Ultra premium TVs at massive discount: Get 85-inch TV for your home today

An 85-inch TV sounds outrageous until you picture movie nights where your living room feels like a private cinema. Ultra premium screens have quietly become the dream upgrade for families who want richer colours, bigger worlds, and weekend entertainment that actually feels special.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Utra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-85S30 (Black)View Details
₹2.47L
VW 215 cm (85 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW85GQ1View Details
₹91,999
TCL 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 85T8CView Details
₹1.25L
TCL 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 85C755 (Black)View Details
₹1.80L
Hisense 215 cm (85 inches) E7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 85E7Q (Black)View Details
₹1.20L
The best part is that prices are dipping fast, turning these giant beauties into surprisingly reachable upgrades. If your old TV struggles with brightness, colour, or excitement, this is your sign to go big. Massive screens, sharp detail, and serious presence are now waiting at brilliant discounts, making today a very tempting day to upgrade.
Sony’s 85-inch BRAVIA feels like bringing calm luxury into your living room. Colours look natural, motion feels smooth, and the Google TV interface keeps everything tidy. It handles films, sports, and late-night documentaries with equal charm. Ideal for families who want a premium giant screen that behaves responsibly instead of showing off. A safe, refined pick for people who care about picture discipline more than flashy tricks.
VW’s Pro Series aims to give you a cinema-sized QLED spectacle without the premium sting. Colours pop, brightness holds strong, and the Google TV layout keeps streaming simple. Great for families who want size above all, along with a surprising amount of punch. A solid entry into the 85-inch club for homes that love big, uncomplicated entertainment.
TCL’s 85T8C brings bold colour and crisp detail at a price that feels almost mischievous for an 85-inch TV. The QLED panel shines during sports, animation, and fast-paced films. Google TV keeps discovery smooth and stress free. Ideal for households that want a top-tier viewing jump without stepping into ultra-luxury price brackets. Strong pick for busy family rooms.
The TCL 85C755 feels like it wants to show off, and honestly, it earns the right. QD-Mini LED improves contrast dramatically, giving dark scenes proper depth and bright scenes balanced punch. Motion feels smooth, colours feel refined, and the screen looks stunning even in well-lit rooms. Ideal for people who want premium performance without paying flagship prices. A confident step into high-end territory.
Hisense E7Q offers an energetic, bright QLED experience that feels fantastic for large living rooms. Colours stay lively, and the TV handles fast scenes with ease. It suits families who want a dependable, big-screen upgrade without fuss. Great for daily streaming, cricket marathons, and weekend cinema moods. A cheerful, reliable giant that punches above expectations.
Vu’s Masterpiece earns its name with a bold, gold aesthetic and a picture profile built for enthusiasts. Brightness is impressive, colours look premium, and the design lifts the entire room. It feels like a TV for people who love dramatic flair and want their screen to act like furniture, not just a gadget. A stylish, performance-forward choice for statement homes.
Display: 4K QLED
Design: Armani Gold finish
Platform: Android TV
Audio: Premium sound setup
Size: 215 cm (85 inches)
TCL 85C755 and Vu Masterpiece handle bright rooms confidently with strong contrast and punchy brightness, making daytime sports, films, and gaming look crisp without washed out colours.
TCL 85T8C and Hisense E7Q offer bold colour, smooth motion, and solid build quality at friendlier prices, perfect for households wanting cinema scale without crossing into luxury budgets.
Sony BRAVIA delivers the smoothest Google TV interface with reliable updates, making it ideal for families who rely heavily on apps, casting, and everyday streaming.
TCL 85C755 with its Mini LED contrast and sharp motion control offers the most stable picture during fast action, making it a strong choice for console users.
