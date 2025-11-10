Unlock full power of your new MacBook: Here are 5 apps that should be your first installs

Unpacking a new MacBook puts you at the edge of one of the most polished computing experiences out there but even Apple’s best hardware benefits from a handful of carefully chosen apps. If you want your MacBook to work harder and smarter from day one, these five essentials are the real difference-makers. This list isn’t aimed at just power users. If you’re interested in gaming, working, or streaming, you can unlock a smoother Mac with this curated toolkit.

1. Chrome While Safari is snappy and tightly integrated with macOS, Chrome remains a must-have if you bounce between ecosystems or love the flexibility it offers. It’s a lifesaver for anyone juggling multiple Google accounts and its sync capabilities across devices (especially for those who alternate between Android, iOS, and Windows) make cross-platform workflows seamless. Chrome’s strong web standards support is also a plus for web apps and services that sometimes lag on Safari.

2. VLC Media Player Video compatibility hiccups can kill productivity or play. Apple’s QuickTime does the basics, but VLC powers through virtually any file whether it’s WMV, AVI, MKV, you name it - without digging for codecs or plugins. Researching, streaming, or reviewing media? VLC deserves a quick install. It’s free, lightweight, and indispensable for anyone who doesn't want to be left staring at a "file type not supported" alert.

3. GIMP If you need an image editor with more muscle than Preview or Photos but don’t want to shell out for Photoshop, GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) fits the bill. It’s open-source, feature-rich, and capable of handling everything from quick retouches to more involved design tweaks, all while keeping your workflow local and offline.

4. Discord Modern work and play don’t stay confined to email or SMS. Discord has grown from a gamer tool into a hub for voice chats, communities, and collaborative spaces, all with stellar audio and seamless cross-device sync. You can catch up with friends, share screens, or manage remote workgroups.

5. Steam Apple keeps improving Mac gaming, but Steam remains the first port of call for anyone keen to dip into a massive library of titles - whether indie gems or AAA blockbusters. Beyond games, Steam’s social network and cross-platform features mean you’ll always know who’s playing what.

