on TVs for every budget

Upgrade any room with TV deals made for every need and budget - compact screens for corners, big bright panels for movie nights. Shop before festival stocks run dry. The right TV can transform how your family relaxes, together.

Bharat Sharma
Published22 Oct 2025, 02:10 PM IST
Top-rated smart TVs for every home and budget.
Top-rated smart TVs for every home and budget.(AI-generated)

Choosing a new TV has never felt this exciting or this overwhelming. From compact 32-inch screens for bedrooms to jaw-dropping 98-inch panels that transform living rooms into home theatres, today's TV market delivers something for every size, need, and budget. Brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, Xiaomi, and more now offer smart TVs with vivid 4K or QLED displays, precise HDR, and seamless app ecosystems all at prices ranging from sharply affordable to truly premium. Upgrading for World Cup nights with the family, giving grandparents a fuss-free model, or indulging in a top-of-the-line flagship for immersive streaming? Every price segment brings genuine value and unique perks. With festival deals and limited-time discounts in play, it’s less about chasing specs and more about finding a TV that fits your lifestyle, room size, and the way you relax. This guide sorts through the most talked-about models to help you buy confidently.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

TOSHIBA 100 cm (40 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 40V35RP (Black)View Details...

₹14,999

...
Check Details

VW ( Visio World. 101 cm (40 inches) OptimaX Series Full HD Smart QLED Android TV VW40AQ1 (Black)View Details...

₹10,999

...
Check Details

Philips 127 cm (50 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50PQT8100/94View Details...

...
Get Price

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6C (Black)View Details...

₹29,990

...
Check Details

VW 165 cm (65 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW65GQ1View Details...

₹35,999

...
Check Details
View More...

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

TVs below 15,000

Affordable doesn’t mean compromised. TVs under 15,000 from brands like LG, Samsung, Xiaomi, and TCL bring smart streaming, crisp visuals, and strong sound into compact frames. Perfect for bedrooms or small flats, these 32-inch models balance price and quality, offering built-in Wi-Fi, OTT access, and reliable displays for everyday entertainment. Ideal for students, couples, or second rooms, they deliver all-round value while keeping monthly electricity use light and viewing experiences sharp.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

TVs below 30,000

TVs below 30,000 pack premium displays and smart features without the premium tag. Options from Samsung, LG, TCL, Xiaomi, Philips, and Acer offer 40–55-inch 4K and Full HD screens with vivid colours, faster processors, and Google TV integration. Ideal for family rooms, these models deliver balanced sound, smooth app streaming, and reliable viewing angles. At this price, you don’t just get size, you get smart performance that feels right both for binge nights and daily use.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

TVs below 50,000

Premium meets affordable in the under 50,000 TV segment, where brands like TCL, Xiaomi, LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vu compete to deliver cinematic visuals. Expect 4K Ultra HD clarity, QLED brilliance, Dolby Audio, and Google TV smart features. These 43–65-inch models come with thin bezels, HDR playback, and vivid colour tuning that brings films, sports, and gaming to life. Perfect for modern living rooms, each one balances sharp performance with long-term reliability and binge-worthy comfort.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

TVs below 70,000

Step into the premium zone with smart TVs under 70,000 that deliver immersive visuals and high-end precision. These models from Sony, Samsung, Philips, and TCL bring 55–75-inch QLED or 4K UHD displays, crisp HDR contrast, and Dolby Vision support. Their Google TV interfaces, smart voice control, and refined build quality make them ideal for large living rooms. Perfect for gaming, sports, and streaming, these TVs strike the sweet spot between flagship performance and real-world affordability.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

TVs above 70,000

TVs above 70,000 bring cinema-grade excellence home by blending top-tier performance with design flair. Flagships from Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and Vu feature OLED, QLED, and Mini-LED panels with breathtaking 4K or 8K resolution and vibrant colour accuracy. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and advanced voice-enabled Google TVs ensure theatre-quality sight and sound. Built for large homes and binge-watchers with a taste for premium quality, these sets redefine how luxury entertainment feels and looks.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best smart TVs under 20000 with vibrant display, smooth OTT streaming, and powerful sound for an immersive experience

Best Bluetooth TVs: Top 10 picks for seamless wireless connectivity, immersive sound, and smart features

Choosing Between Mini LED and OLED TVs in 2025: Which display should you pick and which one suits your room

Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 picks with great visuals, seamless streaming for immersive home entertainment experience

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesTVs curated for every corner! Limited time deals on TVs for every budget
More
FAQs
A 32-inch TV is ideal for compact bedrooms, offering good visuals and smart features without crowding limited space.
Yes, many affordable 4K TVs now deliver crisp visuals, HDR support, and smooth streaming for budget-conscious buyers.
QLED offers brighter images, while OLED delivers deeper blacks and better contrast, enhancing cinematic experiences in darker rooms.
Absolutely, brands like Xiaomi, TCL, and LG now offer built-in Google TV or webOS even in under ₹20,000 range.
With regular updates and proper maintenance, most smart TVs from reputed brands easily last seven to ten years of daily use.

Meet your Guide

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.