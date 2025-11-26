Ultra premium TVs at massive discount: Get 85-inch TV for your home today

Subscribe

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published26 Nov 2025, 08:00 AM IST
85-inch TV is all you need to upgrade your living room into a theatre.

An 85-inch TV sounds outrageous until you picture movie nights where your living room feels like a private cinema. Ultra premium screens have quietly become the dream upgrade for families who want richer colours, bigger worlds, and weekend entertainment that actually feels special.

Our Picks

The best part is that prices are dipping fast, turning these giant beauties into surprisingly reachable upgrades. If your old TV struggles with brightness, colour, or excitement, this is your sign to go big. Massive screens, sharp detail, and serious presence are now waiting at brilliant discounts, making today a very tempting day to upgrade.

Sony’s 85-inch BRAVIA feels like bringing calm luxury into your living room. Colours look natural, motion feels smooth, and the Google TV interface keeps everything tidy. It handles films, sports, and late-night documentaries with equal charm. Ideal for families who want a premium giant screen that behaves responsibly instead of showing off. A safe, refined pick for people who care about picture discipline more than flashy tricks.

Specifications

Display
4K Ultra HD
Platform
Google TV with AI features
Audio
Clear, room-filling sound
Tech
Sony picture processing
Size
215 cm (85 inches)

VW’s Pro Series aims to give you a cinema-sized QLED spectacle without the premium sting. Colours pop, brightness holds strong, and the Google TV layout keeps streaming simple. Great for families who want size above all, along with a surprising amount of punch. A solid entry into the 85-inch club for homes that love big, uncomplicated entertainment.

Specifications

Display
4K QLED
Platform
Google TV
Design
Slim and modern
Audio
Standard room coverage
Size
215 cm (85 inches)

TCL’s 85T8C brings bold colour and crisp detail at a price that feels almost mischievous for an 85-inch TV. The QLED panel shines during sports, animation, and fast-paced films. Google TV keeps discovery smooth and stress free. Ideal for households that want a top-tier viewing jump without stepping into ultra-luxury price brackets. Strong pick for busy family rooms.

Specifications

Display
4K QLED
Platform
Google TV
Tech
TCL colour processing
Audio
Enhanced clarity modes
Size
215 cm (85 inches)

The TCL 85C755 feels like it wants to show off, and honestly, it earns the right. QD-Mini LED improves contrast dramatically, giving dark scenes proper depth and bright scenes balanced punch. Motion feels smooth, colours feel refined, and the screen looks stunning even in well-lit rooms. Ideal for people who want premium performance without paying flagship prices. A confident step into high-end territory.

Specifications

Display
4K QD-Mini LED
Platform
Google TV
Contrast
Local dimming zones
Audio
Strong immersive profile
Size
215 cm (85 inches)

Hisense E7Q offers an energetic, bright QLED experience that feels fantastic for large living rooms. Colours stay lively, and the TV handles fast scenes with ease. It suits families who want a dependable, big-screen upgrade without fuss. Great for daily streaming, cricket marathons, and weekend cinema moods. A cheerful, reliable giant that punches above expectations.

Specifications

Display
4K QLED
Platform
Smart TV interface
Tech
Hisense colour enhancement
Audio
Balanced tuning
Size
215 cm (85 inches)

Vu’s Masterpiece earns its name with a bold, gold aesthetic and a picture profile built for enthusiasts. Brightness is impressive, colours look premium, and the design lifts the entire room. It feels like a TV for people who love dramatic flair and want their screen to act like furniture, not just a gadget. A stylish, performance-forward choice for statement homes.

Display: 4K QLED

Design: Armani Gold finish

Platform: Android TV

Audio: Premium sound setup

Size: 215 cm (85 inches)

Specifications

Display
4K QLED
Design
Armani Gold finish
Platform
Android TV
Audio
Premium sound setup
Size
215 cm (85 inches)

Which 85-inch TV suits a bright living room with lots of daylight?

TCL 85C755 and Vu Masterpiece handle bright rooms confidently with strong contrast and punchy brightness, making daytime sports, films, and gaming look crisp without washed out colours.

Which model is ideal for families who want premium quality without premium pricing?

TCL 85T8C and Hisense E7Q offer bold colour, smooth motion, and solid build quality at friendlier prices, perfect for households wanting cinema scale without crossing into luxury budgets.

Which TV suits users who want the most polished smart experience?

Sony BRAVIA delivers the smoothest Google TV interface with reliable updates, making it ideal for families who rely heavily on apps, casting, and everyday streaming.

Which option suits gamers who need fast motion handling?

TCL 85C755 with its Mini LED contrast and sharp motion control offers the most stable picture during fast action, making it a strong choice for console users.

Do 85-inch TVs need a very large room?

Most rooms handle 85 inches easily. Sitting eight to ten feet away gives a comfortable view. Modern slim frames make large screens feel less overwhelming than expected.

Are QLED or Mini LED panels worth choosing for such a big size?

Yes. Large screens benefit from stronger brightness, colour depth, and contrast, making QLED and Mini LED panels look far richer than basic LED options.

Does upscaling matter on an 85-inch TV?

Yes. Upscaling improves older videos, sports clips, and standard streaming so they look cleaner on huge screens. Sony and TCL models handle this especially well.

Are these TVs good for gaming?

Most 85-inch QLED and Mini LED models handle gaming smoothly with strong colours and crisp motion. TCL and Sony stand out for fast-response scenes.

Do these large TVs consume too much electricity?

Power use is higher than smaller screens, although many models run efficiently due to modern processors and smart dimming. Brightness settings and eco modes help manage daily consumption.

