Universal file sharing coming soon? Google Quick Share may let you send files from Android to iPhone

Google is moving closer to bridging the long-running gap between Android and Apple devices. Quick Share, the company’s answer to AirDrop, is now being readied for iPhone and Mac support, according to fresh discoveries in Android’s code. This marks a significant step toward making file transfers smoother across the world’s most popular device ecosystems.

From Android-only to truly cross-platform For years, AirDrop has been the gold standard for Apple users wanting to quickly share photos, documents, and videos between their own devices. Android owners, until now, have faced inconsistent workarounds and third-party apps when sending files to Apple products. Quick Share changed the game within Android and more recently on Windows PCs, but it has always left iPhones and Macs on the sidelines.

Now, signs in recent beta builds of Google Play Services point to active development of Quick Share for iOS and macOS. Unlike Android, where Quick Share is deeply baked in and works without a Google account, the iPhone version is expected to require users to sign in with Google before sharing files. This could help manage privacy settings or simply be necessary for Apple’s app guidelines. Either way, it marks a different experience from the seamless, login-free sharing Android users enjoy.

What this means for users Quick Share, first launched as Nearby Share in 2020, supports fast, wireless transfers via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, without the need for internet access. It is now a standard feature on most Android devices and comes preloaded on Chromebooks, with a Windows version launched in 2023. Expanding to iOS and macOS seems like the logical next step in Google’s bid to offer a true cross-platform experience.

Getting iPhone users to download an extra app might prove challenging especially when AirDrop is already built in. But for anyone who shares files between Android and Apple devices, a universal tool could eliminate the frustration of emailing files, uploading to cloud services, or jumping through hoops with messaging apps.