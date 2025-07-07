Unlock hidden power of your phone’s charging port by connecting these 8 handy gadgets you probably already have at home

While your smartphone may be a standalone powerhouse of computing, did you know that it also works with many tech devices easily found in your home? The charging port on your phone is not just for charging, it can connect to a surprising range of gadgets if you have the right cable or adapter. Here are eight devices you can plug into your smartphone’s charging port, making your phone even more useful in daily life.

Pen Drives and External Storage If your phone is running low on space, just plug in a pen drive or an external hard disk. Many pen drives now come with USB-C or Lightning connectors, so you can move photos, videos, and files without any fuss. For bigger hard disks, a powered USB hub may be needed.

Game Controllers Touchscreen controls can be tricky for gaming. You can connect a PlayStation or Xbox controller, or even a mobile gaming controller, using a simple OTG cable. Most popular games support these controllers, and it makes gaming much smoother.

Keyboard and Mouse When you want to type long emails or work on documents, plugging in a keyboard and mouse is very handy. With an OTG adapter, you can use most USB or wireless keyboards and mice. This setup turns your phone into a mini computer, perfect for work or study.

Ethernet Cable Wi-Fi is not always reliable. If you want a stable internet connection, use a USB-to-Ethernet adapter to connect your phone directly to your broadband cable. This is useful for video calls, large downloads, or online games.

Projectors For sharing photos, videos, or presentations, you can connect your phone to a projector. Phones with USB-C can use a USB-C to HDMI adapter to mirror the screen. This is good for movie nights or meetings.

DSLR Cameras If you like photography, you can transfer photos from your DSLR to your phone with a USB adapter. This makes it easy to edit or share pictures quickly, without waiting to use a computer.

Printers Printing from your phone is simple. Connect your phone to a USB printer with the right adapter, and you can print documents, tickets, or photos directly. Many printers work without extra setup, and apps can help if needed.

External Microphones For better sound in videos or voice notes, plug in an external mic. There are USB-C and Lightning microphones available, and you can use a 3.5mm mic with the right adapter. This improves the quality of your recordings.