Ultra premium TVs at massive discount: Get 85-inch TV for your home today

An 85-inch TV sounds outrageous until you picture movie nights where your living room feels like a private cinema. Ultra premium screens have quietly become the dream upgrade for families who want richer colours, bigger worlds, and weekend entertainment that actually feels special.

The best part is that prices are dipping fast, turning these giant beauties into surprisingly reachable upgrades. If your old TV struggles with brightness, colour, or excitement, this is your sign to go big. Massive screens, sharp detail, and serious presence are now waiting at brilliant discounts, making today a very tempting day to upgrade.

Sony’s 85-inch BRAVIA feels like bringing calm luxury into your living room. Colours look natural, motion feels smooth, and the Google TV interface keeps everything tidy. It handles films, sports, and late-night documentaries with equal charm. Ideal for families who want a premium giant screen that behaves responsibly instead of showing off. A safe, refined pick for people who care about picture discipline more than flashy tricks.

Specifications Display 4K Ultra HD Platform Google TV with AI features Audio Clear, room-filling sound Tech Sony picture processing Size 215 cm (85 inches)

VW’s Pro Series aims to give you a cinema-sized QLED spectacle without the premium sting. Colours pop, brightness holds strong, and the Google TV layout keeps streaming simple. Great for families who want size above all, along with a surprising amount of punch. A solid entry into the 85-inch club for homes that love big, uncomplicated entertainment.

Specifications Display 4K QLED Platform Google TV Design Slim and modern Audio Standard room coverage Size 215 cm (85 inches)

TCL’s 85T8C brings bold colour and crisp detail at a price that feels almost mischievous for an 85-inch TV. The QLED panel shines during sports, animation, and fast-paced films. Google TV keeps discovery smooth and stress free. Ideal for households that want a top-tier viewing jump without stepping into ultra-luxury price brackets. Strong pick for busy family rooms.

Specifications Display 4K QLED Platform Google TV Tech TCL colour processing Audio Enhanced clarity modes Size 215 cm (85 inches)

The TCL 85C755 feels like it wants to show off, and honestly, it earns the right. QD-Mini LED improves contrast dramatically, giving dark scenes proper depth and bright scenes balanced punch. Motion feels smooth, colours feel refined, and the screen looks stunning even in well-lit rooms. Ideal for people who want premium performance without paying flagship prices. A confident step into high-end territory.

Specifications Display 4K QD-Mini LED Platform Google TV Contrast Local dimming zones Audio Strong immersive profile Size 215 cm (85 inches)

Hisense E7Q offers an energetic, bright QLED experience that feels fantastic for large living rooms. Colours stay lively, and the TV handles fast scenes with ease. It suits families who want a dependable, big-screen upgrade without fuss. Great for daily streaming, cricket marathons, and weekend cinema moods. A cheerful, reliable giant that punches above expectations.

Specifications Display 4K QLED Platform Smart TV interface Tech Hisense colour enhancement Audio Balanced tuning Size 215 cm (85 inches)

Vu’s Masterpiece earns its name with a bold, gold aesthetic and a picture profile built for enthusiasts. Brightness is impressive, colours look premium, and the design lifts the entire room. It feels like a TV for people who love dramatic flair and want their screen to act like furniture, not just a gadget. A stylish, performance-forward choice for statement homes.

Display: 4K QLED

Design: Armani Gold finish

Platform: Android TV

Audio: Premium sound setup

Size: 215 cm (85 inches)

Specifications Display 4K QLED Design Armani Gold finish Platform Android TV Audio Premium sound setup Size 215 cm (85 inches)

Which 85-inch TV suits a bright living room with lots of daylight? TCL 85C755 and Vu Masterpiece handle bright rooms confidently with strong contrast and punchy brightness, making daytime sports, films, and gaming look crisp without washed out colours.

Which model is ideal for families who want premium quality without premium pricing? TCL 85T8C and Hisense E7Q offer bold colour, smooth motion, and solid build quality at friendlier prices, perfect for households wanting cinema scale without crossing into luxury budgets.

Which TV suits users who want the most polished smart experience? Sony BRAVIA delivers the smoothest Google TV interface with reliable updates, making it ideal for families who rely heavily on apps, casting, and everyday streaming.

Which option suits gamers who need fast motion handling? TCL 85C755 with its Mini LED contrast and sharp motion control offers the most stable picture during fast action, making it a strong choice for console users.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.