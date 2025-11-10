Subscribe

Unlock full power of your new MacBook: Here are 5 apps that should be your first installs

Which apps actually transform a MacBook from good to indispensable? These five picks, some classic, some surprising, offer performance, flexibility, and creativity, making any Mac work harder. Are your essentials on this list, or did we miss your favourite?

Bharat Sharma
Published10 Nov 2025, 06:02 PM IST

Download these apps first to make your MacBook smarter, faster, and ready for anything right from the first boot.
Download these apps first to make your MacBook smarter, faster, and ready for anything right from the first boot.(Unsplash)

Unpacking a new MacBook puts you at the edge of one of the most polished computing experiences out there but even Apple’s best hardware benefits from a handful of carefully chosen apps. If you want your MacBook to work harder and smarter from day one, these five essentials are the real difference-makers. This list isn’t aimed at just power users. If you’re interested in gaming, working, or streaming, you can unlock a smoother Mac with this curated toolkit.

1. Chrome

While Safari is snappy and tightly integrated with macOS, Chrome remains a must-have if you bounce between ecosystems or love the flexibility it offers. It’s a lifesaver for anyone juggling multiple Google accounts and its sync capabilities across devices (especially for those who alternate between Android, iOS, and Windows) make cross-platform workflows seamless. Chrome’s strong web standards support is also a plus for web apps and services that sometimes lag on Safari.

2. VLC Media Player

Video compatibility hiccups can kill productivity or play. Apple’s QuickTime does the basics, but VLC powers through virtually any file whether it’s WMV, AVI, MKV, you name it - without digging for codecs or plugins. Researching, streaming, or reviewing media? VLC deserves a quick install. It’s free, lightweight, and indispensable for anyone who doesn't want to be left staring at a "file type not supported" alert.

3. GIMP

If you need an image editor with more muscle than Preview or Photos but don’t want to shell out for Photoshop, GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) fits the bill. It’s open-source, feature-rich, and capable of handling everything from quick retouches to more involved design tweaks, all while keeping your workflow local and offline.

4. Discord

Modern work and play don’t stay confined to email or SMS. Discord has grown from a gamer tool into a hub for voice chats, communities, and collaborative spaces, all with stellar audio and seamless cross-device sync. You can catch up with friends, share screens, or manage remote workgroups.

5. Steam

Apple keeps improving Mac gaming, but Steam remains the first port of call for anyone keen to dip into a massive library of titles - whether indie gems or AAA blockbusters. Beyond games, Steam’s social network and cross-platform features mean you’ll always know who’s playing what.

Honourable mention goes to bespoke installers like macapps.link, which batch-downloads your favourites in one go, and keeps setup snappy. The real power of a new MacBook isn’t just its hardware, but how you shape it to your routines. With these five apps, you can bridge every gap from productivity and play to collaboration and creativity right out of the box.

 
 
