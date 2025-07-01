Unlock Android style Circle to Search feature on Windows: Detailed setup guide

Circle to search is a popular feature from Google available on flagship Android smartphones. This makes it easy to search about anything that you see on the screen. It makes it easier to search for anything that you see on your windows laptop screen. Here is a step by step guide on how to set up and start using this tool on your laptop.
Snipping Lens is a free Windows application that runs with the native Snipping Tool to search anything that you select from your Windows screen. It works just like the Circle to Search feature on Android. The only feature that’s missing is that you cannot extract text from the images using this tool.
Visit the official Snipping Lens GitHub page and download the compatible version for your PC. In the case of Windows, download the exe setup file.
Q1. Is Snipping Lens safe to use?
A. Yes, it uploads images anonymously and deletes them after one hour, ensuring privacy.
Q2. Can I use Snipping Lens on Linux?
A. Yes, Snipping Lens supports Linux in addition to Windows.
Q3. Does Snipping Lens replace the Windows Snipping Tool?
A. No, it works alongside the Snipping Tool, adding Google Image Search capabilities.
Snipping Lens is a free and powerful tool that brings Android's Circle to Search feature to Windows 10 and 11 users. It lets you search for anything that is on your screen on Google without replacing the Windows screen snipping tool.