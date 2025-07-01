Unlock Android style Circle to Search feature on Windows: Detailed setup guide

Circle to search is a popular feature from Google available on flagship Android smartphones. This makes it easy to search about anything that you see on the screen. It makes it easier to search for anything that you see on your windows laptop screen. Here is a step by step guide on how to set up and start using this tool on your laptop.

What is Snipping Lens? Snipping Lens is a free Windows application that runs with the native Snipping Tool to search anything that you select from your Windows screen. It works just like the Circle to Search feature on Android. The only feature that’s missing is that you cannot extract text from the images using this tool.

Why use Snipping Lens on Windows? Perform reverse image searches easily

Extract text from images or videos where copying is not possible

Translate foreign language text instantly

Access Google’s powerful image search engine instead of Bing

Privacy ensured with automatic image deletion after one hour How to use Snipping Lens tool on Windows 10 or 11 Visit the official Snipping Lens GitHub page and download the compatible version for your PC. In the case of Windows, download the exe setup file.

Open the setup file and install it on your laptop or PC. Once installed, it will run in the background and appear in the system tray. Now, all you have to do is press Win+Shift+S hotkey to open the snipping tool. Use your mouse to drag and select the part of the screen that you want to google search. Once the screenshot is captured, a browser window will open automatically with google search page. FAQs Q1. Is Snipping Lens safe to use?

A. Yes, it uploads images anonymously and deletes them after one hour, ensuring privacy.

Q2. Can I use Snipping Lens on Linux?

A. Yes, Snipping Lens supports Linux in addition to Windows.

Q3. Does Snipping Lens replace the Windows Snipping Tool?

A. No, it works alongside the Snipping Tool, adding Google Image Search capabilities.