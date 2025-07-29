U&i launches new Counter+ series TWS 5445 and new soundbars in India at under Rs. 1000

U&i, an Indian lifestyle tech accessories brand, has launched budget-friendly audio devices, a TWS dubbed Counter+ series TWS 5445 and two wireless soundbars, the Tune series UiBS 1386 and Electro Series UiBS 2376, in India. Despite being an affordable offering, all devices claim to offer promising features such as lasting audio playback, crisp sound, modern design, and much more. Therefore, if you are looking for Bluetooth speakers and TWS under Rs. 1000, then you may want to check out these new audio devices from U&i and what they have to offer.

U&i Counter+ series TWS 5445: Specs and features The Counter+ series TWS 5445 comes with Bluetooth 5.3 support, enabling seamless connectivity at a wireless range of up to 15 meters. The TWS comes with a magnetic charging case that keeps the buds in place. It also makes an “ open ding” sound when the case is opened, to indicate user that it is active and ready to pair. It also comes with Quad mic support and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), offering a noise-free calling experience. Lastly, U&i Counter+ series TWS 5445 offers up to 30 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Tune series UiBS 1386 and Electro Series UiBS 2376 soundbars: Specs and features The Tune series UiBS 1386 comes with a sleek and wooden finish design that looks quite pleasing. This soundbar is perfect for small gatherings as it claims to deliver 20 watts of sound output that can fill the entire room. Alongside wireless connectivity, it also offers multiple audio input support that includes a 3.5mm jack, USB Input and a TF Card Slot. It also features a Type-C charging port for fast charging. While it does not mention the Bluetooth version, but the Tune series UiBS 1386 claims to offer a wireless range of up to 10 meters. Lastly, it offers up to 10 hours of playtime.

On the other hand, the Electro Series UiBS 2376 soundbar claims to deliver 10 watts of sound output. It also features RGB lighting, which can be perfect for your evening home parties. It also offers a TWS function where users can connect two soundbars wirelessly for a stereo sound experience.